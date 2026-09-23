"Bitten Lips" Are About to Dominate Autumn—And These 7 Products Deliver

With moodier, vampy makeup coming into its own in autumn, there’s no better time to try the bitten lip look. And I've rounded up the best products for you below.

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Close up shots of best bitten lip makeup looks
(Image credit: @tobimakeup, @lefevrediary, @ninapark)
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Anyone who knows me will tell you that I adore the precision of a lip liner. I mean, its contouring and volumising effect is hard to replicate. However, as we move into a new season, I’m in the mood for something just a little more low-effort. And luckily for me, one of autumn 2026's biggest lip trends is equally as chic as it is low-effort. Enter the bitten lip look.

What Are Bitten Lips?

a close up shot of @lefevrediary wearing a bitten lip look

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Known as “bouche mordue” by elegant French beauty lovers, bitten lips refer to a blurred-out and naturally flushed lip stain that mimics how your lips look after being kissed or drinking red wine. Because of this, it avoids harsh lines and makes for a much lower-effort process that doesn’t need as much precision or reapplication as your typical lip liner and gloss combination.

And don’t just take it from me. Makeup artist Jordana Keen says, "Autumn always makes me want to reach for deeper lip colours, but for AW26 I think we’ll see them worn in a much softer, more diffused way, also known as the 'bitten lip' effect. Burgundy, berry and chocolate tones are still coming through strongly, but rather than a really opaque statement lip, it’s more about creating a flush of colour with a softer, blurred edge. It feels cosy, polished and really wearable for autumn, not to mention that it’s brilliant for longevity too, as you’re not having to top up every time you have a pumpkin-spiced latte!”

How to Create the "Bitten Lip" Look

Keen says, “I still love using liner to contour and shape the lips, but rather than leaving a really crisp outline, I’ll soften it with a brush so the lips still look full and defined without becoming the main focus of the makeup. Think cosier season, softer lips. You can also use a lip stain through the centre and diffuse it outwards for that plush, lived-in effect.

"I’d always prep with a really hydrating lip balm first, especially going into the colder months, then pair the finished lip with bronzed skin, rich, warm blush and a softly smoked brown eye," she says.

And with moodier, vampy makeup really coming into its own throughout the colder months, there’s no better time to try out the bitten lip look. But the best part? To help you out, I’ve rounded up the best bitten lip products for you below; scroll down to see and shop them.

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Best Bitten Lip Products

1. Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint

2. Westman Atelier HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick

3. E.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer for It Tint

4. Benefit Benetint

5. Refy Lip Blush in Canyon

6. Laneige Juice Box Lip Tint in Jazzy Jam

7. Wonderskin Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain in Whimsical

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Professional Makeup Artist Jordana Keen
Jordana Keen

Jordana Keen is a celebrity makeup artist with over 10 years’ experience, specialising in red carpet, events and camera-ready beauty. Her work spans high-profile talent, major awards events, fashion, editorial and campaigns. Known for polished, elevated glamour, Jordana focuses on enhancing each client’s individual features and creating looks that feel refined, effortless and photograph beautifully.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.