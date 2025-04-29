This Brand Has Never Made a Bad Scent, But These 3 Make the Chicest Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day shopping can feel like a daunting task. After all, what do you give the person who's given you everything? While they may tire of bathrobes, candles, and flowers (actually, still get the flowers), there's nothing that triggers sweet memories like an associative scent—which is why I'm eyeing Byredo fragrances for a "mom of the year" gift.

During a recent trip to Florida to visit family, my mom and I fawned over my aunt's latest go-to scent: Byredo Mojave Ghost Absolu de Parfum, a decadent blend of florals (namely powdery violet and magnolia) sitting atop a sandalwood base that feels effortlessly evergreen. While it's fun to wrap a perfume that smells as fresh as springtime, my mom has layers and moods that should be celebrated with scent year-round. In pursuit of fragrances that feel as timeless as her, I rounded up my top contenders for her Mother's Day gift, including potions from Byredo, Jo Malone, and Diptyque that will make her smell lovelier than any bouquet of roses.

Mojave Ghost
Byredo
Mojave Ghost

The less-intense version of my aunt's bottle (she prefers a stronger scent), Mojave Ghost is a Byredo cult classic and a favorite among beauty and fashion editors alike. This scent blurs the line between floral and musky and was inspired by the unsuspecting beauty and perseverance of blooming desert flowers. Filling the space between airy and dry, its top notes plume with Jamaican nesberry, the aforementioned violet, and ambrette before letting its cedarwood and amber base shine through. This elevated, seasonless scent is one they'll reach for year-round.

Flowerhead
Byredo
Flowerhead

Another WWW editor favorite on my list is Byredo's Flowerhead, a celebratory scent that has both air and earth elements in its fresh formula. The fragrance leans—you guessed it—floral and opens up with layers of Sicilian lemon, jasmine, and tuberose before mellowing out into an amber-and-suede base. Though this reads like a spring scent, its open-air fragrance profile feels befitting of summer escapes and tropical vacations, making it a great choice for warm weather and beach getaways.

Bibliothèque
Byredo
Bibliothèque

Call me crazy, but I'm looking to the other woman I refer to as mother, Charli XCX, for my other checkout contender. I haven't stopped pining after this bookish scent since the brains behind Brat called Byredo's Bibliothèque an "essential" on tour, sending shock waves through her fan base as we learned that the spokesperson for party-girl makeup reaches for this academia-inspired fragrance. Leading with notes of plum and cinnamon, this fragrance deepens with violet-tinged leathery notes and finds its footing in a woody patchouli-and-vanilla base that makes anyone smell like old money.

However, I can't ignore the fact that Byredo fragrances have a steep price tag. Although I want to gift one of these iconic scents this year, I still have my eyes roaming over a few other options that I know my mom (and anyone, really) would love to unwrap this year. Check out these options from Jo Malone, Diptyque, and more that don't cost more than $150.

Shop Mother's Day Fragrances Under $150

Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
Jo Malone London
Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

If mom has a green thumb, gift her this scent that smells just as fruitful as her garden.

chanel chance
Chanel
Chance Eau Tender Eau de Toilette Spray

Lightweight and airy, this fresh scent is the sweet smell of flowers drifting on a spring breeze.

Salt Eau De Parfum
Ellis Brooklyn
Salt Eau de Parfum

This tropical, marine-inspired scent is perfect for the mom who needs a vacation. (Maybe get her a plane ticket next year.)

Donna Born in Roma Eau De Parfum Fragrance
Valentino
Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum Fragrance

My mom always compliments me when I spritz on this elevated floral fragrance.

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette
Diptyque
Do Son Eau de Toilette

An editor favorite, Diptyque’s Do Son is perfect for the summer-loving mom.

English Pear & Freesia Set
Jo Malone London
English Pear & Freesia Set

One thing you can always rely on mom to have is a hand cream in her purse. Give her go-to an upgrade with this nourishing formula doused in this classic fresh scent.

Eau De Parfum Spray
Chloé
Eau de Parfum Spray

Another favorite of mine (and compliment-earner of my mom’s), this effortlessly chic fragrance instantly makes anyone smell rich.

Frangipani Flower Cologne
Jo Malone London
Frangipani Flower Cologne

Can you tell my mom and I adore Jo Malone? This lemon-inspired scent reminds me of our trip to Lake Como, which will send memories flooding back.

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Home Fragrance Diffuser Refill
Diptyque
34 Boulevard Home Fragrance Diffuser Refill

Who says that your fragrance of choice has to be worn on the body? If your mom is anything like mine, she loves a beautifully scented reed diffuser—and this fresh, floral fragrance pairs perfectly with her peaceful home. (Bonus points for the matching vessel.)

Body Fragrance Mist
Salt & Stone
Body Fragrance Mist

Upgrade your mom’s body mist collection with this cedar and saffron-infused scent that smells like a lighter version of Baccarat Rouge.

Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Associate Beauty Editor, Who What Wear

Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyleTravel + LeisureShape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).

