My Makeup Would Always Wear Off Until I Added This Product to My Routine

With autumn finally here, I’ve started to pack away my lightweight skin tints to make room on my vanity for my favourite full-coverage foundations. But as someone who suffers from both eczema and extremely dehydrated skin, I’m well aware that getting my makeup to last all day without flaking, looking patchy, or completely drying out my face can be a challenge, especially as the temperatures start to drop. That's why I spent the last few months on the hunt for the best gripping primer to add to my routine.
What Does a Primer Do?
A primer is the first step in your makeup routine and helps prepare the skin for complexion products such as foundation and concealer. It aims to improve the overall texture of the skin, making sure that the surface is as even as possible so that your products glide on smoothly and last all day.
What Is a Gripping Primer?
A gripping primer is a primer that is specifically designed with a tacky texture to lock in base products for wear that lasts all day. It does this by creating a sticky surface 20-30 seconds after application, which helps prevent makeup from sliding or breaking up on the face.
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So whether you prefer a “no-makeup” makeup look or a full face of glam, a gripping primerplays a crucial role in creating a smooth canvas for your products to adhere to and last all day. And with a myriad of primers on the market that claim to create a tacky base to help your complexion products last all day, I decided to put them all to the test. Keep scrolling to discover the best gripping primers to add to your routine for makeup that lasts all day.
Lightweight, hydrating formula that feels much more comfortable than other gripping primers
Cons
Glass bottle makes it tricky to travel with
Maybelline’s the Grippy Serum Primer has been a TikTok favourite since it launched at the end of last year, and for every good reason. It comes with all the tack you’d expect from a traditional gripping primer that your complexion products can stick to. But it's also extremely lightweight, sinking into the skin and leaving it looking plump and hydrated, something my dry and eczema-prone skin loves. I've tried it under tinted SPFs and full-coverage foundation formulas alike, and it works beautifully under them all, keeping them on all day without me having to reapply or spot conceal.
Gives the skin a glass like glow without feeling greasy
Cons
Might be too glowy for those with oily or acne-prone skin
ICONIC London’s Underglaze Grippy Primer hasn’t been in my collection for very long, but it's quickly found itself a spot in my cosmetic bag. Not only does it give my skin a glass-like glow that I love, but it also allows my foundation to last for hours on the skin without budging. Not to mention that both the packaging and glittery formula are gorgeous. At £26, this product sits at a significantly higher price point than other gripping primers on the market, but if you do decide to splurge on it, you won't be disappointed.
Effective formula that's much more affordable than other gripping primers on the market
Cons
Product can cause pilling if too much is used
Makeup can be very expensive, and if you’re already splashing out £50+ on your complexion products, I can’t blame you for wanting a much more affordable primer. Essence’s Jelly Grip Hydrating Primer is only £4, but is formula that far outperforms its affordable price tag. It keeps my makeup in place all day without flaking or clinging to dry patches; however, I do have to note that a little goes a very long way, as this product can pill under foundation if too much is used.
Formula requires more drying time than other gripping primers on the market
Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Primer has been a cult favourite for many years now, due to its ability to both plump the skin and leave the face tacky enough for base products to stick to all day. And as someone with dry skin, the skincare benefits are a particular plus for me, formulated with hyaluronic acid and hemp-derived cannabis seed extract to hydrate and seal in moisture whilst also improving the skin barrier.
Effective formula that's much more affordable than other gripping primers on the market
Cons
Might be too glowy for those with oily or acne-prone skin
It should come as no surprise that e.l.f Cosmetic’s Power Grip Primer has made its way onto this list. Fast becoming a cult favourite, this product is known for its ability to keep makeup on the face all day long at a fraction of the cost of other primers on the market. Although the original formula is the best for those with normal to combination skin, there’s also now a Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide to brighten and add glow to the face, and a Power Grip Matte Primer that will help absorb excess oil on those with oily skin.
6. Fenty Beauty Grip Trip Mattifying + Blurring Primer
Key ingredients: Maple sap extract, chia seed extract, silica, niacinamide, lactic acid, saccharomyces ferment, lactobacillus ferment
Pros
Extends the wear of complexion products whilst also removing unwanted shine and excess oil
Cons
Product dries down quickly meaning you have less time to apply your foundation over it
A lot of gripping primers help to extend the wear of complexion products but don’t address the issue of excess shine and oil, so they can actually end up causing more issues with wear time than they solve on those with oily skin. But luckily. Fenty Beauty has come out with a solution in the form of its Grip Trip Mattifying + Blurring Primer. Formulated with maple sap extract to lock makeup in place, chia seed extract to mattify the skin and silica to minimise pores, this primer is the perfect option for those with acne-prone skin to try
7. NYX Professional Makeup the Face Glue Gripping Primer
Key ingredients: Polyglutamic acid, sugar maple extract, glycerin, panthenol, vitamin E derivative, vitamin C derivative
Pros
Formulated with extra-strong hold to lock makeup in place for up to 24 hours.
Cons
Might be too rich for those with oily or acne-prone skin
If you need your makeup to last from morning to night, with no additional top-ups needed, then you need to try out NYX’s Face Glue Gripping Primer. A blend of polyglutamic acid for long-lasting hydration that will stop patchiness and flaking, and sugar maple extract to provide a strong, flexible grip for makeup to last up to 24 hours, this “face glue” primer is aptly named. It adds a healthy, plump glow to my face without looking or feeling greasy, and has genuinely allowed my makeup to last for hours on end.
How I Tested
As a beauty writer, I've tried and tested a lot of different primers over the years. I've been wearing each gripping primer daily to see how well they apply and how long they allow my makeup to last throughout the day. I also took the added skincare benefits as well as the price into consideration when creating my edit of the best.
Why Trust Us?
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.