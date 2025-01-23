Experts Just Told Me These Hair Colours Feel "Dated" in 2025—Here's What to Ask for Instead

I get it, hair is such a personal thing—and that is part of what makes hair trends so subjective. When it comes to hair colour trends, however, they can be really polarising. What works for one person might not work for another, so it's all about choosing the shades that feel right for you. That being said, with lots of options out there it can be helpful to have an expert's opinion on what hair colours feel "dated" and what tones feel oh-so fresh. That's where I come in.

While, as a beauty editor, I would never tell you not to go for the hair colour of your choice, what I can help with is advising you on the latest shades that everyone is opting for this season (wintery brunettes are having a moment, by the way) and, subsequently, the shades they are choosing to avoid.

With a whole network of top industry contacts at our fingertips, I decided to take it upon myself to reach out to the experts and get their take on the most "dated" hair colours of 2025. I spoke to Samantha Cusick , top hairstylist and founder of Sta Studios and Samantha Cusick London and hairstylist and hair care expert, Chloe Swift , who shared so many good recommendations with me. So, if you're interested in what hair colours you won't see us opting for this year (and what we'll be wearing instead), then keep on scrolling.

Pausing: Platinum Blonde

Wearing: Dark Suede Blonde

(Image credit: Getty Images TheStewartofNY / Contributor)

First up, Swift says she is swapping platinum blonde shades for darker hues. "Platinum blondes have fallen out of favour due to high maintenance, very frequent salon visits and high cost. Not to mention that not everyone suits platinum blonde either," she explains. "There are much better blonde options for most of us out there, like Sydney Sweeney’s 'dark suede' blonde, that incorporates lowlights to match your natural base colour and keeping a natural root."

Not only does this deeper blonde hue look super expensive, but it will save you from having to commit to regular trips to the salon. What's not to love?

Glaze Super Gloss Cocoa Lights £16 SHOP NOW Glaze's hair gloss is perfect for brunettes with blonde highlights or balayage. This nourishing formula will enhance your hair colour and add beautiful shine.

Ouai Detox Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW This look is all about enhancing your natural roots, so keep them looking fresh by using this Ouai detox shampoo once a week.

Pausing: Cowboy Copper

Wearing: Cherry Cola

'Cowboy copper' hair was everywhere last year, but Cusick says that 2025 is all about cherry cola tones. "While cowboy copper will always have its fans, it’s starting to feel a bit one-dimensional," she explains. "Instead, opt for cherry cola—a dark red with deep purple undertones. It’s sultry, sophisticated, and works beautifully across different hair textures and skin tones, adding just the right amount of drama without feeling too loud."

This is the perfect shade for the winter months, and looks so chic when paired with a glossy finish.

Davines Alchemic Shampoo Red £22 SHOP NOW Enhance your cherry red tones with this colour-boosting shampoo from Davines.

Oribe Conditioner for Beautiful Color £18 SHOP NOW Don't forget a hydrating conditioner to add salon-worthy shine.

Pausing: Cool Brown

Wearing: Coffee Hues

Although cool brown tones are pretty timeless, there's a new trend to try in 2025. "Flat, cool-toned browns are being replaced by rich espresso and mocha hues," Cusick tells me. "These shades have a glossy depth that feels luxurious and multi-dimensional, and they’re perfect for anyone looking to add warmth and vibrancy to their hair without going too bold."

I've noticed so many people opting for warmer shades this season, and in my opinion, these velvety tones look so luxe.

dpHUE Gloss in Dark Brown £35 SHOP NOW This hair colour looks so good with a glossy finish, which is why I recommend this shine-boosting, deep conditioning treatment from dpHUE.

Redken Acidic Color Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner £51 £46 SHOP NOW A good shampoo and conditioner for colour-treated hair will also help to boost shine.

Pausing: Chunky Highlights

Wearing: Seamless Balayage

Remember when all the celebs were opting for stark, chunky highlights or money pieces? According to Cusick, they’ve officially been swapped for soft, seamless balayage. "This technique blends highlights and lowlights for a more natural, sun-kissed look," she explains. "It’s all about movement and dimension rather than contrast, making the hair look effortlessly fresh and modern."

Not only does this technique look modern, but it's also a lot more low maintenance. I have had balayage for a while now and only have to get my hair coloured two or three times a year.

Olaplex No.4p Blonde Hair Purple Toning Shampoo £28 £22 SHOP NOW Keep your blonde balayage looking fresh and vibrant with a purple shampoo.

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask £30 SHOP NOW Bleach can damage your ends, but this K18 hair mask will help to bring them back to life.

Pausing: Ashy Blonde

Wearing: Golden Blonde

Last but by no means least, say goodbye to ashy blonde and hello to golden blonde. "For years, ashy blonde dominated salons and Instagram feeds, but in 2025, it’s all about warm, golden tones," says Cusick. "Think honey, caramel, and buttery blondes that add depth and shine to your look. These shades not only feel richer but also complement a wider range of skin tones, making them a universally flattering update."

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to give this trend a go as we move into the spring and summer months.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask - Golden Blonde £39 £31 SHOP NOW Hydrate your hair with this nourishing mask from Christophe Robin designed specifically for golden blonde tones.