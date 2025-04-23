Hailey Bieber Applies This $20 Korean Jelly Blush on Top of Her Rhode Ones (so Now I Will Too)

I love a good GRWM video. In fact, I'd say most of my daily doomscrolling involves watching celebrities, content creators, and fellow editors get ready for the day—you know, do their skincare routines, apply their makeup, style their hair, and put together an outfit. Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that I follow Hailey Bieber on Instagram and TikTok. The internet It girl and Rhode founder often posts GRWMs and makeup tutorials on both accounts.

While watching her latest GRWM, I noticed something interesting. At least I think so. She uses her Rhode Pocket Blush ($24) as expected. (To me, it looks like she uses the shade Freckle, which is a neutral peach color.) Then she layers another blush on top of it. The blush in question is a $20 Korean jelly blush that gives the skin a soft, matte, cloud-like effect. Keep scrolling to see the exact one.

The Exact Blush

Tonymoly Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher, Blush for Cheeks, Soft Finish, Long Lasting, Nude Amber
TONYMOLY
Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher in Nude Amber

Here's the $20 Korean Jelly Blush in question. Unlike traditional pressed powders, this blush has a unique, bouncy texture. That, combined with a natural-matte finish and skin-smoothing ingredients (including squalane and hibiscus flower extract), gives it a soft, cloud-like effect.

It looks like she uses the shade Nude Amber, which is an incredibly soft (almost neutral) pink-beige color. The blush has a built-in powder puff, but Bieber opts for a fluffy brush instead, swiping the soft powder around her Rhode Pocket Blush and concentrating it under her eyes. It gives her skin a soft, almost airbrushed quality.

Tonymoly Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher, Blush for Cheeks, Soft Finish, Long Lasting, Fog Pink
TONYMOLY
Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher in Fog Pink

While the shade range isn't the most inclusive, it does include two other shades. The first is called Fog Pink. The brand describes it as a dusty pink with lilac undertones.

Tonymoly Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher, Blush for Cheeks, Soft Finish, Long Lasting, Rose Quartz
TONYMOLY
Cheek Tone Jelly Blusher in Rose Quartz

The other shade is called Rose Quartz, and it's a true rose with peach undertones.

Shop 5 More Celeb- and Editor-Approved Blushes

Pocket Blush Freckle — Default Title
rhode
Pocket Blush in Freckle

I couldn't *not* include Rhode's Pocket Blush. After all, I use it almost every single day. I like the shades Piggy (a bright pink) and Toasted Teddy (bronze terra-cotta) best, but it looks like Bieber uses the shade Freckle (neutral peach) in the video.

Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain
MILK MAKEUP
Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain in Chill

Speaking of jelly blushes, remember when this one went viral? Its jelly texture has an instant cooling effect and delivers a buildable stain of color on lips and cheeks.

Supersuede™ Talc-Free Powder Blush
Saie
Supersuede Talc-Free Powder Blush in Ciao

Saie recently launched Italian-inspired powder blushes, and I'm obsessed with them. I love the shade Ciao. The golden-brown color looks like a golden-hour sunset.

Flush Balm Cream Blush
MERIT
Flush Balm Cream Blush in Archival

So many editors and celebrities swear by Merit's Flush Balm Blush.

Tower28, GetSet Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush in Sawtelle Slushie
Tower28
GetSet Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush in Sawtelle Slushie

Here's yet another stunning matte-finish blush to consider.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

