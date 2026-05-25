This Glowy Cheek Product Is Giving "I Just Got Back From a Sun-Soaked Getaway"

Summer is fast approaching here in the UK. But to be honest, it didn’thit me until this week, when the temperature really started to rise. And this can only mean one thing; it's time to start packing away my fuller coverage makeup products to make space for my lighter beauty essentials.
Now, as someone who runs naturally warm and therefore very much feels the heat, in summer I’m always on the hunt for the most scaled-back makeup routines that don’t feel overly complicated or leave me a sweaty mess at the end of the day. And the most recent method I’ve discovered, specifically comes from TikTok, and just might be my favourite yet. Enter the “blonzing” technique.
What Is Blonzing?
As you might have already guessed, “blonzing” is a make-up technique that involves blending bronzer and blusher together to help you achieve the fresh, sun-kissed skin we often see in summer, but without any risk of UV damage, of course. I’m very big on my sun protection, so I’m allabout anything that will give me that healthy glow without any of the risks that run from being under the actual sun.
The blonzing method initially started with simply mixing your separate cheek products together; however, as time has gone on, there are now a number of multi-use products that perfectly balance the flush of colour you get from your blusher with the mimicked tan you achieve from applying bronzer. This allows for getting a natural-looking and radiant finish, as well as allowing you to avoid layering too many heavy cheek products on when it’s hot outside.
To me, the most compelling part of a blonzer is how easy it makes getting ready on warm-weather days. Whether I’m heading to the office, a night out or on a sun-soaked getaway, I’ll be taking this 2-in-1 product with me to wear with my lightweight tinted SPF and clear lip gloss.
And with this in mind, I decided that it was time to go on the hunt for the best blonzers to add to my makeup routine this season. From creamy blush formulas to innovative dual powder iterations, below, I’ve rounded up the nine best blonzers, suited to every skin tone, type and budget.
I have to admit, I was very late to the Benetint hype, only trying this cult favourite last year. But this water-based tint has not left my makeup bag since. The shade Dark Cherry is a burgundy-brown blend that provides a natural “blonzing” effect on the face. As a true water tint, this blush has much more longevity than cream, liquid, or powder formulas, making it the perfect pick for both full coverage and “no makeup” makeup days. Not to mention the tint has no white base, meaning it can be sheered out or built up to suit everyone, from the palest to the deepest of skin tones. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use, more subtle formula to kickstart your “blonzing” journey, this is the one to try.
Pros
Will suit all skin tones and undertones
Cons
Drier formula means there's less time to blend into the skin
Blonzing Shades in the Range: Beverly Hills, Terracotta, Postmodern, Persimmon, Fox
Finish: Dewy
If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear, you’ll know just how much we adore Merit’s Flush Balm. With five different blush-appropriate shades to choose from, this blush will suit a wide range of skin tones. And it's perfect for dry skin, formulated with vitamin E for hydration, meaning it leaves the skin with a dewy, healthy glow. Because of how blamy the texture is, it doesn’t last as long on the face as other blushes on the market; however, it’s lightweight, easy to blend, and compact enough to take on the go for reapplication.
Pros
An easy-to-apply, buildable formula that looks flattering on wide range of skin tones
Glossier’s Cloud Paint Plush Blush only launched last autumn, but it already has high praise amongst beauty editors. There are currently two blonzing shades in the range—Gale and Storm, both of which provide the cheeks with a flattering airbrushed finish, making it the perfect formula for those looking for a matte blonzer or who have oily skin. However, I’m proof that it can definitely work for dry skin as well; it simply takes slightly more skin prep than I’d usually opt for. Despite this, I genuinely think I love this blush even more than the original Cloud Paint, and that’s saying something!
Pros
A soft, blurring finish that looks airbrushed on the skin
Blonzing Shades in the Range: Sun Bunny, Strawberry Bunny, Sunset Bunny, Fuchsia Bunny
Finish: Radiant-shimmer
Want the best of both worlds? Too Faced‘s Sun Bunny Bronzer is a blush-blonzer duo that features both a warm bronzer on one side and a blush on the other to mimic a natural tan without any of the skin damage necessary. This means you can customise your perfect blonzing shade to your liking, or wear both formulas separately depending on your needs. As someone with dry skin, I personally love how radiant and shimmery this powder looks on my cheeks. However, if you prefer a more natural look or are not the biggest fan of glitter, then I’d be very careful when using this product, as it can be very easy to overdo it.
Pros
Two shades allow for a customisable colour suited to each skin tone and undertone
Cons
Glitter-finish makes it unsuitable for more natural, "no makeup" makeup days
Blonzing Shades in the Range: Bronze Bombshell, Copper Etiquette, Dusty Rose
Finish: Dewy
Don’t be fooled into thinking that the cheaper price point of e.l.f Cosmetics’ Camo Liquid Blush makes it any less high-quality than its luxury blonzing counterparts. This highly pigmented blush blends into the skin seamlessly without looking patchy and provides the cheeks with a healthy-looking glow. I have to reiterate that this blush is extremely pigmented, meaning it can be easy to overdo it; however, if you’re a proud victim of ‘blush blindness’ like I am, I can’t recommend this under-£10 blush enough.
Pros
An affordable option with a highly-pigmented finish
Cons
High-pigment means it can be easy to overdo it
6. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder
Blonzing Shades in the Range: Deep Mauve, Deep Rose Gold, Medium Rose Gold, Medium Coral, Light Coral
Finish: Natural-glow
We all like to splurge out sometimes and treat ourselves, and when you do, there’s no blonzer that provides a luxury experience quite like Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder. Available in five different shades, this 3-in-1 powder contains a blush, a bronzer and a highlighter that can be used together to provide the forehead and cheeks with an all-over glow. The luminous finish, along with the ease of this trio palette, will ensure that it gains a permanent space in your summer makeup bag. Me personally? I’ll be bringing this three-in-one formula along with a simple skin tint and lip gloss on my upcoming holiday for a pared-back sun-kissed makeup routine.
Pros
You get a large amount of product and little goes a long way meaning it will last you a long time
Cons
More much expensive than other "blonzers" on the market
7. HAUS Labs Color Fuse Longwear Glassy Cheek Stick
Color Fuse Longwear Glassy Cheek Stick in Glassy Clove
Blonzing Shades in the Range: Glassy Clove, Glassy Cinnamon, Glassy Cayenne, Glassy Ginger
Finish: Dewy
As I’ve mentioned before, I have extremely dry and eczema-prone skin, so any makeup product that claims to incorporate skin care into its formula is likely to grab my attention. Haus Labs Glassy Cheek Stick in Clove is not only the perfect shade for my deeper skin tone, but it's also packed with skin-loving ingredients and claims to improve the face’s hydration by 62%. And it definitely lives up to that claim. It’s dewy, radiant and glowy, which is perfect for my lightweight makeup routine in summer, but doesn’t look too waxy or shiny like other blushes sometimes do. Plus, this glassy blush also comes in a range of slightly lighter blonzer shades to suit all skin tones.
Pros
Good shade range that extends to the deepest skin tones
Cons
Swiping the stick directly on your face can disrupt your makeup
Blonzing Shades in the Range: Toasted Teddy, Sleepy Girl, Tan Line, Freckle
Finish: Dewy
Perfect for on-the-go use, Rhode’s Pocket Blush quickly became a cult favourite loved by editors and makeup enthusiasts alike. It gives the perfect ‘summer holiday’ flush, something that I'm sure we’ll all be grateful for before out-of-office season officially begins. The shade ‘Toasted Teddy’ is perfect for medium skin tones, but can also be sheered out for those paler or built up for deeper complexions like my own. Although I personally love the shade, I do have to note that those with darker skin tones than my own have reported that it can look ashy on the cheeks due to the white pigment it's formulated with, so be wary of that.
Pros
Packed with skin-loving ingredients like peptides, tamanu oil and glycerin
Cons
Shade may appear ashy or disappear entirely on the deepest skin tones
If you have a paler complexion, then the idea of a blonzer might feel daunting. But rest assured that there are a number of options on the market that effectively blonze lighter skin without looking clownish or muddy. When looking for recommendations, amongst my fellow editors as well as friends, Saie’s Supersuede Radiant Blush Powder in the shade ‘Ciao' came out on top. Described as a warm golden brown, this hue resembles the perfect blend of a light bronzer and flattering pink blush. And don’t just take it from me, one customer stated that, “Ciao is exactly the shade of blush I've been looking for—such a perfect summery bronzed blush! The texture is incredibly fine and smooth, and it lasts really well.”
Pros
Luminous, silky finish that blends into the skin without clinging to fine lines or dry patches
Cons
Limited shade range that may not work on deeper skin tones
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