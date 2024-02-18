This Easy Trick Is the Key to Expensive-Looking Hair—I Saw It All Over the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs 2024 red carpet is in full swing, and as a beauty editor, I've been keeping my eye out for any standout makeup or hair trends to try this spring. There have been so many stunning beauty looks this year, from Phoebe Dynevor's balletcore bun to Naomi Campbell's sharp smokey eye and Margot Robbie's 90s updo. However, there is one trend in particular that seems to be all over the red carpet, and it's so easy to recreate. That's right, I'm talking about the humble side part. We saw this trend make a comeback last year, and if the EE BAFTA Film Awards are anything to go by, then it's not going anywhere this season. I'm going to be honest, I always wear my hair in a middle parting and have been very reluctant to change this, but even I'm considering switching things up after admiring all of the red carpet looks.

As you'll see below, this easy trick makes your hair look so expensive, and can be worn in so many different ways depending on what finish you want to go for. Don't believe me? I've rounded up some of my favourite side-part hairstyles straight from the star-studded carpet, so keep on scrolling to see just how elevated this trend looks...

Celebrities Wearing The Side Part Hair Trend At The 2024 BAFTAs:

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa styled her side part with big, bouncy curls which is giving me glam, old Hollywood vibes.

2. Sabrina Elba

For a more modern take, opt for a slicked-back style like Sabrina Elba.

3. Carey Mulligan

Of course this parting also looks amazing with a bob hairstyle.

4. Lily Collins

More old Hollywood vibes from Lily Collins.

5. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's wet-look side parting is so cool.

6. Ayo Edebiri

See how elevated it makes a bob look?

7. Rosamund Pike

Ok, wet-look hair is definitely another trend to keep an eye on this spring.

Products You Need For A Side Part:

GHD The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 SHOP NOW To get that sharp side part, divide the hair with a comb like this one from GHD.

Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Styling Gel £22 SHOP NOW Then, use a styling gel for that slicked-back look.

BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 SHOP NOW For retro waves, you can't go wrong with rollers.

BaByliss Air Pro 2300 £80 £46 SHOP NOW A side part looks amazing with curly hair. Simply dry with a diffuser and add a curl cream of your choice.