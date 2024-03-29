7 "Outdated" Beauty Products That Are Officially Making a Comeback in 2024

One of the most interesting things about having worked in the beauty industry for over 10 years has been bearing witness to the evolution of the beauty landscape. In the space of a decade, makeup looks have evolved from the full glam of the 2010s—think contoured cheekbones, matte skin, and defined brows—through to the current trend for fresh-faced and glowy clean girl makeup looks. In the same space of time, we've seen ingredient-led products take over our skincare shelves (in 2011, no one had heard of niacinamide or ceramides), and we've witnessed the rise and fall of chemical exfoliation—now replaced with a fitting trend for skin barrier–repairing products.

When it comes to beauty products that go viral outside of wider trend movements, I've noticed an interesting cycle whereby the old becomes the new again. We're so used to perceiving new trends as newness that it's easy to forget that some products have been around for years and have been through previous phases of virality and success.

If, like me, your first introduction to the online beauty community was pre-TikTok and even pre-Instagram—back in the day when you had to read a blog post or watch a YouTube video to follow a makeup tutorial or skincare routine—then you've probably noticed some familiar faces popping up on your TikTok FYP. In recent years, as a new generation of beauty lovers have begun to swatch and share, iconic products have started to resurface, proving just how well they stand the test of time.

From Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré to Clarins's Lip Comfort Oils and Caudalie's Instant Detox Mask, you'll find some of the most coveted products of the moment on this list (many of which you will recognize from the past), and if you're browsing this list for inspiration, you'll also want to check out my predictions for products that could make a comeback in 2024.

The beauty products that have made a comeback in 2024:

1. Caudalie Detox Mask

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask $42 SHOP NOW Caudalie's Detox Mask was a beauty blogger favorite back in the day, and it's no wonder that it's made a comeback via TikTok. It works impressively fast, absorbing oil and highlighting exactly where your pores need some extra TLC.

2. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Multi-Purpose Moisturizer $15 SHOP NOW This cult moisturizer has made countless comebacks over the years. Any makeup artist will tell you that it's a staple in their kit—perfect for nourishing and priming skin before foundation application.

3. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $25 SHOP NOW The original Clinique Black Honey launched in 1971, and in the decades since then, it's maintained a loyal following of devotees. Thanks to its ability to subtly enhance lips and suit all skin tones, it's recently undergone a resurgence in popularity, inspiring the creation of a softer shade, Pink Honey.

4. Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in Space Cowboy

Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow in Space Cowboy $24 SHOP NOW Urban Decay's Moondust eye shadows were first launch in 2013 but took 10 years to gain viral status. Described as a "light champagne gold with silver sparkle," Space Cowboy is the perfect neutral shimmer for an easy party look.

5. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector $30 SHOP NOW Used in salons by professional hairstylists for decades, Olaplex No. 3 is the gold standard of reparative hair treatments. It works by rebuilding broken bonds in hair damaged by excessive heat styling and coloring. I remember No. 3 being impossible to get a hold of when it first launched to consumers, and thanks to the brand's constant virality on TikTok, it's a similar story in 2024.

6. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil $30 SHOP NOW It's no surprise that this iconic product has made a comeback given that lip oils are a key product in any clean girl makeup look. Glossy and nourishing but not sticky, Clarins's Lip Comfort Oils have been a staple in my makeup bag since they last trended in 2017.

7. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm $16 SHOP NOW When it first launched in 2005, "skin barrier" was certainly not the buzzword it is now, but La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Baume B5 quickly became one of the cult skincare products that bloggers picked up in their French pharmacy hauls. Now, the skin barrier is a major trend, and this product is right at the heart of it.

The beauty products we predict will make a comeback in 2024:

1. Aesop Parsley Seed Cleansing Masque

Aesop Parsley Seed Cleansing Masque $53 SHOP NOW This cream is equal parts cleansing and nourishing, featuring aloe vera and parsley-seed extract that leave skin feeling smoother and brighter.

2. La Roche-Posay Serozinc

La Roche-Posay Serozinc $20 SHOP NOW While La Roche-Posay is currently most known for its Cicaplast range, this face mist is not to be overlooked. Serozinc was a staple within acne-focused skincare routines of 2017, and in my opinion, it deserves the same hype in 2024. It utilizes zinc, an anti-inflammatory, to reduce the swelling and redness of breakouts.

3. Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Mask

Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Face Mask $41 SHOP NOW Another beauty blogger staple, Antipodes' Aura Manuka Honey Mask is still one of my all-time favorite face masks. It's perfect for skin that's experiencing acne breakouts while also contending with dryness and sensitivity—the manuka honey soothes and calms skin.

4. Eve Lom Cleanser

Eve Lom Cleanser $81 SHOP NOW Cleansing balms have trended big time over the past few years, but let's not forget that Eve Lom's Cleanser was the original one. Thick, nourishing, and gently exfoliating, this is the ultimate treat for skin.

5. Clarins Beauty Flash Balm

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm $52 SHOP NOW Seeing as multitasking skincare products are in, I'm surprised that Clarins's Beauty Flash Balm hasn't already made a comeback. Part mask, part moisturizer, and part primer, it smooths, nourishes, and gives skin a radiant glow.

6. Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation $47 SHOP NOW Once a holy grail because of its lightweight and easily layered formula in an era when natural-looking makeup reigns supreme, Nars's Sheer Glow really is the perfect base for a low-key makeup look.

7. Dior Addict Lip Glow

DIOR Addict Lip Glow $40 SHOP NOW Dior's lip products are always popular, but I'm ready and waiting for this color-enhancing lip balm to trend once again. Much like Clinique's Black Honey, it adapts to and enhances your natural lip color.

8. Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask $35 SHOP NOW Even after a decade, I've yet to find an overnight hydration treatment that works as well as this one. As a student, it was my go-to hangover mask because it would instantly restore brightness and moisture to my dehydrated skin, even after a late night.

9. Kevyn Aucoin Sculpting Powder

Kevyn Aucoin The Sculpting Powder $48 SHOP NOW Contouring probably isn't top priority in your daily makeup routine in 2024, but that doesn't mean there isn't a place in your makeup bag for Kevyn Aucoin's Sculpting Powder. If you're after something to gently sculpt and define your features without looking orange or feeling heavy, this is it.

10. Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel

Oskia Renaissance Cleansing Gel $79 SHOP NOW Oskia's Renaissance Cleansing Gel was a holy-grail product 10 years ago, and its transformative gel-to-balm-to-milk texture will be right up your street if you like using gentle products to remove your makeup and cleanse skin.

11. Missha M Perfect Cover BB Cream

MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF 42 PA+++ $10 SHOP NOW Korean beauty products are always trending, and for good reason—they're packed with effective skincare ingredients and are almost aways focused on giving skin a glass-glow finish. If that's what you're after, then you'll love this weightless BB cream, which subtly tints skin while delivering powerful hydration.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.