'90s Perfumes Were Iconic—12 Fragrances You Can (and Should) Still Wear Today

When I think of '90s beauty, a few things come to mind. Blue eyeshadow, dark lip liner and glittery nails are some of the standout trends that I always used to wear. However, as a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor, I often find myself thinking about the perfumes that I would reach for when growing up.

If I'm being totally honest, I'd wear an Impulse body spray most of the time, but on the rare occasion that my mum let me wear a more "grown up" fragrance, I definitely had my favourites (Clinique's Happy was my go-to).

You might not know, but the '90s was actually a pivotal time for fragrances. From Calvin Klein's CK One (one of the first fragrances to be marketed as a unisex scent), to Thierry Mugler's powerful Angel perfume, it's clear that we were all getting a bit more experimental.

So much so, that a lot of these fragrances have become icons. In fact, they are so iconic that you can still get your hands on them today. Because of this, I thought it was only right that I took a trip down memory lane and rounded up some of the best '90s perfumes that I would totally wear in 2024. Keep on scrolling and get ready to feel all nostalgic...

The Best '90s Perfumes That You Can (and Should) Still Wear in 2024

1. Calvin Klein CK One

Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette £49 SHOP NOW Key notes: Green tea, bergamot, rose, violet, musk and amber What an icon. I remember having one of these frosted bottles on my dressing table when I was at school and thinking I was so cool. The thing is, this '90s fragrance is just that. Cool. It originally launched in 1994 and as mentioned above, it was one of the first fragrances to be marketed as a unisex scent. The crisp, fresh, citrus notes are just as refreshing today, and with a warm base of amber and musk, this fragrance still has so much appeal.

2. Thierry Mugler Angel

Mugler Angel Eau De Parfum £95 £81 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, red fruits, honey, caramel, praline, vanilla and patchouli Gourmand perfume lovers, rejoice. Angel by Mugler may have been iconic in the '90s, but it's just as popular today. Combining powerful patchouli with sweet honey, caramel and vanilla, this fragrance will definitely make an impact. It's sensual, heady and deliciously intense.

3. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Classique

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Classique Eau De Toilette £83 £71 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, rose, pear, star anise, orange blossom, tuberose, ylang-ylang, orchid, plum, iris, sandalwood, cinnamon, musk and amber Created in 1993, I'm sure we've all tried Jean Paul Gaultier's fragrance at one time or another. Sure, the bottle is pretty enough to be kept on display, but the scent itself is truly captivating. It opens with floral notes of rose and iris, but once it settles on the skin, warming amber and musk take centre stage.

4. Clinique Happy

Clinique Happy™ Perfume Spray £54 SHOP NOW Key notes: Ruby red grapefruit, bergamot, Hawaiian wedding flower and spring mimosa I think this is one of the first fragrances I ever owned. It's a super clean, fresh, fruity scent that really does boost your mood (hence the name). I can't imagine anyone not liking this scent, which is perhaps why it remains a popular choice today.

5. Dior Dune

Dior Dune Eau de Toilette £114 SHOP NOW Key notes: Brazilian rosewood, mandarin orange, bergamot, peony, lily, ylang-ylang, jasmine, amber, sandalwood, oakmoss, vanilla, patchouli and musk This oceanic scent is the perfect choice for summer. It first launched in 1991, but most of the notes can be found in today's most popular fragrance offerings. Designed to "capture the landscape where the sky meets the sea," this perfume is fresh yet warm, with citrusy bergamot, sweet peony, smooth jasmine and sensual amber.

6. Gucci Rush

Gucci Rush for Her Eau de Toilette £75 £44 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bergamot, peony, gardenia, violet, vanilla, jasmine and patchouli



Launched in 1999, Gucci Rush became a hit thanks to the unique design (yes, that rectangular shape is the actual perfume bottle). The scent is just as cool, with zingy, fruity notes and sensual florals awakening the senses.

7. Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Girl

Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Girl £30 £21 SHOP NOW Key notes: Spearmint, bergamot, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, amber and musk



Looking for a classic '90s perfume to wear every day? Let me introduce you to Tommy Girl by Tommy Hilfiger. This youthful fragrance contains fresh spearmint and bergamot alongside popular floral notes such as jasmine and rose. It's one of those scents that can work for any occasion and every season.

8. Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers

Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers Eau de Toilette Spray £15 £11 SHOP NOW Key notes: Melon, peach, jasmine, tea rose, musk and sandalwood



If you like fruity scents, then you'll want to know about Elizabeth Arden's Sunflowers fragrance. It originally launched in 1993, and there's something about the packaging that is so nostalgic to me now. Notes of melon and peach burst onto the skin, while musk and sandalwood linger for a warming finish.

9. Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey

Issey Miyake L'eau D'issey Eau De Parfum £90 £80 SHOP NOW Key notes: Lotus, freesia, rose, lily, osmanthus, sandalwood, cedar and ambrette I only just discovered Issey Miyake fragrances, so I was surprised to find out that L'eau D'issey actually came out in 1992. To me, this is a super modern scent thanks to fresh notes of freesia, cedar and lotus. Even the sleek bottle has a contemporary edge.

10. Versace Red Jeans

Versace Red Jeans Eau De Toilette £39 £19 SHOP NOW Key notes: Peach, apricot, blackcurrant, violet, peony, jasmine, gardenia, sandalwood, cashmere, musk and vanilla When I told my colleagues that I was working on a piece about '90s perfumes, they all asked if I was going to include Red Jeans by Versace. I think we all had a bottle of this at one time or another (I probably still have the red tin somewhere at home). As like many '90s scents, the uplifting fragrance contains lots of fresh, fruity notes such as peach, apricot and blackcurrant. Don't worry, there are lots of florals too, alongside sandalwood, cashmere and musk for a creamy touch.

11. Dior J'adore

Dior J'adore Eau De Parfum Spray £97 £82 SHOP NOW Key notes: Ylang-ylang, Damascus rose, Indian sambac jasmine and Indian tuberose I remember sneaking into my mum's bathroom and spitzing a bit of this perfume before going to school. To me, nothing says luxury like Dior's J'adore fragrance, which is why it still remains a classic today. The sensual, floral scent truly is timeless.

12. Chanel Allure