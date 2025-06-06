​​Sabrina Carpenter Just Fed Us the Song of the Summer (and a Mysterious Prada Lip Product)

Summer doesn't officially start until Sabrina Carpenter bestows us with her annual earworm. We don't make the rules! Thankfully, the Grammy Award–winning pop star just debuted her latest single, "Manchild," with an accompanying three-minute, 56-second music video we honestly can't stop watching. It's a work of art, truly. Of course, the glam is impeccable and very Sabrina Carpenter coded: bouncy curls, flirty lashes, and a Prada Beauty plug to boot. (She famously used the brand's Color Changing Lip Balm in last year's "Please Please Please" music video and the Soft Matte Lipstick in "Taste.")

This time, however, the product is a bit more inconspicuous, but we were able to score some food for thought. Keep scrolling! Exclusive details lie ahead.

The video begins with Carpenter hitchhiking on the side of a desert road, then flashes through scenes of her traveling in various vehicles with different (yet all incompetent) men. In one of said scenes at the 1:17 mark, she sips from a wine glass while snacking on Prada-branded banana candies, a cheeky nod to the fashion house's iconic banana print. It only lasts for a blip, but our beauty-editor eyes immediately clocked the Prada candy bag sitting innocently on the dash of the car as Carpenter's man of the moment performs a quick jig in the background.

While the jury's still out on the exact unreleased item she's referencing here, we can exclusively confirm that the product will live in the lip category. A banana-inspired launch, perhaps? Carpenter's past collaborations have all quickly become beauty-editor staples (the Pradascope Mascara is divine!), so we can only assume this one will be just as beloved and buzzy.

You see, when she featured the aforementioned pH-adaptive balm in the "Please Please Please" video last summer, the product sold out from every single retailer within 72 hours, so we suspect whatever lip product she's teasing here will absolutely fly off the shelves. We also know it will be sleek, ultra-luxe (this is Prada we're talking about, after all), and perfect for long summer days, especially considering it's featured alongside a bop that "feels like a never-ending road trip," according to Carpenter .

For now, shop the rest of Carpenter's "Manchild" glam, save for those secret lip details. Stay tuned—once we have more breadcrumbs to share, we'll be sure to flag them before the unnamed product surely sells out. To quote the pop icon, people will "always come a-runnin'."

Every Product Sabrina Carpenter Wore in Her "Manchild" Music Video