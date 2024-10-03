It's Controversial, But Experts Think This Bob Style Is One of the Most Exciting Hair Trends of 2024

Keeping an eye on emerging trends is one of my favourite things to do as a beauty editor—especially when they move so fast. And while last year was all about nails , 2024 has undoubtedly been the year that we all got obsessed with hair again. Of course, the bob has definitely reigned supreme, but the streets have been awash with incredible micro trends and cool colours to inspire our many trips to the salon this year. And autumn is already delivering the goods too. Here in London , cowgirl cuts and curtain bangs are the order of the day, while glossy chocolate cherry hair and “old money” bobs are set to take off for winter—proving that expensive-looking hair isn’t going anywhere just yet.

However, if you’re a little tired of the classic bob , but aren’t entirely sure about a basic long, layered cut , then this lesser-known haircut might be right up your street. Enter: the jellyfish bob haircut.

An evolution of this year’s obsession with more textured, nostalgic hairstyles—think the bouncy kitty cut and the choppy ‘70s-inspired shag —the jellyfish bob is a more high contrast approach to playing with length and learning. And experts are obsessed with it. Intrigued? Keep scrolling as we break down exactly what a jellyfish haircut is and how you can embrace the trend at your next salon appointment—if you're feeling brave enough.

What is the Jellyfish Bob Haircut?

“The jellyfish bob haircut is a daring, structured style that combines a sleek, short bob on top with longer layers underneath, creating a dramatic contrast that’s reminiscent of the shape of a jellyfish,” explains hair stylist Edward James , Founder of Edward James Salons and The Hair Consult. “It’s a very high-fashion cut that plays with sharp lines and bold shapes, but there are ways to make it more wearable with subtle adjustments.”

Personally, while I love how playful and dramatic the jellyfish bob looks on other people, I’m not sure how brave I’d be to ask for the haircut in salon. James suggests that a few tweaks can make it feel like less editorial and more everyday.

“Opting for face-framing layers or curtain bangs instead of the dramatic blunt bangs gives the style more versatility without the need for frequent maintenance,” he suggests. Plus, asking your stylist for more blending and softer layers between the bob and the longer lengths can give it a more relaxed feel.

Jellyfish Haircut Inspiration:

There's no denying that the jellyfish haircut can feel like a bold choice at first, but a quick scroll through Instagram actually reveals that celebrities have been embracing this unusual trend for a while now. "Kerry Washington rocked a stunning version of this style, while Maisie Williams wore shorter bold version, Hoyeon Jung has tried slightly more textured version with longer bangs, and Úrsula Corberó embraced a slightly '70s version of the cut, with more texture in the fringe," explains James.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay / Stringer)

Style Notes: Kerry Washington embraces the razor-sharp blunt bob at the front of style, but opts for shorter lengths at the back—more of a baby jellyfish if you will.

Style Notes: Adding in some choppier layers, rather than the dramatic cut between bob and length, makes Maisie Williams's take on the jellyfish bob feel cool and wearable.

Style Notes: A subtle take on the jellyfish haircut, Hoyeon Jung's wispy layered cut plays with face-framing layers and different lengths for a low-maintenance nod to the trend.

Style Notes: Úrsula Corberó's wet-look jellyfish cut is so striking—I love how the short feathery fringe contrasts with the longer length at the back.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison )

Style Notes: Proving that the jellyfish haircut is all about showing off length as well as that sharp bob, Joan Smalls's sleek, graphic cut is truly head-turning.

Does the jellyfish bob haircut work on all hair types?

“While the jellyfish bob can technically work on different hair types, it’s best suited for straight or slightly wavy textures to show off the clean, sharp lines of the cut,” explains James. However, if you’re willing to put in some extra styling time then the cut can look great on textured or curly hair too—you’ll just have less definition between the layers. “To help reduce styling time, a keratin smoothing treatment can be a great option, or products like the Color Wow Dream Coat which will extend the length of time you get out of your heat-styling,” suggests James.

How do you style the jellyfish bob haircut at home?

If you’re after something incredibly low-maintenance then the jellyfish bob haircut probably isn’t the best style for you. Like any bob haircut, you really need to commit to a trim every 6-8 weeks to keep the shape of the style as it’s intended. “The jellyfish bob is a bold statement and I have to say when we cut and style them in the salon they look incredible, but are normally softened around the face with either more texture or longer bangs to make them more wearable,” James explains.

As for styling at home, James suggests investing in smoothing serums, blow-dry creams and humidity-resistant lotions to help keep the hair follicle as smooth and frizz-free as possible in order to show off the sharp lines and differentiate between the bob section of the cut and the longer lengths.

Aveda Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Aveda Smoother 100ml £30 SHOP NOW "This helps with smoothing and reducing frizz while maintaining moisture for dryer hair textures," explains James.

Oribe Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream 150ml £48 SHOP NOW "This is excellent for straightening and protecting hair from heat and also adds a lot of reflect and shine, which is great for the jellyfish cut to show off the sharpness," explains James.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml £27 SHOP NOW James really rates this for curly or textured hair as it really "extend the length of time you get out of your heat-styling and it resists humidity".

Are there any good alternatives to the jellyfish bob haircut?

Much like when the mullet enjoyed a resurgence a couple of years back, I can definitely see that the jellyfish bob haircut is a bit of a divisive hair trend and definitely won’t be for everyone. So, I was interested to know if James had any alternative haircut suggestions for those who want to dabble in a textured, choppy style but in a more wearable way.

“Shapes like the Italian bob with its more rounded edges, or '90s-inspired layers, are becoming more popular because they’re easier to style and grow out beautifully,” suggests James. “And the Sabrina Carpenter bangs are another softer trend to watch as they offer a similar effortless, chic look, but with less commitment.”