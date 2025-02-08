The "Jackie" Bob Is the Chic Retro Hairstyle Selena Gomez and Zendaya Are Co-Signing For 2025
Out of all the decades, I'd argue that the '60s was one of—if not the most—iconic time for bob hairstyles. In my opinion, the '60s bob is the bob. During this era, legendary hairstylist Vidal Sassoon pioneered the 5-point haircut which led to short, geometric haircuts, such as bobs, becoming one of the defining hair trends of the decade. Think former first lady Jackie Kennedy, fashion designer Mary Quant and actress and singer Diana Ross, who all embraced modern bobs with a signature '60s silhouette during this era.
And lately, it seems one sort of '60s bob hair trend is having somewhat of a revival in 2025, with celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Zendaya embracing big, Jackie O-esque bouncy bobs on the red carpets.
What Is a '60s Bob?
"The '60s bob is a short, jaw-length bob that is chunky through the outline giving plenty of movement and bounce through the ends," says Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and Toni & Guy global creative director.
Former first lady Jackie Kennedy with a '60s bob haircut.
'60s bobs have plenty of volume at the roots and a luxurious swing or bounce through the lengths. "It’s all in the detail—the '60s bob has that little bit of extra polish and sophistication," says Sakkas, who says this is a versatile hairstyle you can wear in various partings. "The '60s bob is effortless and cool. It’s a nod to the past but totally modern and it looks great if left to dry naturally or softer when blowdried," he says.
Who Suits a '60s Bob?
"The great thing about the bob is there is a shape to suit every face shape," says Sakkas. "The oval face shape is the luckiest as all bobs suit this face shape, especially the '60s bob," he says.
How To Style a '60s Bob
"As with any styling, try to keep touching it to a minimum to avoid it frizzing," says Sakkas. "Apply Label.M Anti-Frizz Smoothing Balm (£26) through the mid-lengths and ends and leave to dry naturally, or blow-dry with a big round brush (or a hot brush) for a more polished finish," he says.
"Alternatively, set it in hot rollers for that ultimate '60s bouncy finish," says Sakkas. "Once it’s set, keep your fingers away; if you must touch it, use the end of a comb to prevent it frizzing and flopping out of shape."
'60s Bob Hairstyle Ideas
I love this blunt bob hairstyle with flicked ends on Anok yai.
Hailey Bieber's bob is a hybrid between a layered '90s bob and a rounded '60s bob, which makes it feel so modern.
Willow Smith's natural texture at the Grammy's is a great example of a '60s textured bob hairstyle.
This retro bob hairstyle on Ayo Edebiri lives rent-free in my mind even now.
Elsa Hosk shows how to do a '60s-inspired bob with a side parting. I'm obsessed.
How classy is Jourdan Dunn's rounded bubble bob haircut? So '60s.
Shop the Trend
I've tried these BaByliss hot rollers and they give the most incredibly bouncy volume outside of a salon visit. Not sure how to approach them? Read our guide on how to use hot rollers.
A good hair mousse makes all the difference, and this one achieves unparalleled volume at the roots and through the lengths.
Price shown is member price.
A round brush will be your best friend for achieving that signature '60s bounce when you're blowdrying your hair.
This incredible hair growth serum is amazing at encouraging thicker hair growth at the roots, which in turn helps to create a healthy swing through the rest of your bob haircut.
I adore this hairspray for setting styles in place, but it's also incredibly versatile (it can even be used as a heat protector.) Plus, it smells heavenly.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
