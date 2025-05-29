Lindsay Lohan Told Me Her Fave $28 Old Navy Leggings, Her '80s Style Icons, and the Designer Shoes She Owns in Every Color

(Image credit: Courtesy of Old Navy)

Lindsay Lohan has played a lot of iconic roles over the years: a tween twin, a hopeful NASCAR driver, a naive high schooler. For her latest gig, an '80s-inspired Old Navy campaign, she's going back to her roots—sort of. Born in 1986, Lohan might have only spent a few years on this earth before the calendar flipped to 1990, but that doesn't mean she's not an '80s girl through and through.

As a millennial, I jumped at the chance to interview my generation's queen about her latest fashion role. Because the Old Navy campaign revolves around activewear, my chat included questions about Lohan's favorite workout and what she'd never wear to exercise. Lohan also revealed the designer shoes she owns in every color, her go-to outfit for traveling, her '80s style icons, and more. Scroll down to read our full conversation and shop what she's wearing in the cute campaign.

What is your go-to workout right now and what do you like to wear for it?

It's definitely Pilates because I like a comfortable workout, but I know that it's also doing its job. I like to wear stuff that's soft, stretchy, and practical, but also supportive, like a good sports bra. And I love high-waisted leggings and then maybe a vintage tee over the sports bra.

What do you avoid wearing for workouts?

Anything that's too tight. I don't want to be uncomfortable when I'm working out. I'm not going to wear a tight T-shirt to go over my sports bra to work out. I wear loose T-shirts; something light and airy.

What's your favorite pair of Old Navy leggings right now?

I really love the high-waisted leggings I wear in the campaign. I like the red for a workout. I think it's fun; it's nice sometimes to go exercise wearing a color because it can brighten your mood.

What do you love about 80s fashion?

Madonna and Grace Jones. They're my reference for '80s style. They weren't afraid to push boundaries and be expressive in what they wore. They had edgy, ever-evolving style then and still do. I would also say that I like how '80s fashion celebrated bold colors and silhouettes and fun and individuality.

The Best Activewear Brand You’ve Never Heard Of (But Lindsay Lohan Has) - YouTube Watch On

What color trends are you excited to wear this summer?

I always love white linens. I also like sunny yellows for summer this year. I'm really feeling the Alaïa yellow ballet flats, the fishnet ones. I'm buying pieces to go with those, and now I have all the colors of those shoes too.

What's your go-to airport outfit for summer travel?

I wish it could change depending on the season, but when you have kids, you always want to be in black. It's just safe for spills. My uniform is high-waisted black leggings, a black T-shirt, a sweatshirt because it gets freezing on airplanes, and a good pair of sneakers or ballet flats. And then I'll probably pack a nice little cardigan for when I land.

What was your experience on the Old Navy campaign?

Oh, it was such a blast. It was really fun. We were improvising what I was going to do. By the end of it, I practically had everyone in a real workout class, which was unexpected and really fun and convenient because I had a full workout by the end of the day.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Old Navy)

