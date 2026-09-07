3 Experts Confirm It: These Are Autumn's Biggest Hair Colour Trends

If there's one thing that everyone seems to want to change in autumn, it's their hair colour. Whilst I've stayed true to my blonde balayage for years now, everyone around me seems desperate to switch up their shade. From deep brunettes to striking copper hues, there are lots of autumnal hair colour trends to choose from, but as a beauty editor, I'm keen to know what new shades are taking over this season. So, I thought it was only right to go straight to the experts.
I asked not one, not two, but three of Hershesons' top hair stylists, and they all weighed in on this autumn's biggest hair colour trends. From classic colours reimagined to striking new hues that will be most requested in salons this season, there are so many stylish hair colours to choose from that it's even convincing me to book an appointment.
If you've also found yourself thinking about trying something new this September, I highly suggest you keep on scrolling...
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6 of the Biggest Autumn Hair Colour Trends 2026
1. Amber-Veiled Blonde
First up, this stunning "amber-veiled" blonde hue. "This is perfect for naturally darker blondes and brunettes," says James Samuel, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. "[It features] scattered, softly defined pieces of a rich, intense golden shade. This gives a dimensional finish that looks luxe." If you went brighter for summer but want to tone your blonde hair down a little bit for the autumn months, I think this trend is perfect.
Get the Look:
Christophe Robin
Shade Variation Mask Golden Blonde
This golden-blonde hair mask is perfect for enhancing your colour in between hair appointments.
GHD
Rise Round Volumising Hot Brush
Add movement to your ends like Gigi Hadid with GHD's volumising hot brush.
2. Toasted Copper
It wouldn't be autumn without a striking copper shade, and toasted copper is the one to watch this season. "[This is] a muted red brown combing depth and rich tone," explains Samuel. "An intentional deep bronze tone that’s subtle and understated."
Get the Look:
Davines
Alchemic Copper Conditioner
A nourishing conditioner that helps maintain those warm, copper hues.
Hershesons
Wavemaker
I personally think this hair colour looks incredible with soft waves, and this Hershesons tool makes doing waves at home so easy.
3. Naked Blonde
Another blonde hair trend I am currently loving is "naked blonde". "[Think] hair that matches your skin: seamless, flattering shades that feel custom-made," says Nicole Kahlani, colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "For textured hair, favour honey blondes and dark caramels—warm, curl‑friendly tones over icy platinum. Deeper/olive skin suits fudge, caramel and burnt terracotta [shades], whilst fair skin looks best in muted, runway‑soft versions."
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Dream Clean Duo
This shampoo and conditioner duo helps to protect colour-treated hair.
Ouai
Curl Crème
This colour looks beautiful on wavy and curly hair types, and this curl cream will help to define your style.
4. "Greige" Brunette
According to Kahlani, this season, mousy blonde is getting its moment. "Think Mia Goth," she says. "A grey‑metal finish, soft ends and barely‑there dimension. It's perfect for a bleach break — subtle shimmer or a touch of brightness keeps it fresh without going full brunette."
Get the Look:
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
This oil adds gorgeous shine to the hair.
Hershesons
Zhoosh Foam
Add volume to your roots like Mia Goth with the Hershesons Zhoosh Foam.
5. Sandy Blonde
"[Sandy blonde] is the perfect seasonal transition for brighter blondes wanting to soften their colour and embrace something a little more dimensional," says Hannah Gayle, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. "Think sandy, creamy tones with added depth and richness, creating a beautifully lived-in blonde that feels warmer and more luxurious for the colder months."
Add shine to your sandy blonde hair with Moroccanoil's argan oil-infused spray.
6. Deep Brunette
Last but not least, let's talk about this deep brunette hue. "It’s no surprise that glossy, richer brunettes are having their moment again," says Gayle. "[This is] the perfect transition into autumn, embracing deeper chocolate and chestnut tones, elevated with beautiful dimension, depth and a luxurious, glass-like shine."
Get the Look:
John Frieda
Brilliant Brunette Colour Vibrancy Shampoo
Keep your brunette looking bold this autumn with a colour-reviving shampoo.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.