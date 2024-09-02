The Experts Have Spoken—These 8 Autumn-Ready Hair Trends Are Already Taking Over London

I can’t deny that there’s something a little jarring about sitting down to discuss the biggest autumn beauty trends while it’s 27-degrees outside, but there’s something incredibly exciting about it too. You see, I am not one of those people that revels in the hot weather . In fact, if I’m totally honest, I hate it. I exist in a near-constant state of perspiration throughout the month of August, with my usually low-maintenance beauty routine suddenly overflowing with humidity-fighting hair products , sweatproof foundations , and an abundance of setting sprays to prevent me from melting into a puddle of sweat. Yes, London heat is no joke. But autumn in the capital? Well, that’s the thing that dreams are made of.

Not only does the city itself look beautiful when the seasons change—trees burst to life in shades of copper and gold, flickering candles illuminate the dark and cosiest of pub corners, heck even the double decker buses look more striking—but Londoners themselves do too. When autumn comes calling, the city itself becomes a catwalk for knee-high boots , flushed cheeks and an opportunity for reinvention. And where best to start when it comes to a little autumnal transformation? With hair , of course.

From seasonal shake-ups of this year’s biggest haircut, the classic bob , and a shift towards softer, longer layers , London’s autumn hair trends look set to take a more laid back approach to cuts while learning into a more expensive-looking colour palette . And, thankfully, the experts are just as excited about the changes as I am.

Ahead, I caught up with some of the capital’s most in-the-know hair stylists and salon owners to dissect exactly what the biggest London autumn hair trends will be for 2024—and what their clients are asking for ahead of the season.

London’s 8 biggest hair trends for Autumn 2024:

1. Shoulder-Skimming Lobs

“We anticipate a subtle shift towards shoulder-length styles, offering a bit more length and versatility,” explains Sian Wood , Hair Stylist at Taylor Taylor London . “After a summer dominated by sharp, sleek bob , this slightly longer and more textured version will be a refreshing change. As layering becomes more prevalent in autumn fashion, we’ll see longer bobs with added texture and movement as a go-to style for the cooler months.”

Style the look with:

Davines Davines More Inside This Is a Dry Texturizer £28 SHOP NOW

2. Cowgirl Cuts

Cowboy copper has been one of the biggest hair colour trends of 2024, and looks set to dominate in the autumn months, but the lesser-known cowgirl cut—defined by its face-framing layers and textured lengths—is proving popular on the streets of London. “The cowgirl style will be a key look throughout the season in the capital, along with heavily layered long hair without a fringe,” predicts Angelo Vallillo, Style Director at STIL Salon. “Long hair, with its incredible versatility, is definitely here to stay.”

Style the look with:

L'Oréal Paris Gloss Rinse-Off 5 Minute Lamination Treatment £16 SHOP NOW

3. Grown-Out Bobs

The bob was undoubtedly the haircut of summer 2024 in the capital, but will all of those Londoners who went for the chop continue to embrace their shorter length for the new season? Sam Burnett , Owner and Creative Director at Hare & Bone , predicts it will be all about a more relaxed take on the classic cut. “For autumn 2024, I predict we’ll see a few key haircuts taking off in London, with the grown-out bob being the most popular,” he says. “It’s a slightly longer, softer take on the classic bob so it’s perfect for that effortless, low-maintenance vibe.”

Style the look with:

Hair by Sam Mcknight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm £36 SHOP NOW

4. Curtain Bangs

Call it the Sabrina Carpenter effect but fringes are having a moment right now, and Londoners will be fully embracing them for autumn. “We believe fringes are set for a major comeback this autumn, perfectly capturing the cosy, autumnal vibes of the season,” says Wood. “Heavier than soft curtain bangs , a retro-inspired fringe, reminiscent of Daisy Edgar-Jones, is set to be a standout trend for the capital. Blended with lived-in waves, this look offers a timeless, effortless style for autumn that doesn't compromise on volume.”

Style the look with:

JVN Hair Complete Blowout Styling Milk £25 SHOP NOW

5. Expensive Brunettes

As for the colours dominating London’s autumn hair trends? “I’m foreseeing a move towards expensive brunettes, with shades ranging from warm hazelnut to dark chocolate. The emphasis here is on hair health and maximum shine,” explains Burnett. “I’m also expecting a surge in requests for 'soft cinnamon brunette.' It’s a rich, warm shade that brings depth and dimension to the hair that’s perfect for the cooler months. This colour strikes the right balance between natural and striking, adding a subtle vibrancy that's both flattering and versatile for our London clients.”

Style the look with:

Wella Professionals Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Chocolate Touch £16 SHOP NOW

6. Honey Blondes

In line with the brunette colour trends, Londoners will also be embracing a warmer take on blonde hair colours for autumn. “Year on year, as summer fades and we’ve perfected those sun-kissed blondes, we notice a shift toward richer, more lived-in tones for autumn,” says Wood. “This season, honey blonde is set to shine in the capital—a deeper, warmer shade, that’s perfect for a chic autumnal look.”

Style the look with:

Kevin Murphy Shimmer.me Blonde £33 SHOP NOW

7. ‘90s Blunt Cuts

The ‘90s-inspired bob has already been declared a haircut to watch for autumn 2024, and it seems that Londoners have a soft spot for the era too. “The '90s-inspired blunt cut is set to make a comeback in London,” declares Burnette. Sleek, straight, and ultra-polished, it’s a nod to minimalism with a modern twist.”

Style the look with:

Living Proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Cream £36 SHOP NOW

8. Butterfly Layers

Proving popular this summer in London and remaining so as we move into autumn, the butterfly haircut is all about volume, layers and plenty of movement. “The big-bouncy blow dry look has also been a huge trend and we have seen an influx of ‘90s-inspired haircuts with face-framing layers to create soft movement through the mid-lengths and ends with curtain bangs for added volume,” explains Wood. “A variation of this trend for autumn in London is the butterfly cut, which also made waves this summer. Combining short and long layers, the butterfly cut gives hair incredible dimension, movement, and body.”

Style the look with: