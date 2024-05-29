Nothing Beats '90s Makeup, and These Lipstick Trends Are Making a Serious Comeback

We all know that '90s beauty trends were elite. From blue eyeshadow to grungy eyeliner and matte skin, everything about that period is iconic. Whenever I ask anyone what their favourite era of makeup is, they all agree that nothing beats the '90s.

However, something I've noticed lately is that a lot of these '90s makeup trends are actually having a revival, especially when it comes to lipstick. There are so many different lipstick trends that defined this era, and I've seen almost every single one pop up on my Instagram feed in the last few months.

(Image credit: Getty Images Steve Granitz / Contributor)

The stars all sported red lipstick back in the '90s.

If you're not familiar with these '90s lipstick trends, then let this be your guide on how to wear these retro styles in 2024. From matte red lipstick to dark lip liner and even frosted finishes, there are so many ways to add a '90s feel to your makeup look while still keeping things fresh and modern.

(Image credit: Getty Images Vinnie Zuffante / Stringer)

Frosted lips were a big '90s trend.

Whether you like your makeup to be bright, bold or subtle, there is a '90s lipstick trend to suit everyone. So, without further ado, keep on scrolling for some of the biggest comeback lipstick looks of the season, and get ready to embrace your inner '90s child in new ways this summer...

'90s Lipstick Trends That Are Making a Comeback

1. Dark Lip Liner

Dark lip liner is definitely having a revival this summer. If you didn't know, this trend was huge back in the '90s. Stars could always be seen sporting a dark brown lip liner with a lighter lipstick or lip gloss in the centre, helping to make the liner stand out even more.

To make this trend feel a little more modern, you can make the contrast look a lot more subtle just like Bella Hadid above. Here, she's used a nude lip liner that is slightly darker than her natural lip colour, and blended it into the rest of her lipstick for a seamless finish.

Get the Look:

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat £21 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury has so many great options for that '90s liner look.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer £26 SHOP NOW I love this shade from Victoria Beckham Beauty.

2. Frosted Lips

The '90s was all about that frosted finish, from eyeshadow to nail polish and even lipstick. This shiny, reflective formula almost gives a pearlescent effect, and is so fun for the summer months.

The trick to making this lipstick trend more wearable is to opt for a frosted gloss that perfectly compliments your skin tone.

Get the Look:

Surratt Lip Lustre £30 SHOP NOW This sparkly lip gloss from Surratt will give you that frosted finish.

Mac Frost Lipstick £20 SHOP NOW As the name suggests, this lipstick from Mac features reflective particles for that frosted look.

3. Matte Red Lipstick

Whenever I want to make a statement with my makeup, I opt for a matte red lip. I remember my mum wearing these lipsticks all the time back in the '90s, and I used to love stealing them from her bathroom shelf and trying them on in my bedroom mirror.

In 2024, it's all about playing with different shades of red to find out what suits you best. This summer, I'll be going for more coral-toned reds to keep my look as bright as possible.

Get the Look:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick £21 SHOP NOW This matte red lipstick is bound to earn you endless compliments.

Byredo Liquid Lipstick Matte £45 SHOP NOW Prefer a liquid lipstick? I have my eyes on this matte formula from Byredo.

4. Glossy Finishes

Yep, I know lip gloss is huge right now, but this trend was an even bigger deal in the '90s. I had so many different tubes of colourful, fruity-flavoured glosses back in the day, but luckily for me, these formulas have come a long way in the last few years.

These days, there are so many sophisticated shades available that come with hydrating, high-shine finishes.

Get the Look:

Refy Lip Gloss £16 SHOP NOW This high-shine lip gloss is a favourite in my makeup bag.

YSL Loveshine Candy Glow Tinted Butter Balm £32 SHOP NOW If you don't like a lip gloss formula but still want that shiny finish, I recommend this tinted butter balm from YSL.

5. Nude Tones

Nude lipstick was big in the '90s, with lots of brown and beige hues being seen on the red carpet. Thanks to the classy, timeless finish, this lipstick trend is just as big today.

There are so many different ways to wear this trend, from matte lipstick formulas to nude lip glosses and more.

Get the Look:

Beauty Pie Futurelipstick™ Matte Refill (Oh Sienna) £10 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. This deep nude hue from Beauty Pie is so chic.