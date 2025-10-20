10 Products for $20 or Less: Kristen Bell's "Nobody Wants This" Premiere Look Was Classy and Effortless

The highly anticipated second season of Nobody Wants This hits Netflix on October 23. Last week, the star-studded cast, which includes Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, and Justine Lupe, celebrated the premiere in Los Angeles. While I thought they all looked incredible (it was a red carpet event, after all), Bell's soft and slighly smoky makeup was a special stand out.
If you thought so too, I have good news. You can re-create the entire looks with $21-and-under makeup products. Yep. Bell's makeup artist, Simone Almekias-Siegl, used a full face of affordable products to create her "suer simple but classy" look. If this isn't proof that drugstore heroes do, in fact, exist, I don't know what is. Keep scrolling to see all 10 exact items.
Versed
Stay Liquid Eyeshadow in Poetic
"I always start my application on the eyes,: Almekias-Siegl said in a press release. "I used Poetic with a drop of Mystic on her crease and edge to create a soft smoke. I love the shade this combo created! Very warm and complimentary to her complexion. It also does not crease and blends easily into the skin."
Versed
Versed High Points Illuminating Stick in Baroque
Next, Almekias-Siegl reached for this cream highlighter. "I then used a bit of [the shade] Baroque under her brows for a little highlight and on the center of her lid," she says.
Versed
Day Lash Lifting and Defining Mascara in Black
The last step in Bell's simple and sophisticated eye makeup routine was to add a few swipes of this budget-friendly mascara. "I love adding a few coats to really get her lashes lifted, lengthens, and defined," Almekias-Siegl says. "This mascara does not clump!”
Versed
Smooth Skin Face Primer
After the eyes were done, Almekias-Siegl moved on to her complexion. This skin-smoothing primer was first up. "I used a dab of the Versed Face Primer on her T-zone only! I love keeping her skin looking like skin instead of the matte look," she says.
Versed
Skin Solution Multi-Serum Skin Tint Foundation - SPF 40
"To even out her skin tone, I used the Skin Tint in shade 6O. This lightweight creamy buildable Skin Tint is the perfect texture to get your skin looking fresh and even. It stays put all day. I absolutely love it and the added SPF is a plus (for daytime use).”
Versed
Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops Bronzer in Sheer Golden
Bell's super dewy skin wasn't *just* thanks to the aforementioned skin tint, though. Almekias-Siegl mixed a drop of these Glow Drops in the shade Sheer Golden into it to get an even more "enhanced" complexion.
Versed
Skin Solution Serum Concealer in 4W
"To remove any darkness under her eyes and cover redness around her nose and chin, I added the Versed Serum Concealer in shade 4W. This creamy formula covers beautifully, leaving the skin flawless." The coolest part about this drugstore concealer? "It self-sets, so you don't have to worry about creasing."
Versed
Warm Dimension Bronzer Stick in August
Next, Almekias-Siegl used this cream bronzer to add dimension to Bell's dewy skin. "This creamy formula is easy to blend and melts right into the skin," she says.
Versed
Shade Swipe Blush Stick in Pinch
As for blush, Almekias-Siegl used Versed's Shade Swipe Blush Stick in the shade Pinch. "This multi-use, buildable cream blush melts into the cheeks beautifully," she says. "The formula is flexible, lightweight, and easy to layer."
Versed
Shade Swipe Blush Stick in Bloom
"And for my final step, I used [the] Blush Stick inBloom for the lips," Almekias-Siegl says. "I dabbed it on with my fingers for a soft lip color look!”
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.