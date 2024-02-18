All The Best BAFTAs Beauty Looks You Absolutely Need To See
We’re fully in awards season, and as a beauty editor, this is my Superbowl for red carpet beauty. As the industry comes together to celebrate the very best in film, the BAFTAs 2024 (AKA, the British Academy Film Awards) is also the place to find some of the best beauty looks of the awards season. The hair and makeup moments we see here no doubt influence the spring beauty trends we’ll see for the season ahead. Take the hydro bob, which we’ve seen all over the awards ceremony this year, worn by everyone from Ayo Edebiri to America Ferrera. Or cherry cola hair as seen on Dua Lipa.
We’ve already seen some incredible beauty looks from the Golden Globes, Emmys and the Grammys. And now that the BAFTAs 2024 has arrived, you can best believe that I’ve been spying on all the celebrity looks from the red carpet. I've been keeping my eyes peeled on all the show-stopping beauty looks, from major makeup moments to the manicure trends that we’ll soon be rushing to the salon to copy. Not forgetting, award-season hair, which always gives plenty of inspo for chic hairstyles. I've also been keeping tabs on the top makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians who are responsible for making the celebrities look their best and doing a deep dive into the products that they actually use to prep them for the red carpet.
Ahead, you'll find all the best beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2024 and all the deets on the beauty products used backstage. Prepare to swoon.
The Best BAFTAs 2024 Beauty Looks
Emma Stone
Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used Lisa Eldridge makeup to create this radiant look with flushed pink lips.
Florence Pugh
Ladies and gentleman, I give you: Florence Pugh. This swept-back hair look is a must try if you have bob-length hair.
Phoebe Dynevor
Balletcore buns prove to be a timeless red carpet look, as Pheobe Dynevor proves.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa proves that cherry red hair is the hottest hair colour of 2024.
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear's Ayo Edebiri served up a glamorous Italian bob look with a winged-out smoky eye, which now lives rent-free in my mind.
Margot Robbie
I just know Barbie would have approved of Margot's face-framing tendrils and the soft pink flush on her eyes, cheeks and lips, created by celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff.
Rosamund Pike
I'm copying Rosamund Pike's side-parted, slicked-back hairstyle immediately.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell took to the red carpet with a timeless bob haircut with a chic full fringe.
Joy Sunday
Joy Sunday taps into the cherry aesthetic with a lacquered red lip look that perfectly matches her dress and spiky lashes.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins is giving full Hollywood glamour with side-parted waves and a deep Bordeaux lipstick.
Taylor Russell
If you look up jaw-dropping in the dictionary, you'll find this look from Taylor Russell. I'm obsessed with her side-swept fringe and elongated winged liner.
Carey Mulligan
Further evidence from Carey Mulligan that side partings are well and truly back.
Sabrina Elba
Sabrina Elba completes her flipped bob haircut with the chicest of kiss curls and glossy lips.
India Amarteifio
Who What Wear UK cover star India Amarteifio keeps her makeup paired back with face-framing tendrils.
Charithra Chandran
Charithra Chandran wore a mesmerising metallic eyeshadow look to compliment her dress, as well as debuting a rounded bob hairstyle.
Daisy Edgar Jones
Daisy Edgar Jones proves that curtain bangs are not going anywhere for 2024.
Sophie Wilde
Sophie Wilde wears winged liner and a neutral lipstick—a winning combo for the red carpet.
Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim pairs her metallic look with radiant skin, ombre lipstick and cheekbones to die for.
Clara Amfo
Clara Amfo stuns on the red carpet with her twists and classic smoky eye.
Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.
When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.