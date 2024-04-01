I'm a Beauty Editor—These Are the Swaps I'm Making to My Makeup Bag For Spring
Spring is finally here. I have been counting down the days to my favourite season and although the wait has felt like a long one, it's definitely worth it. I've already swapped out my chunky coats and jumpers for lighter jackets and cardigans. but now it's time to tackle my beauty products. As a beauty editor, nothing brings me joy quite like switching out my skincare for the new season. As I wave goodbye to thicker, heavy formulas, my creamy lightweight products are welcomed with open arms.
It's not just skincare either. Yep, I switch out my perfumes too. Rich, woody fragrances are traded with sweet, citrusy scents that make me feel as if I've just stepped out of Sorrento. However, the most important swap? Makeup, of course.
It's safe to say that my winter and spring makeup bags look very different. In winter I favour things such as full coverage foundations, powdered bronzers and statement lipsticks. However, in spring I like to keep things a lot more natural. Let's face it, as soon as the weather gets warmer my makeup just ends up sweating off anyway, and I don't want to spend hours applying foundation and eyeshadow when I could be outside enjoying the sun. So, if you want to see what swaps I'm going to be making to my makeup bag, keep on scrolling...
Avoiding: Full Coverage Foundations
Introducing: BB Creams
First up, I'm storing away my full coverage foundations and bringing my bb creams out from hibernation. My skin always looks and feels a bit better in spring, so I like letting my natural complexion shine through. Plus, a bb cream is so much quicker and easier to apply thanks to the lightweight formula.
Shop the trend:
This bb cream from Kosas has a unique gel cream texture that feels incredible to use. The formula is full of skincare ingredients to care for your complexion, and although it offers light coverage, you can build it up to get your desired finish.
Erborian have created a super clever bb concealer that is as concentrated as a serum with 5% niacinamide, 2% white ginseng complex and SPF 25. With a smooth, hydrating formula and medium to full coverage, I already know that this is going to be a spring staple.
Avoiding: Matte Bronzer
Introducing: Dewy Contour Sticks
I like to look sunkissed all year round, but while in winter I opt for powder bronzers to apply over my foundation, in spring I like to use liquid products that mix well with creamier bases. Plus, with "glowtouring" set to be one of spring's biggest makeup trends, I already know that my dewy contour sticks are going to come in handy.
Shop the trend:
This is my go-to affordable dewy contour wand.
If you want to treat yourself, you can't go wrong with the Charlotte Tilbury wand.
Avoiding: Powder Blush
Introducing: Cream Blush
If I'm using a liquid bronzer, then it only feels right to use a creamy blush on top. I don't know about you, but I find cream blush so much easier to use, especially during spring and summer when you find yourself having to top up your makeup throughout the day. Simply add a quick swipe to your cheeks, blend with your fingers and you're good to go.
Shop the trend:
This cream Milk Makeup blush comes in multiple shades and can be used on both the cheeks and lips for a quick swipe of colour.
Rare Beauty is my go-to brand for blushers, and this lightweight, water-resistant formula practically melts into the skin (hence the name).
Avoiding: Neutral Eyeshadows
Introducing: Pops of Blue
I love a neutral eye look, and I know I can rely on a matte brown eyeshadow during the winter months. However, when spring rolls around I always feel inspired to add a bit of colour to my makeup look, and this season it's all about pops of blue.
Shop the trend:
How stunning is this colour stick from Byredo? It comes in the most incredible icy blue shade and can be used on the eyes, lips and cheeks.
If you prefer a powder formula then Natasha Denona has got you covered.
Avoiding: Brow Pencil
Introducing: Brow Gel
I love filling in my brows, but sometimes I can be sat there for ages trying to get each one to look exactly the same. However, when the sun comes out I throw caution to the wind and prefer to add a swipe of brow gel to keep my hairs in place.
Shop the trend:
This brow gel is famous for a reason. The unique formula is a mix between a gel and a wax to keep those brows firmly in place. Plus, the applicator makes it so easy to use.
I've had this brow gel in my makeup bag for as long as I can remember.
Avoiding: Regular Mascara
Introducing: Tubing Mascara
Last but by no means least, in spring I make sure to swap out my regular mascara for a tubing mascara. If you didn't know, a tubing mascara has a unique formula that lasts so much better on the eyes. So, if like me you find that your mascara smudges in the warmer weather, I highly recommend giving a tubing mascara a go.
Shop the trend:
Maybelline mascaras are some of the best affordable options out there.
This Hourglass mascara is so popular amongst beauty editors thanks to the lengthening formula.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
