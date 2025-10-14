From French Haircare to a Beachy Bodywash: Taylor Swift Just Shared Her Post-Show Bath Routine

She has good taste, but we already knew that.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift just announced a six-episode, behind-the-scenes docuseries called The End of an Era in an Instagram post. It details the making of the Eras tour, which wrapped in December of last year. The IG sneak peek contains clips of Swift with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, as well as friends and colleagues like Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams. It will no doubt be as epic as the Eras tour itself. It premieres on Disney+ on December 12.

Luckily, we have just the thing to distract ourselves until then. In a clip at the end of the trailer, Swift is seen prepping a bath for herself post-show. She's still in her makeup and costume. As the water runs, she removes her false eyelashes and says, "I'll not be able to get to sleep because I can't, like, come down," Swift says in the clip as she wipes away her makeup and draws a bath post-show. "So, I just watch tons of TV, I eat room service in bed, I sign a box of 2000 CDs, and then, and then, I'm tired. And then we do the whole thing again."

Lining the top of the tub, eagle-eyed fans spotted five skin, hair, and body-care products. There are two French haircare products, an organic face wash, and a beachy bodywash. We're used to seeing Swift sport her signature red lipstick, but this is a whole new look at her beauty routine. Keep scrolling to see all five of the exact items seen in the clip.

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸