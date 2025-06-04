Calling It: The Chicest Blondes Will Be Asking for This Expensive-Looking Hair Colour This Summer

I have to admit, as someone who has had brunette hair for most of her life, I’m feeling a little jealous right now. Why? Well, blonde hair is having a moment and staking its claim as not only one summer's hottest hair colours but as one of this year's biggest hair trends, too.

Just look to Bella Hadid for proof who, at Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, switched her signature glossy brown locks for a honey-blonde look. Meanwhile, closer to home, my Instagram has been filled with celebrities and influencers embracing mocha bronde and worn blonde tones. Even Who What Wear UK’s own junior beauty editor, Grace Lindsay, joined the butterscotch blonde ranks proving that for summer 2025, lighter locks are well and truly trending.

While I’m yet to book a salon appointment for myself just yet (although the way things are going, it could only be a matter of time), I’ve taken to satiating my blonde obsession by diving into another trending look. Effortless, bright California blonde strands have been all over my feed as of late and it’s a look I predict we’re going to be seeing a lot of as the months go on. So, what exactly is California blonde hair? I spoke to Laura Elliot, Head educator and stylist and Neal & Wolf to find out. Here’s what she had to say…

What Is California Blonde Hair?

“California blonde is a bright, summery, true blonde that’s created using a variety of tones to replicate the hues of a California beach,” says Elliot, “It’s sun-kissed with a lived-in soft root blend to make it seem like your hair has naturally lightened over a sunny summer holiday. For this reason, I know this will be a really popular style as the days get warmer and beach holidays are all over Instagram as the mix of tones will look stunning in a bouncy blow-dry and beachy waves.”

How Do You Achieve California Blonde Hair?

“To create the perfect California blonde look, we would brighten areas of the hair that naturally lighten in the sun such as around the face and top of the head,” says Elliot, “As California blonde is all about that natural sun-kissed blonde look with both warm and cool tones it does require some skill to achieve so I would recommend speaking to your colourist to find the right shades to match your skin tone. Expertise in selecting the right tonal mix to create a natural looking finish is really important as well as blending everything nicely into the roots.”

You want your California blonde hair look to appear as if you’ve just spent a month sunning yourself in Malibu rather than a few hours at the salon, so it's useful to spend time talking to your stylist to ensure you both understand your desired look. Inspiration pictures can also be helpful to show your stylist exactly what you hope to achieve and luckily I’ve found plenty to help steer you in the direction of your perfect California blonde look. Keep scrolling to see some of my favourites...

California Blonde Hair Trend Inspiration

1. Bright and Beachy

Influencer Cass Dimicco’s warm, rich shade is the perfect example of California blonde.

2. Celeb-Approved Blonde

Kelly Rowland has had many hair colours over the years yet this bright California blonde bob look is a personal favourite of mine.

3. Short and Sun Kissed

Proof that California blonde looks great on all hair lengths.

4. A Little Lived-In

Emili Sindlev’s slightly darker roots offer a more relaxed take on the hair colour.

5. Nautral Lengths

The root shadow combined with the natural texture of Celeste Evans's curls is beyond beautiful.

6. Tousled Tones

Elsa Hosk is known for her signature California blonde hair.

7. Luxe Up-Do

A honeyed California blonde up-do? Yes please.

8. Easy and Effortless

Megan Vega’s bright blonde shade looks totally effortless.

9. Curly Girls

California blonde curls? Just perfection.

10. Keep It Simple

Blackpink's Jennie opted for California blonde with minimal roots for a chic, statement look.

11. Soft Bends

A subtle wave, like Emma Roberts wears here, will add movement and definition to California blonde lengths.

12. Max the Volume

Go big on volume to really show off your California blonde.