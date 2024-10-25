20-Somethings Put Their Viral Beauty Faves Where They Can See Them—on Their Nightstands

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

When speaking with other beauty lovers of my generation, I like to ask if they've gotten their hands on any viral beauty product and what they think of them. Even if I wasn't someone whose career was based on tracing the roots of beauty trends and consumer behavior, I'm sure I would be interested in knowing which products earn a seal of approval from other 20-somethings. I'm normally drawn to the ones they've chosen to carry with them on the daily, but recently, I've discovered a telltale sign that proves a product outshines all others—a spot on the bedside table.

Bedside table tours have crept onto my For You page, highlighting beauty favorites Gen Zers (particularly those rounding off the elder side of the group) reach for at the beginning and end of each day. For this age group, efficiency rivals aesthetic, which is proven by the skincare, hair products, and tools they position within reach of their sheets for easy access.

Here, I'm sharing the bedside beauty and lifestyle products I use on the daily as well as popular picks from TikTok content creators who have dedicated videos to highlighting the ones they love. That's right—I scrolled through hundreds of bedside table tours to ID the products they had in common. If you're looking for even more product recommendations, consider giving Who What Wear's ISA shopping tool a try. Who knows? You may find a few new product picks to majorly elevate your own nightstand.

My Bedside Beauty Favorites

Anfisa Skin Ân-Gloss Ceramide Lip Treatment $45 SHOP NOW This groundbreaking ceramide lip treatment uses CeraBind Technology with five skin-identical ceramides, age-defying peptides, and vegan cholesterol to restore and thoroughly moisturize the lips. It's also enriched with organic oils, virgin butters, a potent antioxidant blend, and more to help lock in moisture. Glowing Review: "This is, hands down, the best lip product I've ever used in my life. It's extremely hydrating, naturally plumping. It's not sticky at all, and it totally healed my chapped lips. It also looks and works beautifully over lipstick as a gloss! I use it every single day, and I'll be ordering a few more so I'm never out of it! 10 stars!"

Chantecaille Retinol Hand Cream $84 SHOP NOW As someone who works constantly with their hands, I think it's so important to keep them healthy. One of the ways I restore them after a long day of typing away is with this rich hand cream. Crafted with encapsulated retinol, antioxidant-rich Chilean tree bark extract, and plenty of star hydrators, this retinol hand cream is a must to promote healthy-looking skin. Glowing Review: "I took a chance by spending a little more than I usually do for a hand creme treatment, and I am glad that I did! I have been using for about two weeks, and my hands are already less dry and are starting to look younger. A little goes a long way!"

Londontown Kur Nourishing Cuticle Oil $20 SHOP NOW Another way I like to ensure my hands look great before I catch up on z's is by treating my nails and cuticles. This oil from Londontown is lightweight, and the Florium-infused formula works wonders for my cuticles so they remain soft and healthy-looking. I use it on my bare nails or to finish off my at-home manicures. Glowing Review: "I have tried every cuticle oil on the market. This is truly my favorite. It is just the right consistency and has a very nice yet subtle smell. Thank you, [Londontown]."

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches $75 SHOP NOW Whether I've caught up on my sleep or not, my under-eye area has a tendency to look dark. To combat fine lines and additional signs of aging, I use these hydra-gel eye patches. Designed with a great combination of 24-karat gold and hyaluronic acid, these opulent gel patches deliver instant hydration and brightness while lifting and firming the contours of the eyes. Glowing Review: "I use this when I don't get enough sleep! [I] slap 'em on, have my morning coffee, and rub in the remaining moisture after I take them off. If you have bagged, tired eyes give these a shot!"

Oak Essentials Moisture Rich Body Balm $58 SHOP NOW One thing I'm glad I picked up on at an early age is the importance of locking in hydration all over. This rich body balm by Oak Essentials has become a favorite over the past few months because it leaves my skin looking extremely glowy thanks to its ultra-hydrating ingredient list. Glowing Review: "The Moisture Rich Balm is incredible! It melts into my skin effortlessly, leaving it deeply hydrated and silky smooth. The cocoa butter and sea buckthorn oil work together to protect and nourish—my skin has never felt this soft!"

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray $21 SHOP NOW Unfortunately, I don't fall asleep quickly or easily, so I love anything that can help speed up the process! I discovered this Deep Sleep Pillow Spray a couple years ago, and it hasn't let me down. Not only does it provide the best spa-like aromatherapy experience, but it's also designed to repair damage and remove toxins as your skin makes contact with the pillow. Glowing Review: "This stuff smells really good and really works. I have trouble falling asleep most nights, but the fragrance is very relaxing and helps me drift off quicker."

Rest Religion Sleeping Beauty Silk Pillowcase $70 SHOP NOW Did you know that investing in a silk pillowcase can improve the health of your skin and hair? I've used quite a few of these over the past few years, but Rest Religion's Sleeping Beauty Silk Pillowcase has become one of my favorites. It's designed with 100% pure 22-momme mulberry silk, is temperature regulating, and doesn't soak up my skincare. Glowing Review: "As someone with sensitive skin, I'm always cautious about what fabrics I use. Mulberry silk pillowcases have been a game-changer for me. Not only do they feel incredibly gentle against my skin, but they've also helped reduce acne breakouts and morning creases."

Slip Silk Skinny Scrunchies 4-Pack in Dark Brown $29 SHOP NOW Before settling in for a good night's sleep, I like to pull my curls into a bun and tuck them away into a silk bonnet. Slip's Silk Skinny Scrunchies help protect my hair overnight by keeping it in place without the pulling and tugging of traditional hair ties. They also happen to look gorgeous around my wrist when I forget to take them off. Glowing Review: "This product is a must if you're looking for a silk scrunchie that won't leave any lines in your hair while sleeping. I typically go 3-4 days without washing my hair, and using this scrunchie helps me not to wake up with lines in my hair."

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip in Chantilly $34 SHOP NOW Although I never sleep with a claw clip in, I definitely appreciate having one within reach when I need to pull my hair out of my face. The Big Effing Clip by Emi Jay has become my all-time favorite because it keeps my hair out of my eyes and adds a touch of style to my bedside table.

Slip Contour Sleep Mask in Petal $55 SHOP NOW My apartment lets in a lot of natural light (which I'm obsessed with), but there are times when I'd rather wake up to a dark room. Slip's Contour Sleep Mask blocks out the light in style and gives me all the Bridgerton vibes with the pink toile print. Plus, it protects my faux lashes from being crushed on my pillowcase overnight. Glowing Review: "I always use a sleep mask when traveling and sometimes at home in summer. This is by far the best sleep mask I have ever had. It feels so soft and luxurious and doesn't leave any marks on my skin. Definitely an essential part of a nighttime pampering routine. Easy to launder too. Highly recommended.

St. Rose Juliet in White Eau de Parfum $185 SHOP NOW Powdery fresh fragrances are my top "going to bed" fragrances, and St. Rose's Juliet in White has been one of my favorites. I like to leave it within reach to give my wrist and neck a few spritzes post-shower. The long-lasting floral scent just gets better with wear. I wake up smelling great and feeling great.

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Soy Candle $22 SHOP NOW I usually switch up my bedside candle monthly, but I've been obsessed with this one and have limited the burn time just to make sure it lasts me all fall. The fragrance is crisp, fresh, and inviting with notes of cinnamon, apples, cloves, nutmeg, and hot cider. Glowing Review: "I honestly ordered this candle overnight because I ran out of candles. It's now September, and I really wanted a fall candle, but nothing too sweet yet! This is crispy and cozy, and you can actually smell it burning. Very happy with the quality [and] price!"

More Nightstand Beauty Must-Haves, According to TikTok

SheGlam Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil $2 SHOP NOW Another product I've been spotting on bedside tables is a nourishing nail and cuticle oil, like this one by SheGlam. Formulated with a mixture of sunflower oil, sweet almond oil, and wheat germ oil, this affordable option addresses dull, dry skin and rough texture. Glowing Review: "This product is amazing! I absolutely love the little flowers in it, and it smells like a fresh field of blooming roses! I also love the applicator. Super soft, and one dip is enough for one hand."

Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment $18 SHOP NOW Rhode's nourishing Lip Peptide Treatment helps replenish the lips with a moisturizing wave of shea butter, peptides, cupuaçua, and babassu, which provide five essential fatty acids (vitamins E, D, and A and allantoin). Glowing Review: "I've never had a lip balm that actually lasted and removed the creases in my lips. This is the most hydrating lip balm I have ever owned. Will never switch to anything else."

Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment $16 SHOP NOW I saw this lotion proudly displayed on a number of TikTok creators' nightstands. It has a quick-absorbing formula that intensely hydrates the skin using a nourishing blend of vitamin B5, shea butter, honey, and oat extract. Glowing Review: "This is my new favorite hand cream, and it smells amazing! I'm really into the way products smell, and this smells wonderful. It's very emollient (but not overly greasy) and makes my hands so soft, especially during these dry winter months. Also, it's small enough to carry in a small handbag. This would be a perfect stocking stuffer!"

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Balm $100 SHOP NOW Aesop's Geranium Leaf Body Balm has also made its rounds on my For You page. It has a rich blend of nourishing nut oils and skin-softening ingredients, like geranium leaf and moisture-boosting citrus essence. Glowing Review: "Another option for phenomenal all-natural lotion from Aesop. I've used it forever and don't plan to stop. Super moisturizing without being greasy. Buy this stat!"

Patchology Rosé Lips Hydrating Lip Gels $15 SHOP NOW These deeply moisturizing lip gels offer antioxidant protection and rapid nourishment using strawberry extract, hyaluronic acid, and resveratrol. They're a quick and easy way to keep your lips looking plush and pillowy. It's no wonder 20-somethings are stocking up on these. Glowing Review: "My absolute go-to lip masks whenever my lips are feeling dry. Immediate results in literally five minutes and your lips feel so much smoother and hydrated. Love these!"

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle $45 SHOP NOW This rose candle looks as good as it smells and has been spotted on stylish bedside tables since it first launched. Don't believe me? Watch early episodes of And Just Like That… and pay special attention to Carrie's bedside setup. It's that iconic. Glowing Review: "If you like rose-scented products, then this is the one for you! This candle is beautiful even when unlit, and when you finally light it, it transforms every room into a rose heaven without being too overpowering. This candle would also make a lovely gift for a [loved] one—or yourself!"

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist $38 SHOP NOW Sol de Janeiro's products have dominated TikTok's beauty space for years, so I can always expect to see either the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream or perfume mists populating a number of Gen Z bedside tables. Cheirosa 76, the brand's newest launch, appeared in nearly a third of recent beside table tours I came across. Glowing Review: "This smells so good! I will say this one is different that any of the other SDJ scents that I've tried. Instead of being a gourmand/fruity scent, it's warm and sultry, more like a perfume, and is definitely stronger and longer-wearing. I really like this one a lot, and it'll be best for fall/winter!"

Emi Jay Dream Journal $18 SHOP NOW If you follow lifestyle TikTok content, you may have noticed dream and mindfulness journals making the rounds. Recently, I've been seeing Emi Jay's limited-edition Dream Journal. Its cover features gold foil detailing and blank baby-blue pages for you to fill with dreams and ambitions.

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Pillow Mist $23 SHOP NOW This is another sleep mist I swear by to help me fall and stay asleep, so I'm glad other people have made the discovery. Its fragrance uses a complex blend of pure essential oils—including English lavender, patchouli, and chamomile—to help you relax and catch some shut-eye. Glowing Review: "This spray did good things for me. I was a little hesitant to spray it on my sheets, but it didn't leave any residue. It also didn't break my face out, which is a huge plus. I genuinely do think it helped me fall asleep a little faster. If nothing else, it helped me feel relaxed and smells good!"

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser in Suede $123 SHOP NOW Add aromatherapy to your nighttime routine by having a diffuser at the ready. This one by Vitruvi offers an aesthetic take on the classic bedside table must-have with 2.5 vibrations per second, plus four-hour and eight-hour timers. It automatically shuts off when the time is up or it runs out of water. Glowing Review: "This diffuser is even prettier in real life. It's my pride and joy and sits center on my nightstand. I use this every single day, and it makes my bedroom stay fresh for eight hours. Highly recommend."