These Trending Hair Colours Are the Key to Looking Elegant This Autumn

If you're well accustomed to colouring your hair, you've probably gone through your fair share of disasters and regrets. From too dark to too brassy, too warm-toned, too bleached, or simply just too pink/blue/green (delete as appropriate), dyeing your hair doesn't always work out exactly how you envisioned it...

This season, hair colour trends are notably more muted and subtle than they've been in previous years. From soft brunettes to cool blondes these shades may not feel bold or adventurous or be a drastic change from your natural colouring, but that certainly makes them safer options—and decidedly much more elegant and sophisticated.

Of course, choosing a hair colour is a very personal thing and there's certainly no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach. When you have to take everything from your hair length and density to your skin tone, eye colour, and even brow colour into account, it's easy to see why people turn to the experts for help.

If you're in the mood for a hair colour refresh, but looking for something elegant and timeless, scroll down. We spoke to hair stylist and creative director of Hare & Bone, Sam Burnett, to compile the ultimate list of elegant hair colours.

Elegant Hair Colours

1. Espresso Brunette

If you think that naturally dark brunettes have limited options, think again. "A rich, deep brown with cool undertones gives your hair that glossy, dark coffee bean vibe," says Burnett. "It’s perfect for those looking to enhance their natural dark hair with a sleek, refined touch."

Shop the colour:

Maria Nila Colour Refresh Cacao Intense £25 SHOP NOW Boost and refresh your hair in-between salon visits with this non-permeant colour treatment. The mask leaves hair soft and nourished, and enhances deep brown tones for up to ten washes.

Color Wow Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish 55ml £22 SHOP NOW Dark brown hair always looks its healthiest when it has a super glossy finish. This shine-boosting serum adds an instant glass-like effect, and smooths and conditions hair in the process.

2. Caramel Highlights

"Think of the creamy swirls in a caramel macchiato—warm, golden highlights that blend into a medium or dark brown base," explains Burnett. "These warm highlights add depth and dimension, mimicking the rich tones of caramel drizzle in coffee." And if you're feeling adventurous add in some face-framing brighter blonde pieces.

Shop the colour:

Ouai Anti Frizz Crème £26 SHOP NOW Since colouring hair can cause a change in texture, you may notice extra frizz after getting highlights. This lightweight styling cream is formulated to help smooth and reduce flyaways.

Larry King Hair Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW Quickly tame flyaways on the go with this styling cream and handy brush applicator.

3. Soft Balayage

Balayage fell out of favour a few years ago, but according to Burnett, it's back. While previously balayage trends played upon a stark contrast between lighter and darker shades, this new trend is much more subtle and natural-looking. "For a soft, creamy blend, pair warm beige or soft caramel tones with darker roots, creating a natural, blended finish," he explains.

Shop the colour:

Drybar The 3-Day Bender Digital Curling Iron £129 SHOP NOW Softly curling hair is a great way to enhance your balayage and really make the colours pop.

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque £30 SHOP NOW A weekly hair mask is a great way to keep your hair strong and healthy after a colour refresh.

4. Ash Brown

This is a cool-toned take on brunette, with ashy undertones throughout a deep brown base. The beauty of it is that it works well, whether you're naturally blonde or natural brunette, and it's a great way to experiment with something lighter or darker if you're new to colouring your hair. "It's especially suited for those who prefer cooler shades and want to steer clear of warmer browns or reds," adds Burnett.

Shop the colour:

BLEACH LONDON Silver Shampoo £8 SHOP NOW Banish brassy tone and keep your colour cool-toned with this clever multitasking shampoo. Used every other wash, the violet-toned, high-pigment formula helps to eliminate yellow tones.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask Ash Brown £39 SHOP NOW Formulated specifically with ash brown hair in mind, this colour-boosting mask helps to reduce red tones and brassiness thanks to a blend of blue pigments and liquorice extracts.

5. Creamy Blonde

"A cool, creamy blonde with beige or ashy undertones, oat latte blonde is all about a soft, natural look," explains Burnett. "This shade is inspired by the lightness of an iced coffee with milk, and it's ideal for those who want a fresh blonde that isn’t too warm or brassy."

Shop the colour:

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo £16 SHOP NOW Suitable for use every wash, this shampoo—and its corresponding conditioner—work together to prevent fading and discolouration.