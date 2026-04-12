When it comes to makeup trends, nothing says summer more than a pop of blush, IMO. Whether you opt for a cream blush, a blush stick or a liquid blush, they all have the ability to breathe life into your complexion, making your skin look healthy and flushed from a day in the sun. It's also one of the most versatile products to have in your makeup bag, working effortlessly to add dimension and glow to a full face of glam, or as an enhancing tint to bare skin, making it ideal for a "no makeup" makeup look.
In recent years, blush has cemented itself as the MVP of our makeup bags. And it's impossible to ignore the prominence of blush on the red carpets and feeds of celebrity MUAs, too. As a beauty editor, I see new blushers launching every single week (not to mention there's a new TikTok-viral blush almost every day), each with innovative formulas and textures that will undoubtedly shape the summer blusher trends we'll come to see over the coming months. Ahead, I've rounded up the coolest blush looks you'll want to wear on your cheeks this summer, as well as the best blushers to get the look.
1. Blurred Blush
We've had blurred lips and blurred skin as defining makeup trends in 2026, so it was only a matter of time before we saw a smattering of blurred blushers enter the space, too. From Prada's cream-to-powder blush to the soft putty texture of Gossier's Cloud Paint Flush Blush, these soft matte formulas deliver a soft-focus haze of the colour to the cheeks, which blurs seamlessly into the skin. Unlike their dewy counterparts that disappear into thin air, blurred blushers often have a matte texture that holds far better, making them a long-lasting formula that stays put day and night—no disappearing acts with these hardworking blushers.
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Shop the Trend:
Prada
Touch Cream-To-Powder Melting Blush
Glossier
Cloud Paint Plush Blush
Ilia
Soft Focus Blurring Blush
2. Watercolour Flush
It's impossible to ignore the barely-there flushes on the feeds of celebrity makeup artists of late, which come alongside a flurry of watercolour blush formulas that deliver a sheer wash of colour to the cheeks. These watery tints bestow a healthy glow on your cheeks with a stained-glass-like finish that looks healthy and luminous. Plus, these sheer pigments are ideal if you prefer a more natural and less saturated blush. Victoria Beckham Beauty's Colour Wash is one of our favourites for a water-like tint and a glassy glow that lasts all day.
Shop the Trend:
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Colour Wash
19/99
Water Colour Tint
E.L.F
Sheer for It Blush Tint
3. Dewy Glow
The beauty industry has been no stranger to a dewy moment over the past couple of years, and it isn't going anywhere for summer 2026. Honestly, a dewy blush transcends trends altogether. It never fails to make the skin look luminous and radiant, making it the perfect summer blusher trend. And it's perfect if you love a glowy blush moment. Look for balmy formulas, such as Merit's Flush Balm, which bestows a healthy gleam upon your cheeks in one swipe and is an all-time favourite of our beauty team.