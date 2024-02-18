This Easy Trick Is the Key to Expensive-Looking Hair—I Saw It All Over the BAFTAs
The BAFTAs 2024 red carpet is in full swing, and as a beauty editor, I've been keeping my eye out for any standout makeup or hair trends to try this spring. There have been so many stunning beauty looks this year, from Phoebe Dynevor's balletcore bun to Naomi Campbell's sharp smokey eye and Margot Robbie's 90s updo. However, there is one trend in particular that seems to be all over the red carpet, and it's so easy to recreate. That's right, I'm talking about the humble side part. We saw this trend make a comeback last year, and if the EE BAFTA Film Awards are anything to go by, then it's not going anywhere this season. I'm going to be honest, I always wear my hair in a middle parting and have been very reluctant to change this, but even I'm considering switching things up after admiring all of the red carpet looks.
As you'll see below, this easy trick makes your hair look so expensive, and can be worn in so many different ways depending on what finish you want to go for. Don't believe me? I've rounded up some of my favourite side-part hairstyles straight from the star-studded carpet, so keep on scrolling to see just how elevated this trend looks...
Celebrities Wearing The Side Part Hair Trend At The 2024 BAFTAs:
1. Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa styled her side part with big, bouncy curls which is giving me glam, old Hollywood vibes.
2. Sabrina Elba
For a more modern take, opt for a slicked-back style like Sabrina Elba.
3. Carey Mulligan
Of course this parting also looks amazing with a bob hairstyle.
4. Lily Collins
More old Hollywood vibes from Lily Collins.
5. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh's wet-look side parting is so cool.
6. Ayo Edebiri
See how elevated it makes a bob look?
7. Rosamund Pike
Ok, wet-look hair is definitely another trend to keep an eye on this spring.
Products You Need For A Side Part:
To get that sharp side part, divide the hair with a comb like this one from GHD.
A side part looks amazing with curly hair. Simply dry with a diffuser and add a curl cream of your choice.
Wet-look hair is everywhere, and makes your side part look so expensive. This hair gloss from Ouai will help give that glossy shine.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
