Effortless, Expensive-Looking, and Impossibly Chic—This Red Lipstick Is Already a Parisian Girl Staple

A French beauty routine is simply incomplete without red lipstick. It's classic, romantic, and at once bold and effortless. Case in point: Many French women will leave the house with no makeup at all, save for a swipe of crimson.

As for the best red lipstick to buy? Well, that's ultimately up to the wearer, but word to the wise: Celine Beauté's Rouge Triomphe is already on its way to becoming a French-girl classic. It soft-launched at Harrods this summer with an exclusive pop-up, but today marks its official global arrival, so now all of us can finally snag the lippie online. And friendly warning—it will likely become your new go-to red.

Jamie testing Celine Beauté's Rouge Triomphe

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

Celine Beauté will offer a total of 15 satin-finish shades this upcoming January—ranging from petal pink to coral to deep plum—but today, the brand kicks off its foray into makeup with Rouge Triomphe, a classic, true red. It's a timeless color essential for Parisian allure, and the formula itself is super lightweight and buildable, composed of 89% natural ingredients.

In fact, actor and model Ever Anderson reveals she's wearing multiple layers of Rouge Triomphe when we meet at New York's Morgan Library to preview the new launch. (Anderson is the face of the Beauté campaign.) "I kind of just go in there and go crazy," she tells me. "I'll do a few layers, touch it on my cheeks a little bit, blend that out, and then whatever I have left over on my fingers I'll rub on my eyes." Forgiving and ultra-creamy (not unlike a haute couture fabric), the formula is practically begging to be worn with this effortless, French girl-coded technique.

Ever Anderson wearing Celine Beauté Rouge Triomphe

(Image credit: Chris Brenner)

The refillable packaging is nothing short of sublime. (Would you expect anything less from the luxury fashion house?) It doubles as an objet d'art, featuring a gold medal case embossed with Celine's signature Triomphe emblem and "Le Rouge Celine Paris" engraved on the center ring.

There's nothing chicer than uncapping a literal treasure to casually swipe on some color, IMO, which only adds to the lipstick's "Parisian allure," to quote the brand. I can see it now: A woman lounges in a French cafe, the rim of her espresso decorated in the scarlet hue. She quickly blots her lips with Rouge Triomphe before trotting off, but her work is never messy—it's appropriately lived-in. Celine, after all, exudes comfortable luxury. "What I really love about Celine's clothes is you can really wear them anywhere," Anderson agrees. "I could go out and spend the whole day in this [outfit] and feel just as comfortable as if I was wearing jeans and a T-shirt."

Celine Beauté is no different. Its inaugural red lip has the effortless wearability of a basic white tee—for a chic French woman, at least.

Shop Le Rouge Celine Rouge Triomphe

Celine Beauté, Le Rouge Celine - Rouge Triomphe

Celine Beauté
Le Rouge Celine Rouge Triomphe

More Celine Beauté Products We Love

Celine Beauté, Le Rouge Celine Lip Brush
Celine Beauté
Le Rouge Celine Lip Brush

A luxurious lip color deserves an equally elegant blending brush. This one is similarly decorated in gold.

Celine Beauté,

Celine Beauté
Le Rouge Celine Rouge Triomphe (Refill)

The stunning case is refillable, so you can easily pop in and out your color du jour.

Celine Beauté, ZouZou Eau de Parfum
Celine Beauté
ZouZou Eau de Parfum

Anderson personally adores this Celine fragrance for fall. "I got on my hand, and I've been like sniffing my hand like a maniac all day because it just smells so nice," she tells me. "I'm a big vanilla fan. ... I love vanilla year-round, around, but especially when the fall season comes." It's also layered with musk for some complexity and warmth.

Celine Beauté, Small Cosmetic Pouch In Triomphe Canvas And Calfskin
Celine Beauté
Small Cosmetic Pouch in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin

This cosmetics pouch is a work of art.

Celine Beauté, Lipstick Case in Triomphe Canvas
Celine Beauté
Lipstick Case in Triomphe Canvas

While you're at it, why not snag the ultra-chic, matching lipstick case?

Celine Beauté, Le Peau Nue Eau de Parfum
Celine Beauté
Le Peau Nue Eau de Parfum

Celine scents are just so dreamy. A seductive, modern floral, this fragrance features notes of bergamot, rose absolute, white orris butter, rice powder, and vetiver.

