Hailey Bieber Applies This $20 Korean Jelly Blush on Top of Her Rhode Ones (so Now I Will Too)

I love a good GRWM video. In fact, I'd say most of my daily doomscrolling involves watching celebrities, content creators, and fellow editors get ready for the day—you know, do their skincare routines, apply their makeup, style their hair, and put together an outfit. Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that I follow Hailey Bieber on Instagram and TikTok. The internet It girl and Rhode founder often posts GRWMs and makeup tutorials on both accounts.

While watching her latest GRWM, I noticed something interesting. At least I think so. She uses her Rhode Pocket Blush ($24) as expected. (To me, it looks like she uses the shade Freckle, which is a neutral peach color.) Then she layers another blush on top of it. The blush in question is a $20 Korean jelly blush that gives the skin a soft, matte, cloud-like effect. Keep scrolling to see the exact one.

The Exact Blush

TONYMOLY Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher in Nude Amber $20 SHOP NOW Here's the $20 Korean Jelly Blush in question. Unlike traditional pressed powders, this blush has a unique, bouncy texture. That, combined with a natural-matte finish and skin-smoothing ingredients (including squalane and hibiscus flower extract), gives it a soft, cloud-like effect. It looks like she uses the shade Nude Amber, which is an incredibly soft (almost neutral) pink-beige color. The blush has a built-in powder puff, but Bieber opts for a fluffy brush instead, swiping the soft powder around her Rhode Pocket Blush and concentrating it under her eyes. It gives her skin a soft, almost airbrushed quality.

TONYMOLY Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher in Fog Pink $20 SHOP NOW While the shade range isn't the most inclusive, it does include two other shades. The first is called Fog Pink. The brand describes it as a dusty pink with lilac undertones.

TONYMOLY Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher in Rose Quartz $20 SHOP NOW The other shade is called Rose Quartz, and it's a true rose with peach undertones.

Shop 5 More Celeb- and Editor-Approved Blushes

rhode Pocket Blush in Freckle $24 SHOP NOW I couldn't *not* include Rhode's Pocket Blush. After all, I use it almost every single day. I like the shades Piggy (a bright pink) and Toasted Teddy (bronze terra-cotta) best, but it looks like Bieber uses the shade Freckle (neutral peach) in the video.

MILK MAKEUP Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain in Chill $24 SHOP NOW Speaking of jelly blushes, remember when this one went viral? Its jelly texture has an instant cooling effect and delivers a buildable stain of color on lips and cheeks.

Saie Supersuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Ciao $28 SHOP NOW Saie recently launched Italian-inspired powder blushes, and I'm obsessed with them. I love the shade Ciao. The golden-brown color looks like a golden-hour sunset.

MERIT Flush Balm Cream Blush in Archival $30 SHOP NOW So many editors and celebrities swear by Merit's Flush Balm Blush.