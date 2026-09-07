3 Experts Confirm It: These Are Autumn's Biggest Hair Colour Trends

From classic hair colours reimagined to striking new hues, these are the shades to know about this season.

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Joey King, creator @celmatique and Amal Clooney wearing this autumn&#039;s biggest hair colour trends
(Image credit: @dimitrishair, @celmatique, @dimitrishair)
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If there's one thing that everyone seems to want to change in autumn, it's their hair colour. Whilst I've stayed true to my blonde balayage for years now, everyone around me seems desperate to switch up their shade. From deep brunettes to striking copper hues, there are lots of autumnal hair colour trends to choose from, but as a beauty editor, I'm keen to know what new shades are taking over this season. So, I thought it was only right to go straight to the experts.

I asked not one, not two, but three of Hershesons' top hair stylists, and they all weighed in on this autumn's biggest hair colour trends. From classic colours reimagined to striking new hues that will be most requested in salons this season, there are so many stylish hair colours to choose from that it's even convincing me to book an appointment.

If you've also found yourself thinking about trying something new this September, I highly suggest you keep on scrolling...

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6 of the Biggest Autumn Hair Colour Trends 2026

1. Amber-Veiled Blonde

Gigi Hadid with a dimensional blonde hair colour and layered hairstyle

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

First up, this stunning "amber-veiled" blonde hue. "This is perfect for naturally darker blondes and brunettes," says James Samuel, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. "[It features] scattered, softly defined pieces of a rich, intense golden shade. This gives a dimensional finish that looks luxe." If you went brighter for summer but want to tone your blonde hair down a little bit for the autumn months, I think this trend is perfect.

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2. Toasted Copper

Joey King with long, copper hair

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

It wouldn't be autumn without a striking copper shade, and toasted copper is the one to watch this season. "[This is] a muted red brown combing depth and rich tone," explains Samuel. "An intentional deep bronze tone that’s subtle and understated."

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3. Naked Blonde

Pink Pantheress with brunette hair and blonde highlights

(Image credit: @pinkpantheress)

Another blonde hair trend I am currently loving is "naked blonde". "[Think] hair that matches your skin: seamless, flattering shades that feel custom-made," says Nicole Kahlani, colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "For textured hair, favour honey blondes and dark caramels—warm, curl‑friendly tones over icy platinum. Deeper/olive skin suits fudge, caramel and burnt terracotta [shades], whilst fair skin looks best in muted, runway‑soft versions."

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4. "Greige" Brunette

Mia Goth with a brunette hair colour and soft waves

(Image credit: @ninapark @brycescarlett)

According to Kahlani, this season, mousy blonde is getting its moment. "Think Mia Goth," she says. "A grey‑metal finish, soft ends and barely‑there dimension. It's perfect for a bleach break — subtle shimmer or a touch of brightness keeps it fresh without going full brunette."

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5. Sandy Blonde

Creator @celmatique with curly, sandy blonde hair

(Image credit: @celmatique)

"[Sandy blonde] is the perfect seasonal transition for brighter blondes wanting to soften their colour and embrace something a little more dimensional," says Hannah Gayle, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. "Think sandy, creamy tones with added depth and richness, creating a beautifully lived-in blonde that feels warmer and more luxurious for the colder months."

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6. Deep Brunette

Amal Clooney wearing a gold dress with deep brunette hair

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

Last but not least, let's talk about this deep brunette hue. "It’s no surprise that glossy, richer brunettes are having their moment again," says Gayle. "[This is] the perfect transition into autumn, embracing deeper chocolate and chestnut tones, elevated with beautiful dimension, depth and a luxurious, glass-like shine."

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Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.