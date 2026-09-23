Anyone who knows me will tell you that I adore the precision of a lip liner. I mean, its contouring and volumising effect is hard to replicate. However, as we move into a new season, I’m in the mood for something just a little more low-effort. And luckily for me, one of autumn 2026's biggest lip trends is equally as chic as it is low-effort. Enter the bitten lip look.
What Are Bitten Lips?
Known as “bouche mordue” by elegant French beauty lovers, bitten lips refer to a blurred-out and naturally flushed lip stain that mimics how your lips look after being kissed or drinking red wine. Because of this, it avoids harsh lines and makes for a much lower-effort process that doesn’t need as much precision or reapplication as your typical lip liner and gloss combination.
And don’t just take it from me. Makeup artist Jordana Keen says, "Autumn always makes me want to reach for deeper lip colours, but for AW26 I think we’ll see them worn in a much softer, more diffused way, also known as the 'bitten lip' effect. Burgundy, berry and chocolate tones are still coming through strongly, but rather than a really opaque statement lip, it’s more about creating a flush of colour with a softer, blurred edge. It feels cosy, polished and really wearable for autumn, not to mention that it’s brilliant for longevity too, as you’re not having to top up every time you have a pumpkin-spiced latte!”
How to Create the "Bitten Lip" Look
Keen says, “I still love using liner to contour and shape the lips, but rather than leaving a really crisp outline, I’ll soften it with a brush so the lips still look full and defined without becoming the main focus of the makeup. Think cosier season, softer lips. You can also use a lip stain through the centre and diffuse it outwards for that plush, lived-in effect.
"I’d always prep with a really hydrating lip balm first, especially going into the colder months, then pair the finished lip with bronzed skin, rich, warm blush and a softly smoked brown eye," she says.
And with moodier, vampy makeup really coming into its own throughout the colder months, there’s no better time to try out the bitten lip look. But the best part? To help you out, I’ve rounded up the best bitten lip products for you below; scroll down to see and shop them.
"Bitten lip" shades in the range: Je t'aime, Amour, Poupette
Finish: Natural semi-matte
If the name didn’t make it clear, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Bitten lip tint is the perfect product to opt for if you want to hop on the trend. The formula starts as a hydrating gelée, but quickly settles into a natural, second-skin finish that's weightless and doesn’t feel too dry for those of us with dehydrated lips. Available in three different shades, this lip tint provides a flush of colour for the lips, perfect for that "bouche mordue" effect. My personal favourite is Je t'aime, a classic cherry red which I use with a deep burgundy lip liner that I diffuse around the edges of my lips for a blurred effect. However, the two other shades, Amour and Poupette, are browny-orange hues that are perfect for those with a paler complexion or who prefer a more natural-looking hue.
Pros
Weightless and comfortable finish that doesn't feel too drying on the lips
Cons
Limited shade range compared to other bitten lip tints on the market
"Bitten lip" shades in the range: Glogg, Brique, Pippi, Bob, English Rose
Finish: Subtle gloss that quickly dries down to a blurred finish
If you have dry lips like me, the thought of a typical lip tint might feel daunting, so on those days when my lips need that little bit of extra TLC, I reach for Westman Atelier’s Hydrobalm lip tint. It provides a sheer wash of colour that gives the lips a blurred and diffused effect, and although it initially starts with a subtle gloss, this quickly dries down into a slightly more soft-focus finish. Not to mention that it’s packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides to nourish and soften the lips over time. At £46, I’m well aware that this is a bit of a splurge, but if you’re looking to get the bitten lip look without having to compromise on skin-loving ingredients, I’d say this is well worth the splurge.
Pros
Deeply hydrating formula that contains hyaluronic acid, peptides and ceramides to nourish the lips
Cons
Much more expensive than other bitten lip products on the market
"Bitten lip" shades in the range: Burgun-did-That, Cherry Cola, Maple Latte, Left on Red
Finish: Dewy-natural
Ultra-pigmented, long-lasting, and not to mention that it has the biggest shade range for an affordable lip tint that I’ve personally ever seen, E.l.f Cosmetics Sheer for It tint quickly earned itself a place in my everyday makeup bag. I own all four of the bitten lip shades, and trust me when I say that this formula shows up on even the deepest of skin tones. Not to mention that it can also be used on the cheeks and eyelids, making it easy to create a cohesive look.
Pros
Affordable yet high-quality formula that lasts on the lips all day
Cons
Very watery consistency means it can get messy easily
"Bitten lip" shades in the range: Dark Cherry, Raspberry, Rose
Finish: Natural
I have to admit, I was very late to the Benetint hype, but this lip and cheek stain has not left my cosmetic bag since I tried it last year, as my go-to product choice when I need something sure to last all day. In fact, I relied on it for the entirety of London Fashion Week, swiping it on in the morning before I headed out for the day attending runway shows and presentations. And I love the fact that I didn’t have to take this on the go with me for top-ups. My only note would be that this product dries down very fast, so you have to work much more quickly with it.
Pros
Long-lasting, budge-proof formula
Cons
Product dries down quickly, meaning there's less time to even it out over the lips
"Bitten lip" shades in the range: Canyon, Wine, Cinnamon, Amber
Finish: Blurred natural-matte
If you have a deeper skin tone like me and are looking for a bitten lip product that you can wear on its own without the need for a lip liner, you need to check out Refy’s lip blur in Canyon. A deep red-brown that acts as the ideal “your lips, but better” shade for darker skin tones, this is a formula that can be sheered out for everyday wear, but it can also be layered for a more dramatic effect. It’s creamy and hydrating but genuinely feels like nothing on the lips, free from shine, giving it the perfect bouche mordue effect that I look for in a bitten-lip product.
Pros
Soft, natural finish makes it hard to over apply
Cons
Wide dome applicator makes it hard to apply precisely
"Bitten lip" shades in the range: Jazzy Jam, Mocha Remix, DJ Plum, Maroon Melody
Finish: Glass-like gloss that dries down into a natural finish
I’ve been desperate to try out Laneige’s Juice Box lip tint since it launched earlier this year, and trust me when I say that it did not disappoint. It starts as a glossy, high-shine formula before eventually drying down into a blurred finish that looks natural. I tried three shades, and although it was slightly too light for me without a lip liner, Jazzy Jam would be perfect for those who have a medium or tan skin tone. My only warning would be to use it sparingly, because the product can easily build up and flake off if it's overdone.
Pros
Non-sticky, high-shine finish
Cons
Product can flake off if too much is applied
7. Wonderskin Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain in Whimsical
"Bitten lip" shades in the range: Whimsical, Lovely, Glamorous, Charming, Demure, Hush, Divine, First Kiss
Finish: Natural-matte
If you’re a regular reader of Who What Wear, then it will come as no surprise that we’re big fans of Wonderskin’s Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain. You have the choice to let the pigment build up or peel it off sooner for a more natural tint, and the shade Whimsical gives the perfect “just bitten” effect on paler complexions. And don’t just take it from me; senior analyst Sophie Cookson swears by it, saying, “I really love this colour! It seems quite subtle but stands out so it looks like a natural, 'your lips, but better' hue. Plus, even after a long day of eating and drinking, the stain lasted on my lips all day without me having to reapply at any point.”
Pros
Water- and transfer-proof formula that lasts all day
Cons
Can cling to dry patches on the lip and look uneven
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Jordana Keen
Jordana Keen is a celebrity makeup artist with over 10 years’ experience, specialising in red carpet, events and camera-ready beauty. Her work spans high-profile talent, major awards events, fashion, editorial and campaigns. Known for polished, elevated glamour, Jordana focuses on enhancing each client’s individual features and creating looks that feel refined, effortless and photograph beautifully.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.