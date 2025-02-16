This Classic French-Girl Hairstyle Always Looks So Chic—I Saw It All Over the BAFTAs Red Carpet

The 2025 BAFTA Awards are in full swing, and there are so many show-stopping beauty looks to unpack. From Kelly Rutherford's statement winged eyeliner to Cynthia Erivo's frosted eyeshadow, there have been plenty of makeup trends to sink our teeth into, but it's the hair trends that have really stolen the show this year. Side parts, glossy finishes and sweeping side fringes have all been spotted on the red carpet, but there's one hair trend in particular that celebs can't get enough of. Yep, I'm talking about curtain bangs.

If you didn't know, this chic fringe is actually a classic French-girl hairstyle. One look on Instagram and you'll see lots of French content creators sporting this sophisticated 'do, so it's no surprise that celebrities have caught wind of this hair trend.

@juliesfi with curtain bangs

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

From Pamela Anderson's wispy curtain bangs to Camila Cabello's statement fringe, I've rounded up some of the best French-inspired hair looks from the BAFTAs 2025 red carpet. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo, and don't forget to book in an appointment with your hairdresser so that you can recreate the look this season...

Celebrities Wearing Curtain Bangs at the 2025 BAFTAs

1. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello on BAFTA 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

Camila Cabello's outfit was stunning, but it was her chic curtain bangs that stole the show for me.

2. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson BAFTA 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

Don't fancy a block fringe? Wispy curtain bangs look just as sophisticated, as proved by Pamela Anderson.

3. Mimi Keene

Mimi Keene BAFTA 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

These longer curtain bangs are so elegant and frame Mimi Keene's face beautifully.

4. India Amarteifio

India Amarteifio BAFTA 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Scott Garfitt / Contributor)

This fringe also looks incredible with an updo!

5. Stacy Martin

Stacy Martin on the BAFTA 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA / Contributor)

No notes.

Products You Need for Curtain Bangs

Ghd Rise™ Hot Brush
GHD Hair
Rise™ Hot Brush

This hot brush will give your curtain bangs serious volume.

Kitsch Volumising Roller Clips
Kitsch
Volumising Roller Clips

If you don't want to use heat on your hair, why not try these volumising clips?

Living Proof Full Texturising Foam
Living Proof
Full Texturising Foam

Don't forget a bit of hair foam to add lift at the roots.

Arkive Headcare the Movement Dry Texturizing Spray
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray

A texturising spray will add effortless movement to your curtain bangs.

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
Babyliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers

Want a more glamorous finish? Try these heated rollers.

Ghd Perfect Ending Final Fix Spray
Ghd
Perfect Ending Final Fix Spray

Don't forget a bit of hairspray to set everything in place.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

