This Classic French-Girl Hairstyle Always Looks So Chic—I Saw It All Over the BAFTAs Red Carpet

The 2025 BAFTA Awards are in full swing, and there are so many show-stopping beauty looks to unpack. From Kelly Rutherford's statement winged eyeliner to Cynthia Erivo's frosted eyeshadow, there have been plenty of makeup trends to sink our teeth into, but it's the hair trends that have really stolen the show this year. Side parts, glossy finishes and sweeping side fringes have all been spotted on the red carpet, but there's one hair trend in particular that celebs can't get enough of. Yep, I'm talking about curtain bangs.

If you didn't know, this chic fringe is actually a classic French-girl hairstyle. One look on Instagram and you'll see lots of French content creators sporting this sophisticated 'do, so it's no surprise that celebrities have caught wind of this hair trend.

Curtain bangs are such a classic French-girl hairstyle.

From Pamela Anderson's wispy curtain bangs to Camila Cabello's statement fringe, I've rounded up some of the best French-inspired hair looks from the BAFTAs 2025 red carpet. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo, and don't forget to book in an appointment with your hairdresser so that you can recreate the look this season...

Celebrities Wearing Curtain Bangs at the 2025 BAFTAs

1. Camila Cabello

(Image credit: Getty Images Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

Camila Cabello's outfit was stunning, but it was her chic curtain bangs that stole the show for me.

2. Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

Don't fancy a block fringe? Wispy curtain bangs look just as sophisticated, as proved by Pamela Anderson.

3. Mimi Keene

(Image credit: Getty Images Joe Maher/BAFTA / Contributor)

These longer curtain bangs are so elegant and frame Mimi Keene's face beautifully.

4. India Amarteifio

(Image credit: Getty Images Scott Garfitt / Contributor)

This fringe also looks incredible with an updo!

5. Stacy Martin

(Image credit: Getty Images Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA / Contributor)

No notes.

Products You Need for Curtain Bangs

GHD Hair Rise™ Hot Brush £179 SHOP NOW This hot brush will give your curtain bangs serious volume.

Kitsch Volumising Roller Clips £7 SHOP NOW If you don't want to use heat on your hair, why not try these volumising clips?

Living Proof Full Texturising Foam £15 SHOP NOW Don't forget a bit of hair foam to add lift at the roots.

Arkive Headcare The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray £13 £10 SHOP NOW A texturising spray will add effortless movement to your curtain bangs.

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 SHOP NOW Want a more glamorous finish? Try these heated rollers.