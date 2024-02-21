It's True—These "Dated" Hair Trends Are Making a Comeback This Spring

We've seen our fair share of fashion trends make a comeback this year. From capri pants to peplum tops, styles that once seemed "dated" are now the talk of the town, and the same could be said for beauty, too. We've already spoken about beauty products that are making a comeback in 2024, from Clarins' iconic lip oil to Clinique's Black Honey lipstick, but after spending the last few weeks analysing heaps of red carpet looks and heading backstage at various fashion shows, I've noticed a few "dated" hair trends that are currently having a major revival.

Forget slicked-back buns and bouncy blow drys, as these modern hairstyles are being replaced with looks inspired by the '80s, '90s and early '00s, and I for one am not mad about it. In fact, writing this article has made me feel super nostalgic and now all I can think about is my old Maybelline Dream Matte Mouse and my Lancome Juicy Tube. Before I go hunting through my draws to see what other retro beauty products I can find, keep on scrolling to read all about the hair trends that are making a comeback in 2024, and how you can easily recreate the look to help bring it into the 21st century...

4 HAIR TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK IN 2024

1. Crimped Waves

Thought you'd left your hair crimper in the '90s? Think again. These beachy, relaxed-looking waves are back, and it's safe to say that they are better than ever. Forget super harsh lines, as these days it's all about making these waves look as soft and natural as possible.

(Image credit: Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa recently rocked this trend at the 2024 Grammy Awards, and it's even been spotted on the runways at London Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Celebrity hair stylist Sam McKnight opted for big, beautiful waves for the Annie's Ibiza runway, using a 19mm curling tong and holding the hair for only a second to achieve that loose, soft finish.

Get the Look:

BaByliss Deep Waves Styler £55 SHOP NOW This tool from Babyliss will give you those loose, beachy waves in one simple step.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £27 SHOP NOW Once your waves are done, add some of this texture mist for that effortless-looking finish.

2. Vintage Updos

Another style that has been dominating red carpets, runways and Instagram feeds is the vintage updo. I once thought that this hairstyle had been replaced by the slicked-back bun for good, but it's back with a vengeance and I'm obsessed with the old Hollywood vibe it gives off.

(Image credit: Photo by Kasia Bobula/WWD via Getty Images)

Richard Quinn's recent runway was filled with sculpted, shiny updos, inspired by "YSL and Lacroix in the late '70s and early '80s", says Sam McKnight. These hairstyles featured wavy sections at the front of the hair, which were swept to the side and secured with pins for a chic finish.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Vintage-inspired updos were also a huge trend on the BAFTAs red carpet this year, and I loved Rosamund Pike's low bun and sharp side part.

Get the Look:

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW This pomade is perfect for keeping your updo in place.

Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins £4 SHOP NOW Bobby pins are also a necessity.

3. Wispy Fringes

I don't know about you, but I am seeing wispy fringes everywhere. This style is swiftly replacing the block fringe, introducing people to a softer, more subtle way to wear the '90s trend. If you're not yet familiar with this style, it is often characterised by feathered, scattered hair that allows your forehead to peek through.

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

See how much softer it can make a fringe appear? It's the perfect style for those of you who want to make a subtle statement with your hair.

For a voluminous finish, try adding in a soft curl with your blow dry brush or a roller.

Get the Look:

GHD Mini Styler £149 SHOP NOW This mini hair styler is great for styling your fringe, whether you want a smooth, glossy finish or a soft curl.

Living Proof Smooth Styling Cream £16 SHOP NOW Add some styling cream to help keep your fringe in place throughout the day.

4. Side Partings

Say goodbye to your trusty middle parting, because the side parting is back and it's better than ever. This trend has dominated red carpets and runways this season, and I love how it gives a fresh feel to pretty much any hairstyle. It looks particularly good with a bob, so if you've recently cut your hair, then this might be the trend for you.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

For a glam finish, try styling your side part with a wet-look hairstyle like Sabrina Elba at this year's BAFTAs.

(Image credit: Dyson, Harris Reed)

I wasn't lying when I said that this style could be seen all over the runway. This year, Dyson collaborated with Harris Reed at London Fashion Week to create this graphic hair look with a structured side part and a high shine finish.

Get the Look:

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer £330 SHOP NOW Lead hairstylist, Ali Pirzadeh, used the new Dyson Supersonic r™ Professional hair dryer backstage at Harris Reed to blow dry the hair to one side. Although we can't get our hands on it just yet, I will be using my trusty Dyson Supersonic to recreate the look.