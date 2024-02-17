A French Woman Walks Into a Salon—These Are the 2024 Hair Trends I Know She's Considering
The perks of following French influencers on Instagram range from lipstick recommendations to outfit ideas. And if you're looking for hairstyle inspiration, you're also in luck. From sleek French bobs to chic Bardot bangs, the French fashion set knows how to pull off an effortless and timeless hairstyle.
So, I did some internet digging to find out which haircuts and hairstyles our favourite French influencers have been embracing this year. The best part? Whether your hair is long, short, straight, or curly, in 2024 there truly is a French woman-approved hairstyle out there for you. Scroll on to discover the 2024 hair trends French women will be booking into the salon for, and, if you're inspired to get the look, shop the products that will help you achieve the styles at home.
1. Long French Bob
Typically, a classic French bob is cut short and sharp, and sits somewhere between the cheekbone and chin—but for 2024, French girls are sporting longer, shoulder-grazing bobs. The overall effect is the same—sleek, shaped, and paired with a fringe—just add a few inches on. The perfect way to embrace a bob without going too short.
2. Low Ponytail
Perhaps the most effortlessly chic hairstyle of all time, a low ponytail is not only elegant and sophisticated, but can be styled in a matter of seconds. French girls keep things sleek with a centre-part and invisible hair tie.
3. Half-Up, Half-Down
When you want to wear your hair down, but you don't want to have to deal with strands in your face, a classic half-up, half-down style never fails.
4. Bardot Fringe
This timeless style is one of the most iconic French haircuts of all time. Named for the long curtain fringe famously worn by French actress and activist Brigitte Bardot, this retro style is officially back on trend for 2024. The key difference between Bardot bangs and a regular curtain fringe? Bardot bangs have a more defined centre part and lash-grazing length.
5. Shaped Curly Bob
If there's one thing we've learned over the years it's that there are many different types of bob haircut, each best suited to a different hair type. If you have curly hair, then asking your hairstylist to add shape and layers to your bob is one way to keep your curls looking fresh and bouyant.
6. Long Layers
Speaking of layers, French fashion girls with long, straight hair are also embracing a more choppy look for 2024. If you wanted to mix things up without resorting to a drastic haircut, layers are an effortless way to add shape, dimension, and movement while showcasing texture and removing excess weight.
7. Deep Side-Part
If you're ready to leave your centre parting behind in 2023, then lean into 2024's trend for an extreme side part. Whether your hair is short and straight or long and curly, this is a quick and easy way to freshen up any style.
Shop French girl-approved hair styling products:
Use this French girl-approved dry shampoo to add volume to your roots and texture to your lengths.
Although it's best known for its ability to moisturise and smooth dry, husky skin, this multitasking oil is also perfect for adding shine and sleekness to hair.
Perfect for freshening up a curly style, this hydrating hair mist is a French pharmacy staple.
For French girls, hair styling starts with hair care. This rich, nourishing hair mask is perfect for an intensive once-a-week moisture boost.
Smoothing frizz and adding shine are top of the agenda for this spray, which protects hair from humidity and heat damage.
Next Up: I Just Went to Paris, and Every French Girl Is Using These Hair Products
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
-
I Asked a Top Hairstylist Which Hair Trends Are In for Spring—He Said These 8
Your best hair ever awaits.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
I’ve Always Wanted a Fringe—This Is the Chic, Low-Effort Style I'm Considering
It's back with a bang.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Elegant, Anti-Trend and Fuss-Free—the French Bob Is the Only Bob I’m Into
Trends come and go but a French bob is timeless.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Trust Me: This Is the Rich-Looking Hair Colour That Will Be Everywhere This Spring
Even celebs approve.
By Grace Lindsay
-
I Asked 5 Editors to Share Their Valentine's Day Starter Packs—They Delivered
Celebrate in style.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Experts Agree: These 8 New Beauty Trends Are Already Taking Over 2024
Your new GRWM manifesto.
By Morgan Fargo
-
Fringes Are Back—This Trending, Low-Effort Style Is What I'm Booking in for
A fringe without the faff.
By Grace Lindsay
-
From J.Lo to Hailey Bieber, the Hydro Bob Is Suddenly Everywhere for Spring
It's totally effortless.
By Eleanor Vousden