I Asked the Experts—These Are the "Dated" Hair Trends They're Switching Out for Chicer Alternatives This Year

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in Features

Here at Who What Wear UK, we are always reporting on the latest hair trends. From trending hair colours to trending bob haircuts, you can always rely on us when you're short of inspiration. That being said, hair is a very personal thing, so while one trend may work for one person, it might not be to everyone's tastes.

I always find it interesting to hear other people's opinions on what hair trends they are loving and loathing, so I thought it would be fun to ask fellow Who What Wear UK editors and hair industry experts what hair trends they're saying goodbye to this year, and what they will be opting for instead. After looking at everyone's answers, it's become clear to me that 2025 is the year of low-maintenance, laid-back hairstyles. "Hair that looks or feels too over styled can look dated [this year]," says Luke Hersheson, expert hairstylist and CEO of Hershesons. "I don’t like hair that feels too overworked," he tells me.

So, if you want to learn more about this year's "dated" hair trends, then I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling. It's worth noting that this advice is totally subjective, and in my opinion, you should always opt for whatever haircut, hairstyle or hair colour you want. But, if you're lacking inspiration and fancy a bit of friendly advice, the experts have shared their opinions below.

5 "Dated" Hair Trends and Their Alternatives

Pausing: Polished Bob

Wearing: Textured Bob

@lindseyholland_ textured bob haircut

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Bob hairstyles are going nowhere this year, but according to Hersheson, 2025 is the time to switch your polished bob for a more relaxed, textured finish. "I like juxtaposing textures on a bob," he says. "If you go for a cut that’s chunkier and sharper, pair it with a looser and more air-dried texture to make it feel more modern."

@frannfyne textured bob haircut

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

The good news about this trend is that it requires a lot less effort. Yep, time to put down those styling tools and reach for texture sprays, curl creams and air dry foams to enhance your natural texture.

Get the Look:

Hershesons Air Dry Spray
Hershesons
Air Dry Spray

This clever spray locks in moisture while also adding beachy texture to the hair.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

Easily one of the best volumising hair products and texture sprays around.

Pausing: Tonged Curls

Wearing: Mermaid Waves

@sofiagrainge with mermaid waves

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

If you're a fan of your curling tong, you might want to think about switching it for one of the best hair wavers this year. "I always recommend textures that feel looser and fresher," says Hersheson. "If you’re going to do a tonged look, it needs to look really natural, which is why I love the mermaid waver on the Hershesons Multi-Tasker. It looks like naturally beachy hair on its own and doesn’t look like you’ve done too much to your hair."

@zendaya with mermaid waves

(Image credit: @zendaya)

If you're blessed with naturally wavy hair then you don't even need to worry about hair tools. Instead, reach for those products that will help to define your waves for that beachy finish.

Get the Look:

Hershesons The Multi-Tasker
Hershesons
The Multi-Tasker

Use the waving attachment on this hair tool for the ultimate mermaid finish.

Noughty Wave Hello Curl Defining Taming Cream
Noughty
Wave Hello Curl Defining Taming Cream

This cream from Noughty helps to define natural waves and curls.

Pausing: Wolf Cut

Wearing: Jellyfish Cut

@billieeilish with a jellyfish haircut

(Image credit: @billieeilish)

According to Who What Wear UK seo writer, Ava Gilchrist, 2025 is the year to switch your wolf cut for the jellyfish haircut. "The jellyfish cut feels like the 2025 version of the wolf cut, and I'm not mad about it," she says. While a wolf haircut features lots of choppy layers, the jellyfish cut almost looks like a bob haircut with a few longer layers throughout, giving it that signature "jellyfish" shape.

@maisie_williams with a jellyfish haircut

(Image credit: @maisie_williams)

This particular style is definitely in keeping with 2025's biggest hair trends, and I suspect we will be seeing a lot more people opting for this cut come spring and summer.

Get the Look:

Oribe Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream
Oribe
Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream

This smoothing cream from Oribe will give your jellyfish haircut a super sleek finish.

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser
Revlon
Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser

If you want to add a bit more movement to your layers, you can't go wrong with Revlon's iconic hair tool.

Pausing: Pixie Cut

Wearing: Trixie Cut

@halleberry with a textured pixie haircut

(Image credit: @halleberry)

If you're brushed up on the year's most prominent short hair trends, then you'll know that the "trixie" is set to be huge. Yep, forget your standard pixie haircut, as this new style involves soft layers and lots of texture.

@taylor_hill with a textured pixie haircut

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

This hair trend has a much more laidback finish, and looks incredible when styled with subtle waves or curls.

Get the Look:

Aveda Light Elements Texturizing Creme
Aveda
Light Elements Texturizing Creme

A texturising cream is key to getting that tousled finish.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist
Sachajuan
Ocean Mist

This chic hair mist will add subtle waves.

Pausing: Money Pieces

Wearing: Root Smudge

@rosiehw with blended blonde highlights

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Last but by no means least, Who What Wear UK deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger says money pieces are out this year. Instead, why not opt for subtle, face-framing highlights with a root smudge? If you didn't know, a root smudge is where your highlights are blended with your natural hair colour to give a softer finish.

@sabinasocol with blended blonde highlights

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Not only does a root smudge look super chic, but this colouring technique is a lot more low maintenance as you won't have to get your roots done every few weeks.

Get the Look:

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo
K18
Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo

Keep your roots looking fresh with K18's detox shampoo.

Beauty Pie WonderBlonde Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo
Beauty Pie
WonderBlonde Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo

Price shown is members' price.

If your blonde highlights are looking a little dull, one of the best purple shampoos should do the trick.

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

