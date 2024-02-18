All The Best BAFTAs Beauty Looks You Absolutely Need To See

We’re fully in awards season, and as a beauty editor, this is my Superbowl for red carpet beauty. As the industry comes together to celebrate the very best in film, the BAFTAs 2024 (AKA, the British Academy Film Awards) is also the place to find some of the best beauty looks of the awards season. The hair and makeup moments we see here no doubt influence the spring beauty trends we’ll see for the season ahead. Take the hydro bob , which we’ve seen all over the awards ceremony this year, worn by everyone from Ayo Edebiri to America Ferrera. Or cherry cola hair as seen on Dua Lipa.

We’ve already seen some incredible beauty looks from the Golden Globes , Emmys and the Grammys . And now that the BAFTAs 2024 has arrived, you can best believe that I’ve been spying on all the celebrity looks from the red carpet. I've been keeping my eyes peeled on all the show-stopping beauty looks, from major makeup moments to the manicure trends that we’ll soon be rushing to the salon to copy. Not forgetting, award-season hair, which always gives plenty of inspo for chic hairstyles. I've also been keeping tabs on the top makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians who are responsible for making the celebrities look their best and doing a deep dive into the products that they actually use to prep them for the red carpet.

Ahead, you'll find all the best beauty looks from the BAFTAs 2024 and all the deets on the beauty products used backstage. Prepare to swoon.

The Best BAFTAs 2024 Beauty Looks

Emma Stone

Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used Lisa Eldridge makeup to create this radiant look with flushed pink lips.

Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ladies and gentleman, I give you: Florence Pugh. This swept-back hair look is a must try if you have bob-length hair.

Phoebe Dynevor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balletcore buns prove to be a timeless red carpet look, as Pheobe Dynevor proves.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa proves that cherry red hair is the hottest hair colour of 2024.

Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri served up a glamorous Italian bob look with a winged-out smoky eye, which now lives rent-free in my mind.

Margot Robbie

I just know Barbie would have approved of Margot's face-framing tendrils and the soft pink flush on her eyes, cheeks and lips, created by celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff.

Rosamund Pike

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm copying Rosamund Pike's side-parted, slicked-back hairstyle immediately.

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell took to the red carpet with a timeless bob haircut with a chic full fringe.

Joy Sunday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joy Sunday taps into the cherry aesthetic with a lacquered red lip look that perfectly matches her dress and spiky lashes.

Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Collins is giving full Hollywood glamour with side-parted waves and a deep Bordeaux lipstick.

Taylor Russell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you look up jaw-dropping in the dictionary, you'll find this look from Taylor Russell. I'm obsessed with her side-swept fringe and elongated winged liner.

Carey Mulligan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Further evidence from Carey Mulligan that side partings are well and truly back.

Sabrina Elba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba completes her flipped bob haircut with the chicest of kiss curls and glossy lips.

India Amarteifio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who What Wear UK cover star India Amarteifio keeps her makeup paired back with face-framing tendrils.

Charithra Chandran

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charithra Chandran wore a mesmerising metallic eyeshadow look to compliment her dress, as well as debuting a rounded bob hairstyle.

Daisy Edgar Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar Jones proves that curtain bangs are not going anywhere for 2024.

Sophie Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Wilde wears winged liner and a neutral lipstick—a winning combo for the red carpet.

Sheila Atim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheila Atim pairs her metallic look with radiant skin, ombre lipstick and cheekbones to die for.

Clara Amfo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clara Amfo stuns on the red carpet with her twists and classic smoky eye.