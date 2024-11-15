Help—Kendall Jenner's Brand New Tucked Bob Is All I Can Think About RN
So long, "old money" blonde. Kendall Jenner just traded her platinum clavicut (aka, a clavicle-skimming crop) for the rich brunette bob everyone—including this here beauty editor!—is dreaming of this winter. Sure, bobs aren't going anywhere in 2025 (though I'd argue the timeless 'do will truly never go out of style), but certain variations do cycle in and out of the spotlight. Think: Italian bobs, inverted bobs, A-line bobs, et al. Jenner's specific style just so happens to be one of the most requested versions right now—so sophisticated and chic.
I was already one celebrity bob debut away from giving my hairstylist a ring, so it's safe to say I couldn't screenshot her look fast enough. Here, find all the details on Jenner's new cut for some winter hair inspo.
The model has sported blonde locks for a couple months now (courtesy of hair color queen, Jenna Perry) but was recently spotted with her signature raven hue and a much shorter cut. The star then posted her own IG photo of her new sleek, tucked bob, captioning it with a haircut emoji.
What is a tucked bob, you ask? Well, it's a little self-explanatory. As hairstylist Tom Smith previously told Who What Wear, it's simply "a bob haircut that is either one length or lightly layered, secured behind one or both ears." It can work on all bob lengths and styles, but it looks incredibly sophisticated on a micro cut like Jenner's. The celeb set clearly has a thing for the tucked bob aesthetic—Lily Collins also debuted the style, as has J.Lo, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.
You can keep the bob sharp and blunt á la Jenner, or you can flick the ends upwards for a flipped, '60s-inspired vibe. (Gomez and Hadid chose the latter for the Academy Museum Gala and Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, respectively.) Feel free to play as you please with the ends; the tell-tale sign is really just that tuck behind the ear.
"Freshly washed or fluffy hair can be hard to secure behind the ear," Smith told us. "Use a volume spray or mousse before blow-drying for extra style support and use a strong hold hairspray on the hair around the ear to secure." With that in mind, discover the best products to coif the on-trend crop ahead.
10 Styling Products for Tucked Bobs
I'm already obsessed with the multitasking power of Shark styling tools, but this one comes with the Air Straightener attachment, which is perfect for nailing a sleek, tucked bob.
A non-crunchy mousse is a must, and this one is tried-and-true.
This mini styling cream with brush applicator makes it a breeze to tuck in those front pieces, nary a flyaway in sight.
For those who want to commit to the flip, use a one-inch flat iron like this to flick up those ends.
When I'm craving a smooth, frizz-free blowout, I reach for this Smooth Infusion spray. It also contains heat protection for up to 450°F!
A texturizing spray is key to create some "grip" before you tuck strands behind your ears. This one smells unreal, FWIW.
How cute is this crystal barrette? It adds an instantly chic touch to your tucked style.
Here's a dry shampoo that will help you hold onto your style for longer without accumulating dreaded buildup. One of the best, IMO!
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
