From French Haircare to a Beachy Bodywash: Taylor Swift Just Shared Her Post-Show Bath Routine

Taylor Swift just announced a six-episode, behind-the-scenes docuseries called The End of an Era in an Instagram post. It details the making of the Eras tour, which wrapped in December of last year. The IG sneak peek contains clips of Swift with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, as well as friends and colleagues like Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams. It will no doubt be as epic as the Eras tour itself. It premieres on Disney+ on December 12.
Luckily, we have just the thing to distract ourselves until then. In a clip at the end of the trailer, Swift is seen prepping a bath for herself post-show. She's still in her makeup and costume. As the water runs, she removes her false eyelashes and says, "I'll not be able to get to sleep because I can't, like, come down," Swift says in the clip as she wipes away her makeup and draws a bath post-show. "So, I just watch tons of TV, I eat room service in bed, I sign a box of 2000 CDs, and then, and then, I'm tired. And then we do the whole thing again."
Lining the top of the tub, eagle-eyed fans spotted five skin, hair, and body-care products. There are two French haircare products, an organic face wash, and a beachy bodywash. We're used to seeing Swift sport her signature red lipstick, but this is a whole new look at her beauty routine. Keep scrolling to see all five of the exact items seen in the clip.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Super Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream
It appears that Swift is a fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm and her iconic skincare line, as the first product seen lining the tub is this expensive cleanser ($100 for 4.2 fluid ounces). It has a rich and creamy formula that gently cleanses the skin, removing sweat, makeup, and other impurities (I assume this is much-needed after a three-hour Eras tour performance). Special anti-aging ingredients like purslane (a powerful antioxidant), plant amino acids, and skin-identical ceramides keep the skin strong and healthy.
Tata Harper Skincare
Regenerating Cleanser
Tata Harper is a natural and luxurious skincare line, and this Regenerating Cleanser has a four-in-one skin-enhancing formula. It cleanses, purifies, protects, and exfoliates the skin. The latter is thanks to natural buffing and polishing ingredients like enzymes, BHA, and apricot microspheres. Maybe this is the reason Swift's skin is always so smooth, bright, and poreless.
Christophe Robin
Christophe Robin Delicate Volumising Shampoo With Rose Extracts
Next, Swift has this exact shampoo set on the side of the bathtub. It's from legendary French hairstylist Christophe Robin's namesake brand, and it's formulated with rose water and baobab extracts to cleanse the hair and scalp, while protecting and improving hair vibrancy, volume, and softness. It's ideal for fine, color-treated, or natural hair, and it has a soft and delicate scent.
Christophe Robin
Christophe Robin Delicate Volumising Conditioner With Rose Extracts
Swift also uses the matching conditioner. Like the shampoo, it keeps hair color fresh and won't weigh down fine strands, thanks to a lightweight gel formula.
Sephora
St. Barts Gentle Body Wash
Last but certainly not least, Swift seems to use this body wash from Ouai, the beauty brand founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. Infused with ingredients like rosehip oil, vitamin A, vitamin C, and jojoba oil, this body wash gently cleanses the skin without stripping it. The best part is the scent. With notes of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and Baltic amber, it smells like a luxurious tropical vacation, and the Who What Wear team can't get enough of it. (We even gave the hair-and-body-mist version a 2025 beauty award.)
