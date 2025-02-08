The "Jackie" Bob Is the Chic Retro Hairstyle Selena Gomez and Zendaya Are Co-Signing For 2025

Out of all the decades, I'd argue that the '60s was one of—if not the most—iconic time for bob hairstyles. In my opinion, the '60s bob is the bob. During this era, legendary hairstylist Vidal Sassoon pioneered the 5-point haircut which led to short, geometric haircuts, such as bobs, becoming one of the defining hair trends of the decade. Think former first lady Jackie Kennedy, fashion designer Mary Quant and actress and singer Diana Ross, who all embraced modern bobs with a signature '60s silhouette during this era.



And lately, it seems one sort of '60s bob hair trend is having somewhat of a revival in 2025, with celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Zendaya embracing big, Jackie O-esque bouncy bobs on the red carpets.

What Is a '60s Bob?

"The '60s bob is a short, jaw-length bob that is chunky through the outline giving plenty of movement and bounce through the ends," says Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and Toni & Guy global creative director.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former first lady Jackie Kennedy with a '60s bob haircut.

'60s bobs have plenty of volume at the roots and a luxurious swing or bounce through the lengths. "It’s all in the detail—the '60s bob has that little bit of extra polish and sophistication," says Sakkas, who says this is a versatile hairstyle you can wear in various partings. "The '60s bob is effortless and cool. It’s a nod to the past but totally modern and it looks great if left to dry naturally or softer when blowdried," he says.

Who Suits a '60s Bob?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The great thing about the bob is there is a shape to suit every face shape," says Sakkas. "The oval face shape is the luckiest as all bobs suit this face shape, especially the '60s bob," he says.

How To Style a '60s Bob

"As with any styling, try to keep touching it to a minimum to avoid it frizzing," says Sakkas. "Apply Label.M Anti-Frizz Smoothing Balm (£26) through the mid-lengths and ends and leave to dry naturally, or blow-dry with a big round brush (or a hot brush) for a more polished finish," he says.



"Alternatively, set it in hot rollers for that ultimate '60s bouncy finish," says Sakkas. "Once it’s set, keep your fingers away; if you must touch it, use the end of a comb to prevent it frizzing and flopping out of shape."

'60s Bob Hairstyle Ideas

I love this blunt bob hairstyle with flicked ends on Anok yai.

Hailey Bieber's bob is a hybrid between a layered '90s bob and a rounded '60s bob, which makes it feel so modern.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Willow Smith's natural texture at the Grammy's is a great example of a '60s textured bob hairstyle.

This retro bob hairstyle on Ayo Edebiri lives rent-free in my mind even now.

Elsa Hosk shows how to do a '60s-inspired bob with a side parting. I'm obsessed.

How classy is Jourdan Dunn's rounded bubble bob haircut? So '60s.

Shop the Trend

BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 SHOP NOW I've tried these BaByliss hot rollers and they give the most incredibly bouncy volume outside of a salon visit. Not sure how to approach them? Read our guide on how to use hot rollers.

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam £16 SHOP NOW A good hair mousse makes all the difference, and this one achieves unparalleled volume at the roots and through the lengths.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £22 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



A round brush will be your best friend for achieving that signature '60s bounce when you're blowdrying your hair.

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £40 SHOP NOW This incredible hair growth serum is amazing at encouraging thicker hair growth at the roots, which in turn helps to create a healthy swing through the rest of your bob haircut.