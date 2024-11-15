Help—Kendall Jenner's Brand New Tucked Bob Is All I Can Think About RN

So long, "old money" blonde. Kendall Jenner just traded her platinum clavicut (aka, a clavicle-skimming crop) for the rich brunette bob everyone—including this here beauty editor!—is dreaming of this winter. Sure, bobs aren't going anywhere in 2025 (though I'd argue the timeless 'do will truly never go out of style), but certain variations do cycle in and out of the spotlight. Think: Italian bobs , inverted bobs, A-line bobs, et al. Jenner's specific style just so happens to be one of the most requested versions right now—so sophisticated and chic.

I was already one celebrity bob debut away from giving my hairstylist a ring, so it's safe to say I couldn't screenshot her look fast enough. Here, find all the details on Jenner's new cut for some winter hair inspo.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The model has sported blonde locks for a couple months now (courtesy of hair color queen, Jenna Perry) but was recently spotted with her signature raven hue and a much shorter cut. The star then posted her own IG photo of her new sleek, tucked bob, captioning it with a haircut emoji.

What is a tucked bob, you ask? Well, it's a little self-explanatory. As hairstylist Tom Smith previously told Who What Wear, it's simply "a bob haircut that is either one length or lightly layered, secured behind one or both ears." It can work on all bob lengths and styles, but it looks incredibly sophisticated on a micro cut like Jenner's. The celeb set clearly has a thing for the tucked bob aesthetic—Lily Collins also debuted the style, as has J.Lo, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez.

You can keep the bob sharp and blunt á la Jenner, or you can flick the ends upwards for a flipped, '60s-inspired vibe. (Gomez and Hadid chose the latter for the Academy Museum Gala and Victoria's Secret Fashion Show , respectively.) Feel free to play as you please with the ends; the tell-tale sign is really just that tuck behind the ear.

"Freshly washed or fluffy hair can be hard to secure behind the ear," Smith told us. "Use a volume spray or mousse before blow-drying for extra style support and use a strong hold hairspray on the hair around the ear to secure." With that in mind, discover the best products to coif the on-trend crop ahead.

10 Styling Products for Tucked Bobs

Shark FlexFusion $400 SHOP NOW I'm already obsessed with the multitasking power of Shark styling tools, but this one comes with the Air Straightener attachment, which is perfect for nailing a sleek, tucked bob.

Briogeo Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Hair Styling Texture Foam $26 SHOP NOW A non-crunchy mousse is a must, and this one is tried-and-true.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray SHOP NOW A classic! You can't go wrong with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray.

Dae Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream With Taming Wand $18 SHOP NOW This mini styling cream with brush applicator makes it a breeze to tuck in those front pieces, nary a flyaway in sight.

T3 Singlepass Stylemax Professional 1" Flat Iron $150 SHOP NOW For those who want to commit to the flip, use a one-inch flat iron like this to flick up those ends.

Crown Affair The Finishing Hair Spray $38 SHOP NOW One of my all-time favorite finishing sprays.

Aveda Smooth Infusion Perfect Blow Dry Heat Protectant Spray $37 SHOP NOW When I'm craving a smooth, frizz-free blowout, I reach for this Smooth Infusion spray. It also contains heat protection for up to 450°F!

Ouai Wave Spray $28 SHOP NOW A texturizing spray is key to create some "grip" before you tuck strands behind your ears. This one smells unreal, FWIW.

Lelet NY Kaia Crystal Barrette $178 SHOP NOW How cute is this crystal barrette? It adds an instantly chic touch to your tucked style.