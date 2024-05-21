I'm the Charlotte York of My Friend Group—20 Beauty Items on My Birthday Wish List

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

While I hate to admit it, I'm one of those people who start creating their birthday wish list on Pinterest and in their Notes app long before the special day arrives. This year, mine is dominated by all things beauty. This fact is entirely surprising since I spend the bulk of my time enthusing about everything from designer fragrances that are reminiscent of my favorite works of art and films to hair accessories that scream Park Avenue princess. As a result, I've earned the reputation among my family and friends as a Gen Z version of Sex and the City's Charlotte York. (Although, as a Gemini, I also see myself as Girlfriends' Toni Childs.)

As I step into the second half of my 20s, I've decided to fully embrace it and lean heavily into my luxury-loving side while being smart about the products I'm willing to invest in. What better way to kick off my 26th year on this planet than with a great collection of products I know won't let me down? Below, I've shared a few favorites I've held off buying over the past few months in hopes they make a surprise appearance as a birthday gift.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Age-Defying Skincare

La Mer Deep Purifying Mask $170 SHOP NOW My skin has been taking a beating with the amount of traveling I've done over the past few weeks, but my goal for summer 2024 is soft, supple, and polished skin. I would love to finally get my hands on this cooling mask by La Mer that helps purge skin of debris. It uses a 99% naturally derived ferment and a powerful marine enzyme to smooth, condition, and clarify skin.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum $46 SHOP NOW Clearly, I'm working overtime to keep my skin looking supple and youthful this summer. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum has been a huge game changer for restoring my eyes after my near-constant travel, and I can't get enough of it. Ideal for all skin types, its formula uses glycerin to attract and lock in moisture, retinol to improve the appearance of my fine lines, and licorice root extract to reduce puffiness.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum $102 SHOP NOW I've only just reached my mid-20s, but I'm already starting to incorporate anti-aging products in to my skincare routine to prevent early signs of aging like crow's-feet and fine lines. This gentle and effective retinol alternative facial concentrate has worked wonders for my skin's moisture levels and has visibly improved its clarity in days. I'm ready to restock!

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist $49 SHOP NOW The mini size of this face mist has reserved a permanent spot in my carry-on bags and purses, but I've finally convinced myself to go for its standard, 3.3-ounce size before I run out of it for the third time. It can be used to prep skin, set makeup, and promote glow with each spritz using ingredients like grape extract, orange flower water, and a medley of soothing and purifying essential oils to keep my skin looking its best.

Fresh and Floral Fragrances

Prada Les Infusions Iris Eau de Parfum $180 SHOP NOW I like to describe my personal style as traditional yet contemporary, which is exactly what I think about Prada's Les Infusions Iris fragrance. It combines iris, mandarin, cedarwood, galbanum, and incense for a scent that's uniquely light and clean with an undercurrent of something a little more sensual. I would love to wear this alone or paired with my earthy, woodier perfumes.

Jo Malone London Frangipani Flower Cologne $165 SHOP NOW Okay, I'll admit it—the catchy commercial for this fragrance is what immediately sent me to my nearest Sephora to catch a whiff. If you know how much I love solar floral scents, it shouldn't be a surprise how much I love Jo Malone London's newest launch. It offers a fresh twist on lemon with luminous frangipani (also known as plumeria), powdery sweet ylang-ylang, and a touch of creamy sandalwood to finish it off.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Toilette $145 SHOP NOW As much as I loved Yves Saint Laurent's Libre Eau de Parfum, I have yet to get my hands on the eau de toilette. A bright and floral interpretation of the iconic eau de parfum, this feminine fragrance offers a blooming bouquet of French lavender essence and Moroccan orange blossom layered over white tea accord. It's exactly what I would dream of wearing to boozy brunches with friends or for a stroll along NYC's Museum Mile (where I'll be spending the bulk of my summer afternoons).

Skin-Enhancing Bodycare

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Body Brush $45 SHOP NOW I've been searching for a body brush that doesn't leave my skin feeling raw during my day and night routines, and this is the winner. Dr. Barbara Sturm's The Body Brush promotes blood circulation and lymph flow in the tissue, helping to smooth and tighten skin in targeted areas. It features bristles that are as firm as they are soft, perfect for pressure-sensitive skin like mine.

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Simmering Body Oil $110 SHOP NOW I love anything with a fragrance that blends flawlessly with anything else that touches my perfumed skin or hair, and Tom Ford's shimmering body oil certainly fits the bill. It's a lightweight, skim-illuminating body oil that gives me the summer glow I'm after in seconds. In addition to being extremely moisturizing (thanks to jojoba and olive oil), its enchanting fragrance features notes of bergamot, pistachio, ylang-ylang, and coco de mer accord.

Nécessaire The Body Wash Santal $25 SHOP NOW If a product is santal scented, it's an automatic yes from me. Nécessaire's dermatologist-tested daily cleanser is now being offered in a warm santal signature scent that's sure to transform my bathroom into a spa. The daily cleanser is also filled with Epsom salt and minerals to help recover and replenish essential nutrients.

Act+Acre Scalp Gua Sha $48 SHOP NOW In all honesty, I'm quite new to gua sha, but I'm extremely excited to dive head first into the daily treatment. This one by Act+Acre can be used on dry hair and combined with my favorite oils to promote microcirculation and relaxation. Its cut from natural jade stone that ranges in color from a dark green to light green with a yellow tint that's also extremely aesthetic-looking. I'll for sure be keeping it on my vanity.

Glow-Inducing Makeup

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder $54 SHOP NOW At this point, I think it would be impossible not to see something about this viral pressed powder every time I open TikTok. Clinically proven to instant reduce shine for a long-lasting, airbrushed finish, this sheer pressed powder is a must for setting and touching up makeup. In addition to giving your skin a fresh and flawless finish for hours, it also happens to come in gorgeous packaging that I'll never stop showing off.

Dior Lip Glow Oil in Bronzed Glow $40 SHOP NOW There are so many lip oils on the market at the moment, but Dior's cult-classic Lip Glow Oil will always be an easy choice for me to make when I want to add a splash of shine to my lips. If its comfortable, balm-like texture and glowy finish in eight shades weren't enough, the brand has just introduced three more colors to the lineup. Bronzed Glow looks gorgeous on all, but it's especially stunning on dark skin tones.

Merit Day Glow Highlighting Balm in Solstice $32 SHOP NOW Since embarking on my beauty-editor journey a couple years ago, I complete every daily makeup look with a touch of highlighter on my cheekbones, the tip of my nose, and the inner corner of my eyes. Lately, I've been seeing how pretty the newest shade of Merit's Day Glow Highlighting Balm, Solstice, looks on deep skin tones, and I can't wait to add it to my makeup lineup.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in Vivid Coral $39 SHOP NOW Recently, I've been leaning heavily into coral shades for my blush, lip gloss, and eye shadow. Armani Beauty's new Luminous Silk Cheek Tint comes in a number of great shades, but I'm planning to try the color Vivid Coral first. Of course, because these cheek tints melt into the skin and deliver a luminous flush of color for an ultra-glowy, sun-kissed makeup look, I'm sure I'll be adding the rest to my makeup collection in no time.

Tuckernuck Exclusive Small Vanity Case in Noir Cypress Toile $188 SHOP NOW Part of Tuckernuck's collection with Neely & Chloe, this chic and practical vanity case is crafted using my favorite pattern of all time: toile. It features a little more structure than your everyday toiletry bag with enough room for skincare and makeup essentials, helpful tools, and other items I may need when I'm traveling. Plus, its wipeable interior can be easily cleaned with a damp paper towel or leather cleaner in case of any product spillage.

Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser $109 SHOP NOW This tool offers finger-free extractions with no redness or irritation using a custom curved spatula (featuring positively charged ions) that works with the negatively charged Prep Mist Spray to extract pore-clogging dirt, oil, and blackheads from wet skin.

NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit $395 SHOP NOW I've heard so many good things about NuFace but haven't had a chance to try this particular set. It's an advanced, smart microcurrent skincare regimen that allows its user to shape and contour the face in minutes, with two months' worth of Aqua Gel and Silk Crème Activators plus the Clean Sweep Application Brush. It also connects to the NuFace app, which offers professional step-by-step tutorials that are tailored to your needs and allows you to set reminders to help you stay on track with your goals.

Osea Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist $38 SHOP NOW At the end of my day, I want to slip into a worry-free night of sleep. This Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist was recommended to me by another beauty editor who swore it helped her get her full eight hours in without tossing or turning. It's crafted using an essential oil blend of chamomile, juniper berry, lavender, and more as well as a botanical oil blend featuring avocado, grape-seed, and jojoba oils to prompt relaxation and hydrate the skin.