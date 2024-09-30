Glossy, Chic and Rich-Looking—I Predict This Hair Colour Will Be Everywhere This Winter

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in News

It's no secret that both brown and red shades are having a moment this autumn. From fashion trends to nail trends, we are all embracing these rich, deep hues, and I can totally see why. Not only do these colours compliment each other perfectly, but they are both effortlessly chic and completely timeless. So much so, that it seems we are even starting to embracing these shades when it comes to our hair this season. Yep, say hello to the chocolate cherry hair trend.

Before you ask, yes this hair colour looks just as delicious as it sounds, and it seems that celebs can't get enough of it. It's the perfect mix of chocolatey brunette and cherry red and I predict that it will be everywhere this winter. Intrigued? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

What Is the Chocolate Cherry Hair Colour Trend?

As the name suggests, this hair colour features rich brunette tones with hints of cherry red throughout. It's a little deeper than your usual autumnal red shades, as it has this delicious chocolatey undertone that makes it look so expensive. As you'll see below, this colour works for all hair types, and will give your hair a beautifully glossy, healthy-looking finish.

So, if you're keen to give the chocolate cherry hair colour trend a go this winter, check out some of my favourite inspo pics below, and don't forget to screenshot your faves for your next salon visit.

Chocolate Cherry Hair Colour Inspiration

@dualipa chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Dua Lipa is currently rocking the chocolate cherry hair trend.

@zendaya chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: @zendaya)

This colour looks beautiful with curls and waves.

@dovecameron chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: @dovecameron)

I love the high shine finish that it gives.

@anaasmood chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

So cute.

@shaymitchell chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: @shaymitchell)

Hair goals.

@nayelizabethh chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: @nayelizabethh)

Everything about this picture is perfection.

@sophiet chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: @sophiet)

Look at that shine!

Halle Bailey chocolate cherry hair

(Image credit: Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 /Contributor)

Simply stunning.

Products You Need For Chocolate Cherry Hair Colour

Davines Alchemic Shampoo Red
Davines
Alchemic Shampoo Red

This colour-enhancing shampoo comes in both red and chocolate.

Oribe Conditioner for Beautiful Color
Oribe
Conditioner for Beautiful Color

Don't forget a conditioner that cares for coloured hair, too.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss

If you want salon-worthy shine, opt for this hair gloss from Living Proof.

Bordeaux Color Depositing Mask
Moroccanoil-uk
Bordeaux Color Depositing Mask

This mask adds temporary crimson tones to brunette hair.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸