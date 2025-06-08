I Spot Hair Trends for a Living—5 Fresh Ways to Elevate Your Look This Summer
These new summer hair trends are so good that they make others look "dated".
As a beauty editor, it's my job to keep an eye out for the latest hair trends. Yes, from summer hair colours to hairstyles and even hair accessories, I am always writing about new ways to update your look. How do I find these trends, I hear you ask? I'm fortunate enough to speak with top hair experts daily, but like anyone else, I'm also glued to my phone and always scrolling through TikTok and Instagram to stay up-to-date on emerging styles.
With the new season in full swing, there are plenty of ways to take your hairstyle to the next level this summer. While I don't believe in "dated" trends, I do love sharing quick and easy ways to elevate your look and I've spotted a few current-feeling styles that I predict will be big news in the months ahead (and might even surpass the trends we've become so acquainted with over the past few).
So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for my top summer hair recommendations, and which styles I will be swapping the below looks out for this season...
5 Hair Trends to Update Your Style This Summer
1. Pausing: Teddy Bear Blonde
Wearing: Creamy Blonde
While warmer, golden blonde shades were all the rage last summer, this season I've noticed more and more people opting for bolder, creamier hues. Take the California blonde hair trend, for example. This summery, sun-kissed shade still looks natural, but is a fun way to switch up your look and make your blonde that little bit brighter.
My top tip? Make sure to have a purple shampoo to hand to help counteract brassy tones.
Get the Look:
2. Pausing: The Lob
Wearing: The Micro Bob
We all know that bob hairstyles are trending, but earlier this year, we noticed more and more people growing out their bob haircuts into a more relaxed "lob". However, one look on Instagram lately and you will be met with a range of chic micro bobs that prove short hair is back with a bang this summer.
The great thing about this style is that it's super versatile. Whether you want a blunt micro bob or a more laidback shag haircut, the options are endless.
Get the Look:
Add salon-worthy shine to your micro bob with this hair oil from L'Oréal Paris.
3. Pausing: Statement Curtain Bangs
Wearing: Subtle Wispy Fringes
There's no denying that curtain bangs look effortlessly chic, but it seems that some people are moving away from this statement fringe and opting for a wispy finish instead.
In my opinion, a fringe is a quick and easy way to switch up your look for summer, and this wispy style allows your forehead to poke through, making the trend look super soft and subtle.
Get the Look:
4. Pausing: High Ponytail
Wearing: Low Bun
I love a high ponytail as much as the next person, but there's a new chic updo taking over the streets of Paris, and as it turns out, it's even easier to achieve. Yep, this summer, we're switching out ponytails for a sophisticated low bun.
This hairstyle is nothing new, but this season I've spotted so many people using this updo to elevate their outfit, and I will certainly be following suit.
Get the Look:
5. Pausing: Blunt Cuts
Wearing: Soft Layers
While a blunt cut will always be timeless, as proven by some of my fave celebs, this is the summer for soft layers.
This hairstyle adds effortless movement to the hair, and you can even ask your hairdresser for some subtle face-framing layers for a slightly more defined finish. Either way, I'm all for this laidback, cool-girl approved style.
Get the Look:
Use a hot brush to style your layers for that "just left the salon" look.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
