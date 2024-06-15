'90s Perfumes Were Iconic—12 Fragrances You Can (and Should) Still Wear Today
When I think of '90s beauty, a few things come to mind. Blue eyeshadow, dark lip liner and glittery nails are some of the standout trends that I always used to wear. However, as a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor, I often find myself thinking about the perfumes that I would reach for when growing up.
If I'm being totally honest, I'd wear an Impulse body spray most of the time, but on the rare occasion that my mum let me wear a more "grown up" fragrance, I definitely had my favourites (Clinique's Happy was my go-to).
You might not know, but the '90s was actually a pivotal time for fragrances. From Calvin Klein's CK One (one of the first fragrances to be marketed as a unisex scent), to Thierry Mugler's powerful Angel perfume, it's clear that we were all getting a bit more experimental.
So much so, that a lot of these fragrances have become icons. In fact, they are so iconic that you can still get your hands on them today. Because of this, I thought it was only right that I took a trip down memory lane and rounded up some of the best '90s perfumes that I would totally wear in 2024. Keep on scrolling and get ready to feel all nostalgic...
The Best '90s Perfumes That You Can (and Should) Still Wear in 2024
1. Calvin Klein CK One
Key notes: Green tea, bergamot, rose, violet, musk and amber
What an icon. I remember having one of these frosted bottles on my dressing table when I was at school and thinking I was so cool. The thing is, this '90s fragrance is just that. Cool. It originally launched in 1994 and as mentioned above, it was one of the first fragrances to be marketed as a unisex scent. The crisp, fresh, citrus notes are just as refreshing today, and with a warm base of amber and musk, this fragrance still has so much appeal.
2. Thierry Mugler Angel
Key notes: Bergamot, red fruits, honey, caramel, praline, vanilla and patchouli
Gourmand perfume lovers, rejoice. Angel by Mugler may have been iconic in the '90s, but it's just as popular today. Combining powerful patchouli with sweet honey, caramel and vanilla, this fragrance will definitely make an impact. It's sensual, heady and deliciously intense.
3. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Classique
Key notes: Bergamot, rose, pear, star anise, orange blossom, tuberose, ylang-ylang, orchid, plum, iris, sandalwood, cinnamon, musk and amber
Created in 1993, I'm sure we've all tried Jean Paul Gaultier's fragrance at one time or another. Sure, the bottle is pretty enough to be kept on display, but the scent itself is truly captivating. It opens with floral notes of rose and iris, but once it settles on the skin, warming amber and musk take centre stage.
4. Clinique Happy
Key notes: Ruby red grapefruit, bergamot, Hawaiian wedding flower and spring mimosa
I think this is one of the first fragrances I ever owned. It's a super clean, fresh, fruity scent that really does boost your mood (hence the name). I can't imagine anyone not liking this scent, which is perhaps why it remains a popular choice today.
5. Dior Dune
Key notes: Brazilian rosewood, mandarin orange, bergamot, peony, lily, ylang-ylang, jasmine, amber, sandalwood, oakmoss, vanilla, patchouli and musk
This oceanic scent is the perfect choice for summer. It first launched in 1991, but most of the notes can be found in today's most popular fragrance offerings. Designed to "capture the landscape where the sky meets the sea," this perfume is fresh yet warm, with citrusy bergamot, sweet peony, smooth jasmine and sensual amber.
6. Gucci Rush
Key notes: Bergamot, peony, gardenia, violet, vanilla, jasmine and patchouli
Launched in 1999, Gucci Rush became a hit thanks to the unique design (yes, that rectangular shape is the actual perfume bottle). The scent is just as cool, with zingy, fruity notes and sensual florals awakening the senses.
7. Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Girl
Key notes: Spearmint, bergamot, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, amber and musk
Looking for a classic '90s perfume to wear every day? Let me introduce you to Tommy Girl by Tommy Hilfiger. This youthful fragrance contains fresh spearmint and bergamot alongside popular floral notes such as jasmine and rose. It's one of those scents that can work for any occasion and every season.
8. Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers
Key notes: Melon, peach, jasmine, tea rose, musk and sandalwood
If you like fruity scents, then you'll want to know about Elizabeth Arden's Sunflowers fragrance. It originally launched in 1993, and there's something about the packaging that is so nostalgic to me now. Notes of melon and peach burst onto the skin, while musk and sandalwood linger for a warming finish.
9. Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey
Key notes: Lotus, freesia, rose, lily, osmanthus, sandalwood, cedar and ambrette
I only just discovered Issey Miyake fragrances, so I was surprised to find out that L'eau D'issey actually came out in 1992. To me, this is a super modern scent thanks to fresh notes of freesia, cedar and lotus. Even the sleek bottle has a contemporary edge.
10. Versace Red Jeans
Key notes: Peach, apricot, blackcurrant, violet, peony, jasmine, gardenia, sandalwood, cashmere, musk and vanilla
When I told my colleagues that I was working on a piece about '90s perfumes, they all asked if I was going to include Red Jeans by Versace. I think we all had a bottle of this at one time or another (I probably still have the red tin somewhere at home). As like many '90s scents, the uplifting fragrance contains lots of fresh, fruity notes such as peach, apricot and blackcurrant. Don't worry, there are lots of florals too, alongside sandalwood, cashmere and musk for a creamy touch.
11. Dior J'adore
Key notes: Ylang-ylang, Damascus rose, Indian sambac jasmine and Indian tuberose
I remember sneaking into my mum's bathroom and spitzing a bit of this perfume before going to school. To me, nothing says luxury like Dior's J'adore fragrance, which is why it still remains a classic today. The sensual, floral scent truly is timeless.
12. Chanel Allure
Key notes: Mandarin, rose, vanilla and amber
Speaking of luxury, this floral fragrance by Chanel is sure to earn you compliments. It has everything you could ever want, from fresh, fruity notes to smooth florals and sensual vanilla. It may have been created in the '90s, but it's just as captivating today.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
