Hair Experts Predict Everyone Will Be Asking for These 6 Hair Colours This Spring

If one thing is clear about the biggest hair trends of 2025, it’s that this year, hair health is taking centre stage. So, what does that mean for spring hair colour trends? Well, it comes as no surprise that the 2025 hair colours that experts predict are going to take off this year reflect our obsession with ultra-glossy strands—and spring will put this concept front and centre.

Spanning an entire rainbow of hues—from warm, dark blondes to chocolate brunettes—whatever colour you opt for, the finish will be fresh, glossy and multi-dimensional. Yes, experts agree that rather than one flat, “dated” hair colour, this spring we’ll see colouring techniques like balayage and root smudging take centre stage for a finish that looks fresh and polished yet undeniably lived in.

So, if you also have spring in your sights, then read on to find out exactly what colours hair experts think we’ll all be asking for in the coming months, and bookmark these images for your next trip to the salon.

6 Spring Hair Colours Trends to Try in 2025

1. Jam Blonde

As we step out of winter, we’re welcoming the sunshine with open arms—and that goes for our hair colour too. "Jam blonde is a fresh new colour trend for spring spotted at Copenhagen and Paris fashion weeks, and it’s now becoming a thing in London," explains colour specialist and founder of STIL, Christel Barron-Hough. "It’s super fun and full of golden hues with a hint of orange zest, but it can be made sweeter and brighter by adding more yellow too."

Get the Colour at Home:

Glaze Supergloss in Honey Blonde £16 SHOP NOW The hair equivalent of a tinted moisturiser, this hair gloss boosts colour and adds shine—and this Honey Blonde shade drenches hair in those spring-ready sunshine hues.

2. Liquid Brunette

While low maintenance is the order of the day for so many of 2025’s biggest hair trends, there’s always one incredibly expensive-looking hair colour that dominates a season, and this spring, it’s liquid brunette. "Brunettes are definitely having their moment, and I think this will be huge for spring," says Barron-Hough. Not only does it nod to Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, but it harks back to the ‘90s supermodel era too. "It’s really polished and elegant, yet modern and cool with a natural feel to it," says Barron-Hough. Think Angelina Jolie and Mila Kunis as your inspirations for this colour.

Get the Colour at Home:

Wella Professionals Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Chocolate Touch £16 £13 SHOP NOW Getting to work in just 10 minutes, this conditioning hair mask restores rich depth to chocolate-brown hues and fades gradually for a natural finish.

3. Chappell Roan Red

Reflecting our collective obsession with all things Chappell Roan right now, colour specialist Siobhan Haug, co-founder of Haug London Haus, considers this colour to be spring 2025's answer to cowboy copper. "Inspired by the many alter egos that redheads can take, this colour trend fluidly transitions between auburn and copper into cherries and reds," says Haug. It’s vibrant and playful and can be interpreted in a multitude of ways, but Haug suggests looking at brunette undertones like cherry and cola if you want a softer take on the trend.

Get the Colour at Home:

Bleach London Super Cool Colour in I Saw Red £8 SHOP NOW Bleach London is famed for its brilliant hair colours, and these semi-permanent creams are a great way to experiment—from bright cherries to washed-out peaches, there will be a red to suit everyone.

4. Teddy Bear Brown

Consider "teddy bear brown" your spring refresh of the bronde colour trend. "Essentially, you’re enhancing a brunette base with baby lights to create a softer, airy, honey-tone and a natural colour blend," explains Haug. It feels modern yet entirely wearable, and I think those who like that kind of in-between blonde and brunette colour will adore this.

Get the Colour at Home:

John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Colour Protecting Shampoo £6 SHOP NOW Protect your new brunette hue with this hydrating shampoo that moisturises and brightens colour-treated brown hair.

5. Copper Kicker

If you’re interested in going red but not quite as vibrant as Chappell Roan, then top colourist Limoz Logli predicts that this more low-maintenance copper will be popular for spring. "Inspired by Zendaya’s Golden Globes hair transformation, this trend embraces soft, understated copper highlights paired with warm gloss undertones to create a radiant, sunlit glow," he explains. It’s warm, rich and surprisingly relaxed too, as Logli points out copper can be tailored to your hair’s natural undertones so it looks great when it’s growing out too.

Get the Colour at Home:

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss in Copper Gold £15 SHOP NOW This hair gloss will revive copper-coloured hair or add warm golden tones to light brown or blonde, perfect for those who want to dip their toe into the copper trend.

6. Honey Mocha

This year’s Pantone Colour of the Year has inspired an innumerate amount of beauty and fashion trends, so it’s no surprise that its influence will continue to be seen in spring’s hair colour trends. "This is going to be one of the most sought-after hair trends of the season," predicts Logli. "Ideal for brunettes looking to add dimension or blondes ready to transition into a warmer, richer shade, it’s a luxurious blend of rich chocolate mocha tones with soft honey highlights." Look to A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Eiza González for inspiration to take to your salon appointment.

Get the Colour at Home: