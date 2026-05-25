This Glowy Cheek Product Is Giving "I Just Got Back From a Sun-Soaked Getaway"

With summer fast approaching, makeup lovers are turning to "blonzers" to make their routines easier. Here are the 9 best formulas for every skin tone, type and budget.

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9 of the Very Best &quot;Blonzers&quot;, According to a Beauty Writer
(Image credit: @haileybeiber, Who What Wear UK, @loriharvey)
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Summer is fast approaching here in the UK. But to be honest, it didn’t hit me until this week, when the temperature really started to rise. And this can only mean one thing; it's time to start packing away my fuller coverage makeup products to make space for my lighter beauty essentials.

Now, as someone who runs naturally warm and therefore very much feels the heat, in summer I’m always on the hunt for the most scaled-back makeup routines that don’t feel overly complicated or leave me a sweaty mess at the end of the day. And the most recent method I’ve discovered, specifically comes from TikTok, and just might be my favourite yet. Enter the “blonzing” technique.

What Is Blonzing?

As you might have already guessed, “blonzing” is a make-up technique that involves blending bronzer and blusher together to help you achieve the fresh, sun-kissed skin we often see in summer, but without any risk of UV damage, of course. I’m very big on my sun protection, so I’m all about anything that will give me that healthy glow without any of the risks that run from being under the actual sun.

The blonzing method initially started with simply mixing your separate cheek products together; however, as time has gone on, there are now a number of multi-use products that perfectly balance the flush of colour you get from your blusher with the mimicked tan you achieve from applying bronzer. This allows for getting a natural-looking and radiant finish, as well as allowing you to avoid layering too many heavy cheek products on when it’s hot outside.

@brittanyelizadavy wears Benefit&#039;s Benetint in &#039;Dark Cherry&#039;

@brittanyelizadavy "blonzes" with Benefit's Benetint in 'Dark Cherry' (£24)

(Image credit: @brittanyelizadavy)

To me, the most compelling part of a blonzer is how easy it makes getting ready on warm-weather days. Whether I’m heading to the office, a night out or on a sun-soaked getaway, I’ll be taking this 2-in-1 product with me to wear with my lightweight tinted SPF and clear lip gloss.

And with this in mind, I decided that it was time to go on the hunt for the best blonzers to add to my makeup routine this season. From creamy blush formulas to innovative dual powder iterations, below, I’ve rounded up the nine best blonzers, suited to every skin tone, type and budget.

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The Best Blonzers, According to a Beauty Writer

. Best Overall: Benefit Benetint (£24)
. Best Dewy Finish: Merit Flush Balm (£26)
. Best Matte Finish: Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush (£26)
. Best Affordable Blonzer: e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush (£8)
. Best Luxury Blonzer: Chanel Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder (£75)

9 Very Best "Blonzers", Rated by an Editor

1. Benefit Benetint

2. Merit Beauty Flush Balm

3. Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush

4. Too Faced Sun Bunny Bronzer

5. e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush

6. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder

7. HAUS Labs Color Fuse Longwear Glassy Cheek Stick

8. Rhode Pocket Blush

9. Saie Supersuede Radiant Blush Powder

Why Trust Us?

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

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