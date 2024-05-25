I've Had the Same Hair Colour for Years, But This Glossy Shade Is Suddenly Tempting Me

Although I love investing in timeless wardrobe classics that I can wear all year round, something that I love to switch up at the start of a new season is my hair colour. Now, don't get me wrong, I usually just add some extra blonde highlights for the summer months (I've had the same base colour for years), but even that small change is enough to make me feel like a brand new person. However, if you are wanting a little bit of a bigger change, there are so many fun options out there.

As a beauty editor, I am currently obsessing over auburn shades. I feel like this rich, vibrant hair colour is only really talked about in the winter months, but I happen to think that it looks chic all year round. If you're blessed with natural auburn hair, then you already know just how warm and glossy this shade can look, but if you're not yet familiar, allow me to share with you some of my favourite auburn hair looks for the upcoming months...

What Colour is Auburn Hair?

I feel like people often get confused about what colour auburn actually is, but the best way to describe it is a mix between red and brown shades. The best bit about this hair colour is that you can customise it to suit your personal preference. So, whether you want something darker, lighter or somewhere in between, it's totally up to you.

@dualipa taking a selfie with red hair

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Dua Lipa recently showed off her fiery auburn hair colour.

These red hair shades were trending in 2023, and they show no signs of slowing down this year. Not only is the trend all over social media, but celebs such as Dua Lipa have been seen sporting auburn hair on various occasions. Although it's definitely in style, this classic hair colour is so timeless that I guarantee you'll be wearing it for months to come.

Auburn Hair Inspiration

@gigihadid with wavy, auburn hair

(Image credit: @gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid looks stunning with this auburn hair colour.

@anaasmood in a pink dress with curly, auburn hair

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

This shade suits every single hair type.

Olivia Jade taking a selfie with wavy, auburn hair

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

These warm tones are perfect for when the sun comes out.

@the_oluwaseun taking a selfie in a green co ord with an auburn bob

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

There's nothing more stylish than an auburn bob.

@sophiet with shiny, wavy auburn hair

(Image credit: @sophiet)

Just look at that shine!

Rebecca Tilley taking a selfie with auburn hair

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

I love the lighter tones running throughout this auburn hairstyle.

@zendaya taking a selfie with wavy, auburn hair

(Image credit: @zendaya)

Yep, even Zendaya is a fan of this trend. Her deep auburn hair colour looks so chic.

@laurennicolefk in a purple tracksuit with auburn hair

(Image credit: @laurennicolefk)

Simply stunning.

Halle Bailey attends The 2023 Met Gala with an auburn bob

(Image credit: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff)

Halle Bailey looks gorgeous with her warm-toned auburn bob.

@ciara with wavy auburn hair

(Image credit: @ciara)

Hair goals.

@emrata with auburn hair

(Image credit: @emrata)

See how glossy this colour looks?

Products You Need for Auburn Hair

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo
Color Wow
Color Security Shampoo

Protect your new hair colour with this shampoo from Color Wow.

Uklash Hair Mask
Uklash
Hair Mask

If you have coloured your hair, don't forget to use a hydrating hair mask once or twice a week.

Pattern Intensive Conditioner
Pattern
Intensive Conditioner

This nourishing conditioner from Pattern has been designed with curly hair types in mind.

Dphue Gloss in Auburn
Dphue
Gloss in Auburn

Dphue's auburn hair gloss enhances your hair colour, whether it's natural or colour-treated.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss
Bread Beauty Supply
Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss

Designed with curly hair types in mind, this oil will leave your hair with that glossy finish and is safe to use on coloured hair.

SLIP Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies Auburn x 4
Slip
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies Auburn X 4

These silk scrunchies look great and are much kinder to the hair.

Glaze Super Gloss Auburn Spice
Glaze
Super Gloss Auburn Spice

Another amazing hair gloss for auburn hair.

Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

