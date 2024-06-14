A French It Girl Just Told Me Her Secret to Minimal Summer Makeup (Nope, Not a Red Lip)

French girl makeup is practically synonymous with an iconic red lip. A French beauty beat is known for being natural and effortless—like you just threw on mascara and fluffed your hair before strolling out the door—and a bright red pout provides the perfect juxtaposition to the otherwise minimal look. In it lies the essence of that coveted, dare I say, je ne sais quoi.

So consider my surprise when French It girl Jeanne Damas, founder of editor-loved beauty brand Les Filles en Rouje, tells me she's steering away from a classic red lip at the moment. "You know me, I love red lips. It's my signature," she shares with WWW. (Les Filles en Rouje loosely translates to Girls in Red, so clearly Damas has a special place in her heart for the vivid hue.) "But in the summer, I prefer very nude, glowy skin and lips to play more with eyeshadows." It must be kismet, then, that she decided to launch a brand new eye palette today, right before the official start of summer.

Eyeshadow might not seem as low-lift (and thus quintessentially French) as a generous swipe of crimson, but take it from Damas: When done right, it appears effortless and balmy—like a sweet, summer day in Paris. Here, the beauty and style icon walks us through her minimal routine.

Les Filles en Rouje La Palette Yeux $52 SHOP NOW

The palette comes in three, light-reflecting shades: gold, rose gold, and coppery bronze. Each has a smooth, creamy consistency that blends like a dream and latches onto lids without settling into fine lines. Although the shades themselves have a soft shimmer, they were actually inspired by Damas's affinity for glossy, balmy lids. "Before I launched my eyeshadow palette, I was always dabbing the rest of the highlighter on my finger on my eyelids," she tells me. The kiss of shine is just enough to add something extra to her makeup look while still appearing effortless.

The shimmery shadows retain that glossy, hydrated look, elevating the beat without appearing too glitzy. "I think that shimmer soft eyeshadow gives a sort of curiosity; it's like a magnet," Damas adds. "The eyes are really the expression of us and our emotions, and I think that it is really cool to enhance them."

One swipe of shadow will give you a sheer wash of color, thanks to its silky texture, but you can easily build the intensity to your desired payoff. (Catch me wearing the light gold hue on my inner eye corners all season long.) You could even mix the three shades, as Damas does, for a more glamorous, day-to-night effect. "Summer makeup is all about subtle colors and glowing looks," she adds, and these shimmery neutrals certainly pass the vibe check.

While you can use a brush to blend, Damas prefers to use her own two hands, as the warmth from your fingertips will melt the shadows right into your skin. "To be honest I always apply all my makeup with my fingers. I actually love to feel the texture [and] mix the shades," she reveals. "For me, it also helps [me use] the right amount of product and blend it perfectly to have the natural effect that I want."

(Image credit: Les Filles en Rouje)

As if the shades weren't beautiful enough on their own, they also come housed in a vintage-inspired mother-of-pearl checkerboard case that seriously doubles as an art piece. I honestly can't think of anything chicer to display on my vanity.

I then of course had to ask Damas about the rest of her go-to makeup routine, which, to no surprise, is subtle and low-fuss with an emphasis on glowing, ethereal skin. "I love glass skin, light reflecting pearls, and glossy, balmy lips," she mentions. A quick dab of blush, a swipe of highlighter, a swirl of shimmery eyeshadow, and a sheer, satin lip courtesy of her Le Baume are really all she needs for a hot summer day. If she's feeling fancy, maybe she'll slick a plumping lip oil on top for a glossier finish. Et voilà.

More Les Filles en Rouje Faves

Les Filles en Rouje L'huile Lèvres $35 SHOP NOW This nourishing lip oil deposits glossy shine without feeling too sticky.

Les Filles en Rouje Le Baume B.B. $38 SHOP NOW A balm-lipstick hybrid, this color delivers a comfortable satin finish.

Les Filles en Rouje La Palette Visage $66 SHOP NOW A full face in one handy palette. What more do you need?

Les Filles en Rouje Le Rouge Jeanne $38 SHOP NOW An iconic red lip is Damas's signature, so of course she named her favorite shade "Le Rouge Jeanne."

Les Filles en Rouje Le Mascara $30 SHOP NOW The chicest mascara, IMO. This gold tube looks so elevated.

Les Filles en Rouje L'eyeliner $25 SHOP NOW If you fancy a flick of liner, you can't go wrong with Damas's flexible pen.

Les Filles en Rouje La Palette Signature $50 SHOP NOW This palette offers four creamy lipsticks in one compact for days you just can't decide on your go-to color.

Les Filles en Rouje Le Velours Camille $40 SHOP NOW Here's a liquid lippie that won't dare budge (or feel too drying!) in a gorgeous burgundy.