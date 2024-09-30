Glossy, Chic and Rich-Looking—I Predict This Hair Colour Will Be Everywhere This Winter
It's no secret that both brown and red shades are having a moment this autumn. From fashion trends to nail trends, we are all embracing these rich, deep hues, and I can totally see why. Not only do these colours compliment each other perfectly, but they are both effortlessly chic and completely timeless. So much so, that it seems we are even starting to embracing these shades when it comes to our hair this season. Yep, say hello to the chocolate cherry hair trend.
Before you ask, yes this hair colour looks just as delicious as it sounds, and it seems that celebs can't get enough of it. It's the perfect mix of chocolatey brunette and cherry red and I predict that it will be everywhere this winter. Intrigued? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...
What Is the Chocolate Cherry Hair Colour Trend?
As the name suggests, this hair colour features rich brunette tones with hints of cherry red throughout. It's a little deeper than your usual autumnal red shades, as it has this delicious chocolatey undertone that makes it look so expensive. As you'll see below, this colour works for all hair types, and will give your hair a beautifully glossy, healthy-looking finish.
So, if you're keen to give the chocolate cherry hair colour trend a go this winter, check out some of my favourite inspo pics below, and don't forget to screenshot your faves for your next salon visit.
Chocolate Cherry Hair Colour Inspiration
Dua Lipa is currently rocking the chocolate cherry hair trend.
This colour looks beautiful with curls and waves.
I love the high shine finish that it gives.
So cute.
Hair goals.
Everything about this picture is perfection.
Look at that shine!
Simply stunning.
Products You Need For Chocolate Cherry Hair Colour
If you want salon-worthy shine, opt for this hair gloss from Living Proof.
