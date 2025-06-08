I Spot Hair Trends for a Living—5 Fresh Ways to Elevate Your Look This Summer

As a beauty editor, it's my job to keep an eye out for the latest hair trends. Yes, from summer hair colours to hairstyles and even hair accessories, I am always writing about new ways to update your look. How do I find these trends, I hear you ask? I'm fortunate enough to speak with top hair experts daily, but like anyone else, I'm also glued to my phone and always scrolling through TikTok and Instagram to stay up-to-date on emerging styles.

With the new season in full swing, there are plenty of ways to take your hairstyle to the next level this summer. While I don't believe in "dated" trends, I do love sharing quick and easy ways to elevate your look and I've spotted a few current-feeling styles that I predict will be big news in the months ahead (and might even surpass the trends we've become so acquainted with over the past few).

So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for my top summer hair recommendations, and which styles I will be swapping the below looks out for this season...

1. Pausing: Teddy Bear Blonde

Wearing: Creamy Blonde

While warmer, golden blonde shades were all the rage last summer, this season I've noticed more and more people opting for bolder, creamier hues. Take the California blonde hair trend, for example. This summery, sun-kissed shade still looks natural, but is a fun way to switch up your look and make your blonde that little bit brighter.

My top tip? Make sure to have a purple shampoo to hand to help counteract brassy tones.

Get the Look:

Olaplex No.4p and No.5p Toning Bundle £56 SHOP NOW This handy bundle comes with Olaplex's purple shampoo and conditioner to help keep your blonde hair looking fresh in between appointments. Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Pearl Blonde £16 SHOP NOW Another great product for reviving fading colour, this Wella mask will brighten up your blonde ends.

2. Pausing: The Lob

Wearing: The Micro Bob

We all know that bob hairstyles are trending, but earlier this year, we noticed more and more people growing out their bob haircuts into a more relaxed "lob". However, one look on Instagram lately and you will be met with a range of chic micro bobs that prove short hair is back with a bang this summer.

The great thing about this style is that it's super versatile. Whether you want a blunt micro bob or a more laidback shag haircut, the options are endless.

Get the Look:

L'Oréal Paris Hair Oil by Elvive Extraordinary Oil £14 SHOP NOW Add salon-worthy shine to your micro bob with this hair oil from L'Oréal Paris. Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream £18 SHOP NOW Embrace your natural hair texture with Aveda's nourishing styling cream.

3. Pausing: Statement Curtain Bangs

Wearing: Subtle Wispy Fringes

There's no denying that curtain bangs look effortlessly chic, but it seems that some people are moving away from this statement fringe and opting for a wispy finish instead.

In my opinion, a fringe is a quick and easy way to switch up your look for summer, and this wispy style allows your forehead to poke through, making the trend look super soft and subtle.

Get the Look:

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £25 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Take a round brush like this one from Beauty Pie when blow drying your hair to add volume and bounce to your wispy fringe. Moroccanoil Volumising Mousse £23 SHOP NOW A bit of volumising mousse will also do the trick.

4. Pausing: High Ponytail

Wearing: Low Bun

I love a high ponytail as much as the next person, but there's a new chic updo taking over the streets of Paris, and as it turns out, it's even easier to achieve. Yep, this summer, we're switching out ponytails for a sophisticated low bun.

This hairstyle is nothing new, but this season I've spotted so many people using this updo to elevate their outfit, and I will certainly be following suit.

Get the Look:

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies £35 SHOP NOW Secure your bun in place with a silk scrunchie to minimise damage to the hair. Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins £4 SHOP NOW It's always good to have some bobby pins on hand, too.

5. Pausing: Blunt Cuts

Wearing: Soft Layers

While a blunt cut will always be timeless, as proven by some of my fave celebs, this is the summer for soft layers.

This hairstyle adds effortless movement to the hair, and you can even ask your hairdresser for some subtle face-framing layers for a slightly more defined finish. Either way, I'm all for this laidback, cool-girl approved style.

Get the Look:

BaByliss Hydro Fusion Anti Frizz 4-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush £80 £40 SHOP NOW Use a hot brush to style your layers for that "just left the salon" look. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £28 SHOP NOW Add in a bit of texture spray for subtle movement throughout.