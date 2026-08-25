Maybe it’s because we spent the summer being spoilt with many above-30°C days here in the UK, but I’ve really been feeling the chill in the air lately. So of course, as someone who works in beauty, this has me thinking of the makeup trends that will dominate the upcoming autumn season. Very soon, the days of using only lightweight concealers and lip balms will come to an end, but in their place lies an opportunity to experiment with a myriad of bolder makeup looks that allow me to explore my creativity. Now, of course, it feels wrong to wish the UK summer away, so in lieu of jumping the gun too quickly, I decided to have a chat with my fellow Who What Wear editors about the transitional makeup trends that perfectly bridge the gap between summer and autumn.
After all, it’s probably a tad too soon to reach for the beauty equivalents of my cashmere jumper and wool scarf at the moment. So instead, I’ve decided now is the perfect time to make subtle swaps that nod towards the upcoming season without completely abandoning the fresh, glowy makeup I’ve been wearing all summer. And if the current trends that I’ve spotted on the Instagram accounts of my favourite celebrity makeup artists are anything to go by, there’s plenty of scope to do just that.
So if you, like me, are in the mood for some fresh makeup tips to make the transition from summer to autumn that little bit more seamless, keep scrolling to discover the five trends that our editors are planning to try this transitional season.
5 Transitional Makeup Trends to Try in 2026
1. Pausing: Dewy Makeup
Trying: Satin-Finish Makeup
As someone with very dry skin and eczema, if there’s one trend I fully commit to every summer, it’s dewy makeup. There’s something about that healthy-looking, glass-skin finish that just makes sense when the weather is warm, so I’ve spent the past few months happily layering on my hydrating skin tints, liquid highlighters and dewy setting sprays to achieve that "sun-soaked getaway" sheen. However, as we move towards autumn, I’m planning to press pause on the glow and try something a little different—enter satin-finish makeup. Sitting somewhere between the dewy looks we see in summer and a fully matte look that’s way too drying for my skin type, a satin finish still allows the skin to look fresh and alive, but with a softer effect that feels particularly well-suited to the transitional season.
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Shop the Trend:
Armani
Luminous Silk Foundation
This is well-regarded amongst editors as one of the best foundations on the market, with a natural-looking luminous finish that feels perfect for this time of year.
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
If you're looking for a setting spray, this one from Charlotte Tilbury won't let you down.
MAC Cosmetics
Skinfinish Colourstruck Blush in Raizin the Roof
I own this exact blush, and it gives my cheeks the most perfect satin effect.
2. Pausing: Lip Glosses
Trying: Bitten Lips
I’m not quite ready to fully commit to the matte lip look, but after months of reaching for a lip oil or gloss almost exclusively, I’m in the mood for something in between matte and glossy, and I know a bitten lip tint will deliver. These products create a softly diffused effect without the dryness of a traditional lipstick. There’s something about a slightly lived-in lip that feels much more appealing to me than an overly precise lip liner and gloss combo as we head into autumn.
Shop the Trend:
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Bitten Lip Tint in Amour
If the name doesn't make it clear, this is the perfect product for this trend.
Benefit
Benetint in Dark Cherry
I was very late to the Benetint party, but I'm completely obsessed now.
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Sheer for It Tint in Cherry Cola
A great affordable option that performs just as well as its luxury counterparts.
3. Pausing: No Eyeshadow
Trying: Subtle Smokey Eye
When it’s hot outside, the last thing I want to be doing is carefully blending multiple shades of eyeshadow, only for everything to inevitably melt off my eyelids by lunchtime. So, for the majority of summer, I’ve been embracing the joy of doing absolutely nothing with my eye makeup. But now that autumn is approaching, I’m in the mood for something a little more dramatic, without too much effort. The subtle smokey eye that I’ve spotted several celebrity makeup artists create is exactly the kind of look I can see myself wearing for more formal events this season. Think washes of dark chocolate or soft charcoal, blended around the lash line without any harsh or overly precise edges.
This eye pencil comes with a smudger brush tip to create that lived-in feel.
Yves Saint Laurent
Couture Mini Clutch in Over Noir
This quad palette is a great option for eyeshadow beginners.
4. Pausing: Bold Blush
Trying: Watercolour Blush
From bold reddish-brown "blonzers" to pretty fuchsia pink blushers, this summer has very much been the season of bold blush for me. And while I’m not quite ready to give up this cheek product altogether, I’m ready to make the finish a little more subtle for the season ahead. The solution? Watercolour blush that gives my cheeks a sheer, translucent wash of colour. For my deeper skin tone, I’m leaning towards softer brown, muted burgundy and terracotta hues that give me the blurred, ethereal quality I want to emulate this season. But the power of this trend lies in the fact that it can be tweaked to suit every skin tone and desired look.
Shop the Trend:
REFY
Water Blush in Acai
This is the newest blush in my collection, and it's already a firm favourite.
chanel
Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush
I've heard nothing but good things about Chanel's water-fresh blush.
19/99 Beauty
Water Colour Tint in Malna
Such a pretty shade of pink.
5. Pausing: Overly Tamed Brows
Trying: "Undone" Eyebrows
After years of brow mapping, threading and waxing, and just generally trying to make every single hair on my eyebrows behave, there’s something quite liberating about the idea of doing less and just letting them be a little more… well, themselves. Yes, this season I'm taking tips from the makeup artists that are embracing a slightly "undone" look. Think brushed-up hair (the best eyebrow gels will definitely come in handy) and natural texture with just enough definition to enhance the shape that’s already there. It’s a small change, but one that will save me a lot of time in the mornings.
Shop the Trend:
Urban Decay
Big Bush Brow Gel
For fluffy, effortless-looking brows.
Jones Road Beauty
The Brow Pencil in Brunette
I'm very into this less-precise jumbo pencil.
Maybelline New York
Superfluff Brow Mousse in Soft Brown
This will give you voluminous brows without looking too overdone.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.