Mark My Words: The Most Elegant Women Will Be Wearing This Scent for Summer

Spring might be in full swing, but that's not to say warm weather is here. Whilst I dream of rising temperatures and wait for the day that I can finally swap out my jeans for linen and trainers for sandals, I’ve decided to switch up my perfume wardrobe so that I can at least get some semblance of spring/summer in the meantime.
And although you might be expecting bright florals and overly citrusy scents to be at the very top of my spring fragrance rotation, there’s been one unexpected gourmand scent that’s earned me so many compliments that I couldn’t not share it with you. Enter, Phlur’s Honey Moon.
A blend of sweet honey, orange blossom and vanilla, everyone, from my friends and family to strangers in the street, has stopped to ask me what perfume I’m wearing. So, if you've also had your eye on this perfume and are considering investing in a bottle of either the full or travel size, keep scrolling to read my full review of the scent and see why I think it has a well-deserved place at the front of your vanity this spring.
Described as a “luminous floral gourmand”, Honey Moon is a sweet but subtle scent. But rather than being an overly heavy gourmand that you’d reach for in winter, this scent is a much fresher, almost skin scent that feels intimate rather than overpowering. Described by Phlur as being “inspired by lunar renewal and the quiet transformation of nectar into honey”, it starts off with sparkling notes of mandarin and lavender that feel perfect for the spring season, but it quickly settles down into a warm, creamy base of honey, vanilla and sandalwood.
To me, it evokes the feeling of drinking a mimosa on a breezy European getaway but with an elegant gourmand note that leans grown-up rather than sickly and juvenile. The sneaky touch of lavender brings a sense of zen and is further grounded by the base notes of warm sandalwood and tonka bean. This sunlit scent is by far the most sophisticated in my spring perfume collection, and can be effortlessly taken from day to night, lending itself well to a wide range of occasions.
Not to mention it has what I feel is the ideal lasting power, with its aroma continuing to pack a punch for most of the day. But like a true spring/summer scent, it doesn’t become overbearing or cloying as it settles into the skin. As a self-proclaimed fragrance aficionado, it's definitely a scent that I like to carry with me to top up once or twice a day, but I would not at all say that this is necessary. You can very easily spritz this on before a garden party, for example, and have it last for the entire event.
The Verdict
If you’re a self-proclaimed “clean girl” or just someone who typically stays away from gourmand scents out of fear of them being too overpowering or child-like, this is a scent that I’d definitely recommend giving a try. It’s a subtly soft scent that has gourmand elements without the excess cloying sweetness and bright floral notes without the intensity that usually turns me away from them. Not to mention it’s been a verified compliment magnet since I first started wearing it.
If you're still undecided on the eau de parfum and want to try it on your skin before investing in a full-sized bottle, I'd highly recommend trying the travel-sized vial to get to know the scent first. I’m very tempted myself to invest in the travel size to fit in my small event handbags for top-ups when I’m out and about. Regardless of which size you invest in, trust me when I say that if you do invest in Phlur's Honey Moon, you're sure to be inundated with compliments. Keep scrolling to shop the scent.
Shop Phlur Honey Moon
Phlur
Honey Moon Eau de Parfum
Phlur
Honey Moon Eau De Parfum
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As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.