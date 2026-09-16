Camila Cabello on Fragrance, Favourite Lip Liners and Her Friendship With Patrick Ta

Welcome to The Glowdown, the series where we dive into the beauty secrets of our favourite celebrities as they get real about their routines and non-negotiables exclusively with us. Join them as they sit in our beauty hot seat, and we fire off a round of quick questions, giving you never-before-shared insight into the products they can't live without, their secrets to getting red carpet–ready, beauty pet peeves and the genius tips they've picked up along the way. This is no-holds-barred beauty at its finest.
This month, we sat down with Camila Cabello. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has just been announced as Tommy Hilfiger's latest global ambassador and the face of the brand's newest fragrance, Freedom. The launch marks a fresh chapter for Tommy Hilfiger fragrance, and we asked the star to share more about her exciting new venture.
Below, Camila talks go-to makeup products, her best beauty advice and, of course, her signature scent.
1. Which beauty product gives you the biggest mood boost? I will say fragrance. Before I go to a big event, [I wear] Tommy Hilfiger Freedom. I don’t really wear perfume, so if I’m going out, it makes me feel like, "oooh, this is special."
2. If you could steal someone else’s makeup bag, whose would it be? I think I’m going to say Dua Lipa!
3. You’ve got a spot. Are you team pop it or team leave it alone? If it’s yellow, pop it!
4. You only have one product to use for the rest of your life—what is it? Probably conditioner. I’m really into the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask right now.
5. What’s the best piece of beauty advice that you have ever received? Drink water. It makes such a big difference to everything, which is so annoying because I hate having to go to the bathroom.
6. What's your signature fragrance? Tommy Hilfiger Freedom, for sure. I love vanilla, so I love that about it. It’s fresh, and it’s not too intense!
7. Strong lip or a strong eye? A strong eye. I’m definitely a strong-eye girl. I like a smoky eye, but I honestly do it less and less. I’m into a more natural bronzy brown.
8. You’re having your nails done. What’s your go-to colour? I do a nude with chrome on top.
9. What's your favourite lipstick colour? I like the Mary Phillips lip liner. I like anything close to my natural lip colour. I love a lip tint. I love the Sacheu one.
10. Candles, reed diffusers or nothing at all? Candles. I like the Diptyque ones.
11. Name one beauty product that is always in your handbag Probably a lip liner and the Gisou lip oil. I like to have a little bit of a gloss or an oil.
12. Are you team dewy or matte? Dewy all the way.
13. The greatest drugstore product for under £10? Cheap mascara! It's better sometimes.
14. Describe your brows in one word Healing. The more I don’t do anything to them, the more they’re actually growing. I had spots that weren’t growing. I’m not touching them, and they’re growing in the places they weren’t! I like a more unkempt brow to brush up; I think it gives a youthful, wild look that I like.
15. What beauty rule do you always break? I’ve realised that trends that look good on other people don’t [always] look good on me, and I think it’s good to be aware of that. I don’t know if that’s a beauty rule that I break, but it’s something that I’ve realised. Just do what works for your face!
16. Which celebrity’s hair would you love to steal? I would steal Rosalía’s hair because, to my knowledge, she is someone who has gorgeous hair and doesn’t have any extensions, and that’s really rare in our industry.
17. Best beauty hack? Patrick Ta is a really great friend of mine; I love him so much. I’ve learned a lot from him; I’ve learned about how important it is to really moisturise your face right before you do your makeup.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.