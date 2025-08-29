I'm a Beauty Editor With a Modest Budget and Expensive Taste—11 Labor Day Deals I'm Taking Advantage of RN

Labor Day weekend is officially here, which means that the laptops are shut and the bikinis are on. But before you officially go on DND, you’re going to want to check out these long weekend deals that are only sticking around for the next few days. (Credentials: I’m a beauty editor with a shopping problem who consistently finds the best deals during LDW—and I do not settle for a measly 20% off.)
There is no shortage of products that I have my eye on at any given moment, but I don't have expendable income to acquire each wishlist item on a whim. Instead, I stockpile my favorites until I spy a good sale, and I usually get the luckiest around Labor Day. This time around, I sniffed out deals up to 56% off on brands like Byredo, Medicube, Shark, and more—however, many sales end around September 2, so don't wait.
The Best Labor Day Deals, At a Glance
There's nothing quite as game-changing when it comes to skincare as a good vitamin C serum. This pick from TruSkin is an Amazon best-seller, with more than 17,000 five-star reviewers vouching for its efficacy and gentleness, even on sensitive skin. Packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and of course, vitamin C, this serum works hard to brighten, hydrate, and strengthen yous skin barrier—and you can snag it for nearly 60% off if you shop right now.
Medicube
Zero Pore Pads 2.0
Don't even get Who What Wear editors started on Medicube's Zero Pore Pads. These pore-minimizing, ultra-firming, and texture-smoothing toner pads from this beloved Korean skincare brand are the secret weapon of so many beauty lovers on TikTok, and now our editors. In fact, WWW UK's beauty editor Eleanor Vousden called this jar a "game-changer," stating they've earned a "permanent part" in her skincare routine.
Shark
Build Your Own Shark Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System
I'm a big proponent of the Shark FlexStyle (I reach for it over my other styling tools on most days), so when I see this DIY version go on sale, I waste no time texting the link to my group chats. You can customize this one, meaning that you choose the attachment heads that come with your purchase. If you have curly hair and want to straighten it on some days, you can snag the diffuser and the concentrator. The world is your oyster with this tool, and it’s $90 off until September 4.
PURSONIC
Led Light Therapy Face Mask
If you’re in the market for an LED mask but don’t want to ball out on the pricey, popular options out there, allow me to direct your attention towards this top-notch (and super discounted!) pick from Pursonic. This mask offers seven different light modes that target different skin concerns, including collagen, wrinkles, acne, hyperpigmentation, and more. Each session lasts just 10-20 minutes, making this an easy addition to your skincare routine that amplifies the effects of your products (and doesn’t cost much to do so).
Byredo
Mojave Ghost Eau De Parfum
I’m an experienced shopper, and rarely do I ever spot Byredo, much less one of its hero scents, on sale. Byredo’s Mojave Ghost is a bestseller for a reason: its warm, woody floral profile an ambiguous cloud that you can’t get out of your mind. It opens with amrette and Jamaican nesberry before giving way to violet, sandalwood, magnolia, and amber, making this a stunning, perennial scent that doesn’t wear off for hours. While still on the pricey side, it’s rare to snag this bottle for less than $200… so what are you waiting for?
Body oil is undeniably one of the hottest new toys today, but it can be a pricey market to enter if you want something high-quality. Enter, the Mara Sea Sculpt Body Oil: a skin-firming, ultra-nourishing lightweight elixir with its price tag slashed in half during LDW. This formula is enhanced with flax and celery seed, plankton, and kelp seed oil, which help tighten and smooth the skin while offering deep hydration. Though I tend to disbelieve that any products can offer cellulite-smoothing treatment, it’s worth mentioning that this body oil is specifically designed to target it.
Wavytalk
1.5 Inch Ionic Thermal Round Brush
Blowouts can get pricey, so what if you could do them at home? That’s exactly the question I ask myself as I eye Wavytalk’s new and improved version of its thermal blowout brush, which has been discounted by 33% ahead of the long weekend. Its 1.5-inch ionic round brush delivers those swoopy, ‘90s blowout vibes that we all adore, and customizable temperature settings offer accommodations for every hair type.
Nume
Megastar Flat Iron X Nkb Stylista
Speaking of hair tools, I simply can’t get enough of this cute, pink flat iron. Not only is it stunning, but this rose gold tool is made with damage-preventing infrared technology and ceramic plates, which evenly distribute heat, prevent cool spots, and protect your strands in the long run. Plus, it’s a whopping 56% off if you shop today.
Chloé
L'eau De Parfum Intense Set
I’m a big fragrance lover, and one of my go-to signatures (and a 2025 WWW Beauty Award winner!) is this Chloé fragrance. Its sophisticated floral scent makes it an instant compliment-earner with its woody undertones and sweet flora. You’ll get a full-sized perfume and scented body lotion with this discounted scent, which is on sale for just $126 right now.
Armani Beauty
Acqua Di Gioia Eau de Parfum
Speaking of scents I love, I’d be remiss not to add Armani’s Acqua di Gioia to the mix. Inspired by the open water, this bright marine scent is a spritz of summer. Primofiore lemon dances with crushed mint and white jasmine along the briny summer surf; the image of vacation bliss on the Italian coastline. One Amazon shopper swears that every time they wear it, they get compliments—and fortunately, a little goes a long way.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Gloss
If you want the look of sheer, luscious lips without the tingles (sometimes painful ones) of a lip plumper, then I urge you to try this cooling version of Fenty Beauty’s iconic Gloss Bomb. This high-shine, lip-loving lacquer coats your kissers in a glasslike finish. Don’t be afraid of its yellow shade—the gloss wears completely clear (but Hailey Bieber did declare lemon yellow the color of the summer, after all).