Rainy Days Spent Inside Are a Vibe—13 Cozy Candles That Fit Perfectly
Rainy weather (like we've been having here in Los Angeles) provides the perfect environment to test the best new candles. That's how I've been treating it, anyway. I can burn a candle for hours if I really love the scent, and I'm happy to report that I've recently found an array of them that I've burned completely down to the wick. Normally, I tend to gravitate toward light, fruity, or tropical scents when it comes to candles, but a few that I've included on this list really surprised me. Whether you like a smoky, rich aroma or lighter, breezy scent, keep scrolling. I've found the perfect candles to burn on a cozy, rainy day.
Key notes: Apple, pear, bergamot, orange zest, jasmine, rose, violet, coconut, water lily, musk, rosewood, green foliage, sandalwood, anise
This Chesapeake Bay candle has been a favorite of mine for years. The whole Mind and Body collection from Chesapeake smells incredible, but this one always stands out. It features crisp notes of pear, apple, bergamot, jasmine, and sandalwood. They blend together to give it a sweet, earthy scent that's perfect to burn on a rainy day.
Key notes: Dried lavender, oak
This lavender- and oak-infused candle is a best seller on Amazon for a reason. Lavender is such a calming scent on its own, but the addition of oak gives this candle a muskier, heady scent that's so soothing on a rainy morning.
Key notes: Palm, avocado leaf, bush lily, star jasmine, magnolia, orchid tree
The obvious D.S. & Durga choice for a rainy day would be the brand's Big Sur After Rain Candle ($70), but don't sleep on Pacific Mythic. It's inspired by Venice Beach, but the notes of magnolia, orchid tree, and star jasmine give it a fresh, breezy scent that smells like a day outside in California after it rains—similarly to the Big Sur candle.
Key notes: Glazed raspberry, Italian lemon, bergamot, Guatemalan cardamom, ylang ylang, ginger lily
The light, fruity notes of raspberry stand out the most to me in this Saint Jane candle, but it's also warm, cozy, and delicately floral thanks to additional notes of Italian lemon, ylang ylang, cardamom, and ginger lily.
Key notes: Lily of the valley, bergamot, jasmine, cotton blossom, rose, ylang ylang, cashmere wood, musk, sandalwood, lemon, cedarwood
Another Chesapeake Bay favorite from the Mind and Body collection, this Peace and Tranquility candle truly brings me relaxation on a cozy winter day. Sometimes I'll burn it when it's gloomy or raining out, but I also like to light it if I'm taking bath. It really adds to the ambiance.
Key notes: Palo santo, rock rose, cedar
Esker's Plantable Candle is one of my all time favorites. I burned through my last one so fast that I'm now overdue for a new one. I love anything palo santo–scented, but this candle just perfectly combines the note with a bit of rose and cedar. It smells absolutely divine, especially on a cozy, rainy day.
Key notes: Tropical fruits, sugared citrus, orchid, jasmine, gardenia, citrus, white musk, patchouli
This candle is a total classic. The scent is floral and tropical with notes of jasmine, gardenia, musk, orchid, and sugared citrus. The patchouli base also adds a bit of extra sweetness to it. I love this one because it's not too strong and never gives me a headache. It just adds the perfect warm, breezy scent to my apartment without being too perfumy.
Key notes: Cardamom, mimosa, tobacco
This is another candle I burned through pretty quickly. I love that it features a smokier note like tobacco. Even if you aren't usually into musky or headier scents, trust me, this one finds the perfect balance between uplifting and smoky.
Key notes: Palo santo, sandalwood, cardamom, cedarwood
This candle almost reminds me of one of my favorite perfumes from St. Rose called Gypsy Cowboy. It's so smoky and delicious—perfect for anyone who isn't into fruity- or floral-scented candles.
Key notes: Blackberry, rhubarb, rose petals, Turkish rose absolute, orris, musk, patchouli, sandalwood
I only recently tried a few candles from Sunday Edition, but they're honestly my new favorites. The candle Dusk is a particular standout. Notes of blackberry, rose petals, musk, patchouli, and sandalwood make up this sweet and musky scent. It's raining as I'm writing this, and I'm burning this candle now!
Key notes: Sandalwood, jasmine, Turkish rose, amber, leather, cedar, suede
Although the top notes of sandalwood, jasmine, and Turkish rose in this are classic candle notes, there are additional cozy, leathery notes that really fill a room.
Key notes: Incense, black pepper, guaiac wood, elemi, raspberry, tonka, smoked papyrus
This collaboration between Boy Smells and Kacey Musgraves is everything. "Slow Burn" is one of my favorite songs by Musgraves, and this candle totally embodies the mood of that song with notes of incense, black pepper, and guaiac wood.
Key notes: Orange, lemon, rose, jasmine, vanilla, clove, sea breeze, musk
I love Homesick's collection of candles. They're designed to make you feel like you're exactly where the candle is named for. In this case, the Southern California Candle smells citrusy, warm, and breezy. I love burning it during the spring, but I've also busted it out on a rainy day or two and it instantly uplifted my mood.
Shawna Hudson has worked in editorial for over six years, with experience covering entertainment, fashion, culture, celebrities, and her favorite topic of all, beauty. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, Mane Addicts, and more. She is currently an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.
-
This Surprising Perfume Note Is My Secret to Smelling Like an Expensive Dessert
It earns me so many compliments.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Beauty Editors Think These 4 Perfumes Smell "Dated"—Here's What We're Spritzing Instead
A hot take.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
I've Had So Many Compliments on My Hair Since I Started Using This Cult Product
And it smells so expensive.
By Grace Lindsay
-
My Best-Smelling Colleagues Share the "Secret" Perfumes They Keep Close to Chest
These under-the-radar scents are supreme.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
If You Want Non-Stop Compliments on How Good Your Skin Smells, Try This Perfume
It's iconic.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
My Best-Smelling Colleagues Share the "Secret" Perfumes They Keep Close to Their Chests
These under-the-radar scents are supreme.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Skin Scent Is Every Beauty Editor's Secret to Smelling Expensive
Everyone will compliment you on it.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
I Tried a "Fragrance Primer" to See If It Actually Makes My Perfume Last Longer
Spoiler alert: It did.
By Kaitlyn McLintock