I Asked the Experts—These Are the "Dated" Hair Trends They're Switching Out for Chicer Alternatives This Year

Here at Who What Wear UK, we are always reporting on the latest hair trends. From trending hair colours to trending bob haircuts, you can always rely on us when you're short of inspiration. That being said, hair is a very personal thing, so while one trend may work for one person, it might not be to everyone's tastes.

I always find it interesting to hear other people's opinions on what hair trends they are loving and loathing, so I thought it would be fun to ask fellow Who What Wear UK editors and hair industry experts what hair trends they're saying goodbye to this year, and what they will be opting for instead. After looking at everyone's answers, it's become clear to me that 2025 is the year of low-maintenance, laid-back hairstyles. "Hair that looks or feels too over styled can look dated [this year]," says Luke Hersheson, expert hairstylist and CEO of Hershesons. "I don’t like hair that feels too overworked," he tells me.

So, if you want to learn more about this year's "dated" hair trends, then I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling. It's worth noting that this advice is totally subjective, and in my opinion, you should always opt for whatever haircut, hairstyle or hair colour you want. But, if you're lacking inspiration and fancy a bit of friendly advice, the experts have shared their opinions below.

Pausing: Polished Bob

Wearing: Textured Bob

Bob hairstyles are going nowhere this year, but according to Hersheson, 2025 is the time to switch your polished bob for a more relaxed, textured finish. "I like juxtaposing textures on a bob," he says. "If you go for a cut that’s chunkier and sharper, pair it with a looser and more air-dried texture to make it feel more modern."

The good news about this trend is that it requires a lot less effort. Yep, time to put down those styling tools and reach for texture sprays, curl creams and air dry foams to enhance your natural texture.

Hershesons Air Dry Spray £16 SHOP NOW This clever spray locks in moisture while also adding beachy texture to the hair.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £24 SHOP NOW Easily one of the best volumising hair products and texture sprays around.

Pausing: Tonged Curls

Wearing: Mermaid Waves

If you're a fan of your curling tong, you might want to think about switching it for one of the best hair wavers this year. "I always recommend textures that feel looser and fresher," says Hersheson. "If you’re going to do a tonged look, it needs to look really natural, which is why I love the mermaid waver on the Hershesons Multi-Tasker. It looks like naturally beachy hair on its own and doesn’t look like you’ve done too much to your hair."

If you're blessed with naturally wavy hair then you don't even need to worry about hair tools. Instead, reach for those products that will help to define your waves for that beachy finish.

Hershesons The Multi-Tasker £195 SHOP NOW Use the waving attachment on this hair tool for the ultimate mermaid finish.

Noughty Wave Hello Curl Defining Taming Cream £8 £7 SHOP NOW This cream from Noughty helps to define natural waves and curls.

Pausing: Wolf Cut

Wearing: Jellyfish Cut

According to Who What Wear UK seo writer, Ava Gilchrist, 2025 is the year to switch your wolf cut for the jellyfish haircut. "The jellyfish cut feels like the 2025 version of the wolf cut, and I'm not mad about it," she says. While a wolf haircut features lots of choppy layers, the jellyfish cut almost looks like a bob haircut with a few longer layers throughout, giving it that signature "jellyfish" shape.

This particular style is definitely in keeping with 2025's biggest hair trends, and I suspect we will be seeing a lot more people opting for this cut come spring and summer.

Oribe Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream £48 SHOP NOW This smoothing cream from Oribe will give your jellyfish haircut a super sleek finish.

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser £42 £29 SHOP NOW If you want to add a bit more movement to your layers, you can't go wrong with Revlon's iconic hair tool.

Pausing: Pixie Cut

Wearing: Trixie Cut

If you're brushed up on the year's most prominent short hair trends, then you'll know that the "trixie" is set to be huge. Yep, forget your standard pixie haircut, as this new style involves soft layers and lots of texture.

This hair trend has a much more laidback finish, and looks incredible when styled with subtle waves or curls.

Aveda Light Elements Texturizing Creme £26 SHOP NOW A texturising cream is key to getting that tousled finish.

Sachajuan Ocean Mist £28 SHOP NOW This chic hair mist will add subtle waves.

Pausing: Money Pieces

Wearing: Root Smudge

Last but by no means least, Who What Wear UK deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger says money pieces are out this year. Instead, why not opt for subtle, face-framing highlights with a root smudge? If you didn't know, a root smudge is where your highlights are blended with your natural hair colour to give a softer finish.

Not only does a root smudge look super chic, but this colouring technique is a lot more low maintenance as you won't have to get your roots done every few weeks.

K18 Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo £39 SHOP NOW Keep your roots looking fresh with K18's detox shampoo.

Beauty Pie WonderBlonde Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. If your blonde highlights are looking a little dull, one of the best purple shampoos should do the trick.