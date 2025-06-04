Calling It: The Chicest Blondes Will Be Asking for This Expensive-Looking Hair Colour This Summer

Bright and fresh yet oh-so-effortless, California Blonde is the going to be summer's hair colour of choice.

A selection of women with California Blonde hair
(Image credit: @martha.christiann, @cassdimicco, @kellyrowland)
I have to admit, as someone who has had brunette hair for most of her life, I’m feeling a little jealous right now. Why? Well, blonde hair is having a moment and staking its claim as not only one summer's hottest hair colours but as one of this year's biggest hair trends, too.

Just look to Bella Hadid for proof who, at Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, switched her signature glossy brown locks for a honey-blonde look. Meanwhile, closer to home, my Instagram has been filled with celebrities and influencers embracing mocha bronde and worn blonde tones. Even Who What Wear UK’s own junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, joined the butterscotch blonde ranks proving that for summer 2025, lighter locks are well and truly trending.

While I’m yet to book a salon appointment for myself just yet (although the way things are going, it could only be a matter of time), I’ve taken to satiating my blonde obsession by diving into another trending look. Effortless, bright California blonde strands have been all over my feed as of late and it’s a look I predict we’re going to be seeing a lot of as the months go on. So, what exactly is California blonde hair? I spoke to Laura Elliot, Head educator and stylist and Neal & Wolf to find out. Here’s what she had to say…

What Is California Blonde Hair?

“California blonde is a bright, summery, true blonde that’s created using a variety of tones to replicate the hues of a California beach,” says Elliot, “It’s sun-kissed with a lived-in soft root blend to make it seem like your hair has naturally lightened over a sunny summer holiday. For this reason, I know this will be a really popular style as the days get warmer and beach holidays are all over Instagram as the mix of tones will look stunning in a bouncy blow-dry and beachy waves.”

How Do You Achieve California Blonde Hair?

“To create the perfect California blonde look, we would brighten areas of the hair that naturally lighten in the sun such as around the face and top of the head,” says Elliot, “As California blonde is all about that natural sun-kissed blonde look with both warm and cool tones it does require some skill to achieve so I would recommend speaking to your colourist to find the right shades to match your skin tone. Expertise in selecting the right tonal mix to create a natural looking finish is really important as well as blending everything nicely into the roots.”

You want your California blonde hair look to appear as if you’ve just spent a month sunning yourself in Malibu rather than a few hours at the salon, so it's useful to spend time talking to your stylist to ensure you both understand your desired look. Inspiration pictures can also be helpful to show your stylist exactly what you hope to achieve and luckily I’ve found plenty to help steer you in the direction of your perfect California blonde look. Keep scrolling to see some of my favourites...

California Blonde Hair Trend Inspiration

1. Bright and Beachy

@cassdimicco California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Influencer Cass Dimicco’s warm, rich shade is the perfect example of California blonde.

2. Celeb-Approved Blonde

@kellyrowland California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @kellyrowland)

Kelly Rowland has had many hair colours over the years yet this bright California blonde bob look is a personal favourite of mine.

3. Short and Sun Kissed

Gigi Hadid with choppy bob

(Image credit: @gigihadid)

Proof that California blonde looks great on all hair lengths.

4. A Little Lived-In

@emilisindlev California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Emili Sindlev’s slightly darker roots offer a more relaxed take on the hair colour.

5. Nautral Lengths

@celmatique showcases the California Blonde hair trend in the form of long natural curls

(Image credit: @celmatique)

The root shadow combined with the natural texture of Celeste Evans's curls is beyond beautiful.

6. Tousled Tones

@hoskelsa California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elsa Hosk is known for her signature California blonde hair.

7. Luxe Up-Do

@ritaora California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @ritaora)

A honeyed California blonde up-do? Yes please.

8. Easy and Effortless

@meganadelaide California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Megan Vega’s bright blonde shade looks totally effortless.

9. Curly Girls

@martha.christiann California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @martha.christiann)

California blonde curls? Just perfection.

10. Keep It Simple

@jennierubyjane California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @jennierubyjane)

Blackpink's Jennie opted for California blonde with minimal roots for a chic, statement look.

11. Soft Bends

@bridgetbragerhair California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @bridgetbragerhair)

A subtle wave, like Emma Roberts wears here, will add movement and definition to California blonde lengths.

12. Max the Volume

@laurajadestone California Blonde Hair

(Image credit: @laurajadestone)

Go big on volume to really show off your California blonde.

The Best Products for California Blonde Hair

Josh Wood Colour 9.0 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
Josh Wood Colour
9.0 Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

While we’d recommend visiting a professional to achieve a natural looking California blonde, if you do want to dye your hair at home, Josh Wood’s permanent dyes offer a gentle formula that still delivers seriously great colour.

Olaplex No.4p Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo 250ml
Olaplex
No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo

A purple shampoo is a must for keeping brassiness at bay.

Neal & Wolf Hydrate Moisture Hair Mask
Neal & Wolf
Hydrate Moisture Hair Mask

Use a hydrating hair mask weekly to keep California blonde hair looking its best.

Oribe Bright Blonde Sun Lightening Mist
Oribe
Bright Blonde Sun Lightening Mist

Apply a brightening spray on sunny days to keep blonde bright between salon visits.

Davines Melu Thermal Hair Shield 250ml
Davines
MELU Thermal Hair Shield

Bleached hair can be prone to damage. Ensure it’s protected by applying a heat protectant regularly.

Color Wow Dream Filter 200ml
Color Wow
Dream Filter Treatment

Did you know minerals in your water can actually dull your blonde? This clever pre-shampoo will protect hair to keep your colour vibrant.

