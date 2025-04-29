This Brand Has Never Made a Bad Scent, But These 3 Make the Chicest Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day shopping can feel like a daunting task. After all, what do you give the person who's given you everything? While they may tire of bathrobes, candles, and flowers (actually, still get the flowers), there's nothing that triggers sweet memories like an associative scent—which is why I'm eyeing Byredo fragrances for a "mom of the year" gift.

During a recent trip to Florida to visit family, my mom and I fawned over my aunt's latest go-to scent: Byredo Mojave Ghost Absolu de Parfum , a decadent blend of florals (namely powdery violet and magnolia) sitting atop a sandalwood base that feels effortlessly evergreen. While it's fun to wrap a perfume that smells as fresh as springtime, my mom has layers and moods that should be celebrated with scent year-round. In pursuit of fragrances that feel as timeless as her, I rounded up my top contenders for her Mother's Day gift, including potions from Byredo , Jo Malone, and Diptyque that will make her smell lovelier than any bouquet of roses.

Byredo Mojave Ghost $230 SHOP NOW The less-intense version of my aunt's bottle (she prefers a stronger scent), Mojave Ghost is a Byredo cult classic and a favorite among beauty and fashion editors alike. This scent blurs the line between floral and musky and was inspired by the unsuspecting beauty and perseverance of blooming desert flowers. Filling the space between airy and dry, its top notes plume with Jamaican nesberry, the aforementioned violet, and ambrette before letting its cedarwood and amber base shine through. This elevated, seasonless scent is one they'll reach for year-round.

Byredo Flowerhead $230 SHOP NOW Another WWW editor favorite on my list is Byredo's Flowerhead, a celebratory scent that has both air and earth elements in its fresh formula. The fragrance leans—you guessed it—floral and opens up with layers of Sicilian lemon, jasmine, and tuberose before mellowing out into an amber-and-suede base. Though this reads like a spring scent, its open-air fragrance profile feels befitting of summer escapes and tropical vacations, making it a great choice for warm weather and beach getaways.

Byredo Bibliothèque $230 SHOP NOW Call me crazy, but I'm looking to the other woman I refer to as mother, Charli XCX, for my other checkout contender. I haven't stopped pining after this bookish scent since the brains behind Brat called Byredo's Bibliothèque an "essential" on tour, sending shock waves through her fan base as we learned that the spokesperson for party-girl makeup reaches for this academia-inspired fragrance. Leading with notes of plum and cinnamon, this fragrance deepens with violet-tinged leathery notes and finds its footing in a woody patchouli-and-vanilla base that makes anyone smell like old money.

However, I can't ignore the fact that Byredo fragrances have a steep price tag. Although I want to gift one of these iconic scents this year, I still have my eyes roaming over a few other options that I know my mom (and anyone, really) would love to unwrap this year. Check out these options from Jo Malone, Diptyque, and more that don't cost more than $150.

Shop Mother's Day Fragrances Under $150

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne $118 SHOP NOW If mom has a green thumb, gift her this scent that smells just as fruitful as her garden.

Chanel Chance Eau Tender Eau de Toilette Spray $94 SHOP NOW Lightweight and airy, this fresh scent is the sweet smell of flowers drifting on a spring breeze.

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum $33 SHOP NOW This tropical, marine-inspired scent is perfect for the mom who needs a vacation. (Maybe get her a plane ticket next year.)

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum Fragrance $100 SHOP NOW My mom always compliments me when I spritz on this elevated floral fragrance.

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette $135 SHOP NOW An editor favorite , Diptyque’s Do Son is perfect for the summer-loving mom.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Set $118 SHOP NOW One thing you can always rely on mom to have is a hand cream in her purse. Give her go-to an upgrade with this nourishing formula doused in this classic fresh scent.

Chloé Eau de Parfum Spray $138 SHOP NOW Another favorite of mine (and compliment-earner of my mom’s), this effortlessly chic fragrance instantly makes anyone smell rich.

Jo Malone London Frangipani Flower Cologne $88 SHOP NOW Can you tell my mom and I adore Jo Malone? This lemon-inspired scent reminds me of our trip to Lake Como, which will send memories flooding back.

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Home Fragrance Diffuser Refill $120 SHOP NOW Who says that your fragrance of choice has to be worn on the body? If your mom is anything like mine, she loves a beautifully scented reed diffuser—and this fresh, floral fragrance pairs perfectly with her peaceful home. (Bonus points for the matching vessel .)