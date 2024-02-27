Before Yesterday, I Had 50+ Pairs of Shoes—11 Styles I Got Rid of and 13 I Kept

By Eliza Huber
published

Black The Row ankle-strap heels.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Shoes have always been my thing. I'm constantly on the lookout for them—far more than I am for handbags, jewelry, or even clothes—and rarely am I strong-willed enough to deny myself a pair I rate highly. Because of this and the size of my New York City closet, it can often feel like my shoes are closing in on me, falling off a crowded top shelf in the middle of the night or peeking out from underneath a dresser or chair. They're everywhere. While I wish with every fiber in my being that I could have a storage system as impressive as Carrie Bradshaw's in my uptown apartment, I don't, which is how I ended up taking out every single one of my 50+ pairs of shoes last night and finally confronting my footwear problem head-on.

Deciding to purge my shoe collection and actually doing it are two very different things. By the time I'd removed every pair of boots, sneakers, flats, and heels out of its designated box and laid it out on the floor of my living room, I had no space to walk around let alone analyze and properly organize. Instead, I set about making cuts. Similar styles were lined up next to each other so I could see just how many pairs of black knee-high boots I've acquired (a lot) and what sneakers have remained in their original boxes unworn for months or even years. Slowly but surely, I was able to make those hard calls, placing one box and then another into my "no" pile.

My Living Room During My Shoe-Closet Clean-Out

Photos of shoes of various styles and colors strewn out on the floor.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Photos of shoes of various styles and colors strewn out on the floor.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

About two hours and one TV break later, 20 pairs—40% of my entire collection—were packed up and set aside to be shipped out to various resale outlets, from The RealReal to Crossroads. Perhaps I haven't fully accepted that they're gone quite yet, but now that I've made the final decision to part ways with them, I feel lighter. I've probably said the words "there's no such thing as too many pairs of shoes" on many occasions throughout my 28 years, but maybe I was wrong. Holding onto them all wasn't doing me or my boyfriend, who constantly tripped over rogue pairs in the middle of the night, any good. On the off chance that you're in the same shoe-collecting boat that I was in just yesterday, I thought I'd dole out some advice that I learned in the last 24 hours by sharing which styles I decided to part ways with and which ones still felt current and cool enough to stay where they're at. Find out what made the cut below.

Heels I'm Parting Ways With: Platforms, Chunky Heels, PVC

Heels I'm Keeping: Timeless Styles, Almond Toes, Satin

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Ever since the likes of Altuzarra and Prada sent satin kitten heels down the runway at their respective spring/summer 2024 shows, I've been smitten with the shoe style. So yes, this was an obvious keep.

Black Aeyde Ankle Strap Heels
AEYDE
Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps

Simple heels like these ones are a minimal dresser's favorite thing ever. They go with everything and make every outfit look sleek and put-together.

ZARA, Patent Effect Heeled Slingbacks
ZARA
Patent Effect Heeled Slingbacks

If I'd done this clean-out a year ago, maybe I wouldn't have kept such a high pair of heels, but I adore the style now, mostly because of Saint Laurent's recent offering of sky-high footwear.

LOULOU STUDIO, + Net Sustain Sulue Satin Slingback PumpsH
LOULOU STUDIO
Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps

More satin, please!

H&M heeled mules
H&M
Heeled Mules

A timeless shoe silhouette like this one will never go out of style, so there's no point in me getting rid of it.

Brown Massimo Dutti Slingback Heels
Massimo Dutti
Round Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes

Round- and square-toe heels haven't really been calling my name of late, but almond styles like this pair absolutely have. The shape has been gathering steam thanks to The Row, but this affordable pair from Massimo Dutti is a bit more my speed at the moment.

mango, Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes
Mango
Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes

Simple! Versatile! Effortless!

Gracey Red Ruched Slingback Kitten Heel | Women's Heels – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Gracey Ruched Slingback Kitten Heel

These $100 stiletto slingbacks in cherry red will make every outfit I wear them with that much chicer. They stay!

Modellerie Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

These check off every box for me. They're satin (check!) and timeless (check!), all the while being the talk of everyone in fashion right now. Say less.

Flats I'm Parting Ways With: Flatforms, Sporty Sandals, Gladiator Sandals

Flats I'm Keeping: Net and Mesh, Point-Toe Styles, Minimal Sandals

H&M black flat point-toe shoes.
H&M
Pointed Flats

The fact that these look like $2500 shoes but only cost $25 is reason enough to add them into my closet.

Vincenza Thong Sandal
Reformation
Vincenza Thong Sandal

Flat, simple sandals are always a must, especially in the spring and summer. They're easy to pack for seaside vacations and are great for slipping on when you're in a rush.

Zara tan point-toe slingback flats
ZARA
Soft Leather Slingback Flats

Sleek point-toe flats provide all of the style and elegance of heels without any of the discomfort.

Balla Mesh Ballet Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Ballet Flat

I'm personally a big fan of mesh flats because they provide a level of protection that standard sandals don't. When living in NYC, you need that protection.

Toteme tan point-toe flats
TOTEME
Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

This is a simply perfect pair of shoes. That's it. That's all I have to say.

Lynley White Strappy Square Toe Sandal | Women's Sandals – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Lynley White Strappy Square Toe Sandal

I just came here to say that you shouldn't sleep on Steve Madden's shoes, especially for spring. The price-to-style balance is stellar.

The Row T-Strap Black Point-Toe Flats
THE ROW
Cyd Suede Point-Toe Flats

Anything by The Row will never get removed from my household once it enters it.

Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat

This is another beautiful example of sandal-like flats that aren't quite as exposed to the NYC elements.

Mango net bracelet flats
mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

The bracelet detail really adds to the appeal of these net flats.

Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
COS
Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps

Flats with a baby heel that just lifts you up by the tiniest amount? That's basically all I've ever wanted.

Sneakers I'm Parting Ways With: Chunky Soles, Neon Details

Sneakers I'm Keeping: Retro Styles, Logo-less Options, Metallics

Zara Derby Style Sneakers
ZARA
Derby Style Sneakers

I am not usually a huge sneaker person, as they always feel too loud or showy in my opinion. These, however, couldn't be further from either trait.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66

I'm not scared of a touch of color, especially when it's done well, so these retro yellow sneakers called out to me immediately.

H&M Black Sneakers
H&M
Sneakers

Between the price and the logo-less appeal of these H&M sneakers, they were basically meant for me.

Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker
ADIDAS
Country OG Leather Sneakers

I sometimes get tired of everyone wearing the same Adidas Sambas, so when I can find a different, lesser-known style, I stick with it.

Sheepskin Trainers
Massimo Dutti
Sheepskin Trainers

I feel like people don't usually go for black sneakers, but I find them to be really sleek and sophisticated for such a casual shoe style.

J.crew Field Sneakers in Metallic
J.Crew
Field Sneakers

Trousers and a tank or tee can be elevated so easily with a pair of silver sneakers, which is exactly what I look for in footwear—something that does all the work.

X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers
Adidas x Wales Bonner
Suede Sneakers

My big exceptions for the "no Sambas" rule are the pairs designed by Grace Wales Bonner. I think she's a genius, and anytime I can get my hands on a pair of her sneakers with Adidas for a decent price, I will.

Casual Athletic Sneakers
ZARA
Casual Athletic Sneakers

Just easy.

Boots I'm Parting Ways With: Block Heels, Platforms, Rubber Styles

Boots I'm Keeping: Stiletto Heels, Sock-Like Fits, Western-Inspired Styles

Onya Ankle Boot
Reformation
Onya Ankle Boot

This is one boot style that just comes in handy. The ankle height works well for trousers or jeans, and the heel is approachable but still elevated.

Zara black sock stiletto boots.
ZARA
Square Toe Heeled Stretch Boots

I just think stiletto sock boots are the sexiest shoes ever made—period.

Ferragamo patent-leather sock stiletto boots.
Ferragamo
Bri Boot

Take what I said about standard stiletto sock boots before and multiply it anytime patent leather is involved.

Alina Western Bootie
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alina Western Bootie

I love that these aren't overly Western inspired. There aren't any intricate designs or wild colors. They include all of the cool, practical aspects of the look without veering into costume territory.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

These boots are lauded in the fashion industry for a reason. They're great, through and through.

Wally Western Bootie
STAUD
Wally Western Bootie

Like I said, I'm very much into sleek, low-key iterations of the Westerncore trend, so yes, these are staying.

TOTEME, Slim Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
TOTEME
Slim Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

A little touch of croc print never hurt anybody—or any outfit.

Drea Black Pointed Toe Knee High Boot | Women's Boots – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Drea Black Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

The high stiletto heel on these boots is calling my name.

Marfa Leather Ankle Boots
Khaite
Marfa Leather Ankle Boots

The Marfa boots will always epitomize cool in my book.

