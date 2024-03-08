Rainy Days Spent Inside Are a Vibe—13 Cozy Candles That Fit Perfectly

Best Cozy Rainy Day Candles

Rainy weather (like we've been having here in Los Angeles) provides the perfect environment to test the best new candles. That's how I've been treating it, anyway. I can burn a candle for hours if I really love the scent, and I'm happy to report that I've recently found an array of them that I've burned completely down to the wick. Normally, I tend to gravitate toward light, fruity, or tropical scents when it comes to candles, but a few that I've included on this list really surprised me. Whether you like a smoky, rich aroma or lighter, breezy scent, keep scrolling. I've found the perfect candles to burn on a cozy, rainy day.

Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Candle
Chesapeake Bay Candle
Balance + Harmony Scented Candle

Key notes: Apple, pear, bergamot, orange zest, jasmine, rose, violet, coconut, water lily, musk, rosewood, green foliage, sandalwood, anise

This Chesapeake Bay candle has been a favorite of mine for years. The whole Mind and Body collection from Chesapeake smells incredible, but this one always stands out. It features crisp notes of pear, apple, bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood. They blend together to give it a sweet, earthy scent that's perfect to burn on a rainy day.

Yankee Candle Dried Lavender & Oak​ Scented Large Jar Single Wick Aromatherapy Candle
Yankee Candle
Dried Lavender & Oak​ Scented Large Jar Single Wick Aromatherapy Candle

Key notes: Dried lavender, oak

This lavender- and oak-infused candle is a best seller on Amazon for a reason. Lavender is such a calming scent on its own, but the addition of oak gives this candle a muskier, heady scent that's so soothing on a rainy morning.

Pacific Mythic
D.S. & Durga
Pacific Mythic Candle

Key notes: Palm, avocado leaf, bush lily, star jasmine, magnolia, orchid tree

The obvious D.S. & Durga choice for a rainy day would be the brand's Big Sur After Rain Candle ($70), but don't sleep on Pacific Mythic. It's inspired by Venice Beach, but the notes of magnolia, orchid tree, and star jasmine give it a fresh, breezy scent that smells like a day outside in California after it rains—similarly to the Big Sur candle.

Spellbound Luxury Candle
SAINT JANE
Spellbound Luxury Candle

Key notes: Glazed raspberry, Italian lemon, bergamot, Guatemalan cardamom, ylang ylang, ginger lily

The light, fruity notes of raspberry stand out the most to me in this Saint Jane candle, but it's also warm, cozy, and delicately floral thanks to additional notes of Italian lemon, ylang ylang, cardamom, and ginger lily.

Chesapeake Bay Scented Candle, Peace + Tranquility (cashmere Jasmine), Coffee Table ,11 Oz , White, Home Décor
Chesapeake Bay Candle
Peace + Tranquility Scented Candle

Key notes: Lily of the valley, bergamot, jasmine, cotton blossom, rose, ylang ylang, cashmere wood, musk, sandalwood, lemon, cedarwood

Another Chesapeake Bay favorite from the Mind and Body collection, this Peace and Tranquility candle truly brings me relaxation on a cozy winter day. Sometimes I'll burn it when it's gloomy or raining out, but I also like to light it if I'm taking bath. It really adds to the ambiance.

Esker Plantable Candle
Esker Beauty
Plantable Candle

Key notes: Palo santo, rock rose, cedar

Esker's Plantable Candle is one of my all time favorites. I burned through my last one so fast that I'm now overdue for a new one. I love anything palo santo–scented, but this candle just perfectly combines the note with a bit of rose and cedar. It smells absolutely divine, especially on a cozy, rainy day.

Capri Blue Volcano Scented Candle
Capri Blue
Volcano Scented Candle

Key notes: Tropical fruits, sugared citrus, orchid, jasmine, gardenia, citrus, white musk, patchouli

This candle is a total classic. The scent is floral and tropical with notes of jasmine, gardenia, musk, orchid, and sugared citrus. The patchouli base also adds a bit of extra sweetness to it. I love this one because it's not too strong and never gives me a headache. It just adds the perfect warm, breezy scent to my apartment without being too perfumy.

Aganice Candle
Aesop
Aganice Candle

Key notes: Cardamom, mimosa, tobacco

This is another candle I burned through pretty quickly. I love that it features a smokier note like tobacco. Even if you aren't usually into musky or headier scents, trust me, this one finds the perfect balance between uplifting and smoky.

Desert Gypsy | Sandalwood & Palo Santo Candle | the Whitney Collection | Soy Blended Candles | Luxury Candles & Scented Candles for Home | 8.5 Oz Candle (240ml)
The Whitney Collection
Desert Gypsy Sandalwood & Palo Santo Candle

Key notes: Palo santo, sandalwood, cardamom, cedarwood

This candle almost reminds me of one of my favorite perfumes from St. Rose called Gypsy Cowboy. It's so smoky and delicious—perfect for anyone who isn't into fruity- or floral-scented candles.

Sunday Edition Dusk Candle
Sunday Edition
Dusk Candle

Key notes: Blackberry, rhubarb, rose petals, Turkish rose absolute, orris, musk, patchouli, sandalwood

I only recently tried a few candles from Sunday Edition, but they're honestly my new favorites. The candle Dusk is a particular standout. Notes of blackberry, rose petals, musk, patchouli, and sandalwood make up this sweet and musky scent. It's raining as I'm writing this, and I'm burning this candle now!

Public Goods Scented Soy Candle for Women & Men | Large 3 Wick Glass Candle | Long Lasting & Non Toxic | Made With Natural Soy Wax & Organic Essential Oils | Gift Box | 12.3oz Jar | Cedar & Suede
Public Goods
Cedar & Suede Large 3 Wick Glass Candle

Key notes: Sandalwood, jasmine, Turkish rose, amber, leather, cedar, suede

Although the top notes of sandalwood, jasmine, and Turkish rose in this are classic candle notes, there are additional cozy, leathery notes that really fill a room.

Limited Edition Slow Burn Boy Smells Candle | 50 Hour Long Burn | Coconut & Beeswax Blend | Luxury Scented Candles for Home (8.5 Oz)
Boy Smells
Slow Burn Candle

Key notes: Incense, black pepper, guaiac wood, elemi, raspberry, tonka, smoked papyrus

This collaboration between Boy Smells and Kacey Musgraves is everything. "Slow Burn" is one of my favorite songs by Musgraves, and this candle totally embodies the mood of that song with notes of incense, black pepper, and guaiac wood.

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Southern California - Scents of Orange, Lemon, Rose, 13.75 Oz, 60-80 Hour Burn, Natural Soy Blend Candle Home Decor, Relaxing Aromatherapy Candle
Homesick
Premium Scented Candle, Southern California

Key notes: Orange, lemon, rose, jasmine, vanilla, clove, sea breeze, musk

I love Homesick's collection of candles. They're designed to make you feel like you're exactly where the candle is named for. In this case, the Southern California Candle smells citrusy, warm, and breezy. I love burning it during the spring, but I've also busted it out on a rainy day or two and it instantly uplifted my mood.

