The Black Friday beauty deals are in full swing, and we've been busy rounding up the best discounts on big-ticket items like LED masks and beauty advent calendars. However, another category has caught my attention: fragrance. We all know luxury perfumes come with a high price tag, but some seriously good sales are happening right now. If I were to recommend one perfume to shop this Black Friday, it would have to be Le Labo Thé Noir 29. If you didn't know (you probably do, because I won't stop talking about it), I was lucky enough to interview the one and only Sienna Miller earlier this year, and she told me that this was her signature scent.
Of course, I went out and bought it immediately, and it's quickly become my most-complimented fragrance. You can currently save 20%, which is practically unheard of, and I have a feeling this deal won't be around for long.
Shop Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Black Friday Deals
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, fig, bay leaves, cedar wood, vetiver, musk, black tea leaves, hay, tobacco
What I love about this fragrance is just how expensive and sophisticated it smells. It's rich and sensual, with a level of complexity only Le Labo could deliver. It opens with fresh, herbaceous notes of bergamot, bay leaves and fig, immediately embodying the brand's cool-girl energy. Cedarwood and vetiver sit at the heart of the fragrance, whilst a base of smoky black tea leaves and tobacco adds depth like no other. It's hard to put into words how good it is, but when I spray it, I envision dimly lit jazz bars with wood-panelled walls.
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It's utterly captivating, which is why I tend to reserve it for special occasions. I recently wore it to a work event and lost count of how many people came up to me to compliment my fragrance. The longevity blows all my other perfumes out of the water. Seriously, I've washed the dress I wore to the event and can still smell Thé Noir 29 whenever I pull it out of my wardrobe.
Fragrance is such a personal thing, but I think this is the safest blind-buy perfume you could ever invest in. I mean, if it's good enough for Sienna...
Shop More Le Labo Black Friday Deals
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Santal 33 is the ultimate cool-girl fragrance, with notes of cardamon, violet, leather and musk.
Le Labo
Thé Matcha 26 Eau de Parfum
Thé Matcha 26 is a personal favourite of mine thanks to the earthy, skin-like scent.
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum
This 15ml bottle of Thé Noir 29 is perfect if you want to try the fragrance before investing in the larger size. Plus, it's ideal for throwing in your handbag.
Le Labo
Classic Candle Santal 26
This chic, stylish candle would make the most gorgeous Christmas gift.
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Perfuming Shower Gel
I'm adding this shower gel, in the iconic Thé Noir 29 scent, straight to my basket. £10 is such a great Black Friday saving that I might even treat my bestie to a bottle.
Le Labo
Santal 33 Perfuming Shower Gel
Yes, you can also get the shower gel in the popular Santal 33 scent.
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Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.