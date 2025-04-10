These 7 Upcoming Hair Trends Are So Good, They Make Everything Else Look Dated

Spring is here and summer is quickly approaching, so if you're anything like me, you might be trying to get a last-minute hair appointment to refresh your look before the season ahead. I've managed to get something booked in for a few weeks time, so now I need to decide what I actually want to get done. I've been analysing this year's biggest hair trends, from popular bob trends to new hair colours, but honestly, I'm in the mood for something ultra-modern that will see me through the next few months.

Luckily, I have lots of incredible hair experts to offer me advice, and they have been keen to share their insights on what hair looks should be on my radar—and which ones shouldn't be. "Spring is the perfect time to refresh your look, and this season we're definitely seeing a shift away from a few styles that have dominated for too long," says Luke Benson, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Luke Benson Salon. According to Benson, this season is about "effortlessness with intention", and it seems that other experts agree.

"Hair is moving into a softer, more effortless space across the board," says top hairstylist Abigail Constanza. "People want their hair to look lived-in, expensive and personal—not like it’s trying too hard." Of course, hair is personal, and I would never tell you any style should be avoided as it's all about going for what makes you feel good. However, if you're looking for some guidance on what hair trends are expected to be big this season (and the ones that we'll be pausing for a little while), keep on scrolling...

The 7 Key Hair Trends Set for Evolution

Pausing: Shaggy Bob

Wearing: Refined Micro Bob

I had to kick things off with a bob hairstyle. Although this short hair trend is here to stay, there is a certain style stealing the show. "The overly layered shag that was huge a few seasons ago is starting to feel overdone," says Benson. "Instead, I’m loving a more refined micro bob—it’s sharp, deliberate and looks incredible whether it’s styled sleek or slightly tousled."

Yep, it's time to go even shorter this season. This is an edgy yet polished take for 2025, and I'm totally in love with the way it looks.

Get the Look:

GHD Mini Hair Straightener £159 SHOP NOW This mini hair straightener makes styling short hair so much easier, and will give your bob a polished finish.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Anti-Frizz Hair Oil £33 SHOP NOW Not only does this hair oil smell amazing for summer, but it also adds beautiful shine.

Pausing: Icy Blonde

Wearing: Butter Blonde

Next up, let's talk spring hair colour trends. According to Benson, the overly ashy, platinum tones will be making way for warmer, richer blondes this season. "Think golden butter and soft champagne," he says. "These tones are flattering on so many skin tones and feel much more modern and healthy-looking."

Not only does this hair colour look more modern and healthy, but it will also be a lot easier to maintain. If you don't fancy all-over colour, you could also opt for butter blonde balayage this summer.

Get the Look:

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW A purple shampoo will keep your hair colour looking fresh in between salon appointments.

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask - Golden Gloss £16 SHOP NOW This semi-permanent colour mask comes in a gorgeous warm, golden blonde shade and will help to enhance your butter blonde hair.

Pausing: Matte Finishes

Wearing: Mirror-Like Shine

Remember those summers where we'd all be reaching for those mattifying salt sprays that would make our hair look all beachy and tousled? According to the experts, we'll be swapping those matte finishes for high-shine hair products this summer.

"I’m all about glass hair now," says Benson. "Super sleek, mirror-like shine that makes any cut feel elevated. It’s a simple way to take your style from everyday to editorial."

Get the Look:

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss £30 £24 SHOP NOW Living Proof has created an easy-to-use, in-shower treatment to add salon-worthy shine to your hair.

Color Wow Mist-Ical Shine Spray £28 SHOP NOW Spray a little bit of this onto dry hair for even more impact.

Pausing: Sharp Curtain Bangs

Wearing: Bottleneck Bangs

Bangs are big for 2025, but if you want to make your fringe look really modern, then bottleneck bangs are the way to go. "Bottleneck bangs are a softer evolution of curtain bangs, narrow at the top and wider at the cheekbones, blending effortlessly into the rest of the hair," explains Constanza.

If it's good enough for Sabrina Carpenter, then it's definitely good enough for me.

Get the Look:

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Hairbrush £95 SHOP NOW This hot brush will give your bangs lots of beautiful volume.

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 £50 SHOP NOW Rollers are also super handy when it comes to styling bottleneck bangs.

Pausing: High-Contrast Chunky Highlights

Wearing: Blended Tones

Chunky highlights and money pieces were all the rage a few years ago, but this season is about blended highlights. "We're moving toward softer, blended tones like 'mocha mousse' brunettes or cherry cola reds," says Benson. "[Think] subtle, dimensional colour that moves beautifully in the light without screaming for attention."

Like many of this season's hair trends, this is a lot more natural and a lot less high-maintenance. Yep, it's a win-win situation.

Get the Look:

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Bain Chroma Respect Shampoo £28 £25 SHOP NOW If you plan on getting highlights this spring and summer, make sure to invest in a shampoo that will protect your colour-treated hair.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask £33 £28 SHOP NOW Bleach can leave your ends looking a little worse for wear, so I also recommend incorporating a nourishing hair mask into your routine.

Pausing: Overstyled Waves

Wearing: Brushed-Out Volume

I love a more relaxed wave in the spring and summer months, so I was delighted to hear that this trend will be making a comeback this season. "Ultra-polished waves don’t feel quite right anymore. Instead, we’re embracing more natural, brushed-out volume," explains Benson. "It’s about movement and body without the overly 'done' feel."

Get the Look:

Brushworks Smoothing Curl Comb £5 SHOP NOW This comb has been specifically designed to help separate curls and create that bouncy, brushed-out finish.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray £21 SHOP NOW A little bit of texture spray will also help to give that relaxed, lived-in look.

Pausing: One-Dimensional Colour

Wearing: Multi-Tonal Depth

Last but by no means least, we're swapping one-dimensional colour for multi-tonal depth. "No one wants flat colour anymore," says Constanza. "Even trending shades like cherry cola are being approached in a dimensional way, with shifts in depth and tone across the hair that feel rich, not solid. This is where the balayage influence has trickled into almost every colour service. It’s all about that layered, luminous look."

Get the Look:

Ouai Wave Spray Luxe £12 SHOP NOW I always think adding a little movement into the hair can help to enhance highlights, and this summer I will be keeping this mini wave spray in my travel bag.

Curlsmith Curl Defining Styling Soufflé £10 £8 SHOP NOW If you're blessed with natural waves or curls, define your style with a gel like this one from Curlsmith.