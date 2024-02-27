Before Yesterday, I Had 50+ Pairs of Shoes—11 Styles I Got Rid of and 13 I Kept

Shoes have always been my thing. I'm constantly on the lookout for them—far more than I am for handbags, jewelry, or even clothes—and rarely am I strong-willed enough to deny myself a pair I rate highly. Because of this and the size of my New York City closet, it can often feel like my shoes are closing in on me, falling off a crowded top shelf in the middle of the night or peeking out from underneath a dresser or chair. They're everywhere. While I wish with every fiber in my being that I could have a storage system as impressive as Carrie Bradshaw's in my uptown apartment, I don't, which is how I ended up taking out every single one of my 50+ pairs of shoes last night and finally confronting my footwear problem head-on.

Deciding to purge my shoe collection and actually doing it are two very different things. By the time I'd removed every pair of boots, sneakers, flats, and heels out of its designated box and laid it out on the floor of my living room, I had no space to walk around let alone analyze and properly organize. Instead, I set about making cuts. Similar styles were lined up next to each other so I could see just how many pairs of black knee-high boots I've acquired (a lot) and what sneakers have remained in their original boxes unworn for months or even years. Slowly but surely, I was able to make those hard calls, placing one box and then another into my "no" pile.

My Living Room During My Shoe-Closet Clean-Out

About two hours and one TV break later, 20 pairs—40% of my entire collection—were packed up and set aside to be shipped out to various resale outlets, from The RealReal to Crossroads. Perhaps I haven't fully accepted that they're gone quite yet, but now that I've made the final decision to part ways with them, I feel lighter. I've probably said the words "there's no such thing as too many pairs of shoes" on many occasions throughout my 28 years, but maybe I was wrong. Holding onto them all wasn't doing me or my boyfriend, who constantly tripped over rogue pairs in the middle of the night, any good. On the off chance that you're in the same shoe-collecting boat that I was in just yesterday, I thought I'd dole out some advice that I learned in the last 24 hours by sharing which styles I decided to part ways with and which ones still felt current and cool enough to stay where they're at. Find out what made the cut below.

Heels I'm Parting Ways With: Platforms, Chunky Heels, PVC

Heels I'm Keeping: Timeless Styles, Almond Toes, Satin

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW Ever since the likes of Altuzarra and Prada sent satin kitten heels down the runway at their respective spring/summer 2024 shows, I've been smitten with the shoe style. So yes, this was an obvious keep.

AEYDE Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps $395 SHOP NOW Simple heels like these ones are a minimal dresser's favorite thing ever. They go with everything and make every outfit look sleek and put-together.

ZARA Patent Effect Heeled Slingbacks $50 SHOP NOW If I'd done this clean-out a year ago, maybe I wouldn't have kept such a high pair of heels, but I adore the style now, mostly because of Saint Laurent's recent offering of sky-high footwear.

LOULOU STUDIO Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps $530 SHOP NOW More satin, please!

H&M Heeled Mules $35 SHOP NOW A timeless shoe silhouette like this one will never go out of style, so there's no point in me getting rid of it.

Massimo Dutti Round Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes $149 SHOP NOW Round- and square-toe heels haven't really been calling my name of late, but almond styles like this pair absolutely have. The shape has been gathering steam thanks to The Row, but this affordable pair from Massimo Dutti is a bit more my speed at the moment.

Mango Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes $140 SHOP NOW Simple! Versatile! Effortless!

STEVE MADDEN Gracey Ruched Slingback Kitten Heel $100 SHOP NOW These $100 stiletto slingbacks in cherry red will make every outfit I wear them with that much chicer. They stay!

Prada Modellerie Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $1200 SHOP NOW These check off every box for me. They're satin (check!) and timeless (check!), all the while being the talk of everyone in fashion right now. Say less.

Flats I'm Parting Ways With: Flatforms, Sporty Sandals, Gladiator Sandals

Flats I'm Keeping: Net and Mesh, Point-Toe Styles, Minimal Sandals

H&M Pointed Flats $25 SHOP NOW The fact that these look like $2500 shoes but only cost $25 is reason enough to add them into my closet.

Reformation Vincenza Thong Sandal $168 SHOP NOW Flat, simple sandals are always a must, especially in the spring and summer. They're easy to pack for seaside vacations and are great for slipping on when you're in a rush.

ZARA Soft Leather Slingback Flats $70 SHOP NOW Sleek point-toe flats provide all of the style and elegance of heels without any of the discomfort.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Ballet Flat $400 SHOP NOW I'm personally a big fan of mesh flats because they provide a level of protection that standard sandals don't. When living in NYC, you need that protection.

TOTEME Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats $620 SHOP NOW This is a simply perfect pair of shoes. That's it. That's all I have to say.

STEVE MADDEN Lynley White Strappy Square Toe Sandal $70 SHOP NOW I just came here to say that you shouldn't sleep on Steve Madden's shoes, especially for spring. The price-to-style balance is stellar.

THE ROW Cyd Suede Point-Toe Flats $1320 SHOP NOW Anything by The Row will never get removed from my household once it enters it.

Jeffrey Campbell Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat $175 SHOP NOW This is another beautiful example of sandal-like flats that aren't quite as exposed to the NYC elements.

mango Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet $80 SHOP NOW The bracelet detail really adds to the appeal of these net flats.

COS Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps $190 SHOP NOW Flats with a baby heel that just lifts you up by the tiniest amount? That's basically all I've ever wanted.

Sneakers I'm Parting Ways With: Chunky Soles, Neon Details

Sneakers I'm Keeping: Retro Styles, Logo-less Options, Metallics

ZARA Derby Style Sneakers $50 SHOP NOW I am not usually a huge sneaker person, as they always feel too loud or showy in my opinion. These, however, couldn't be further from either trait.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 $136 SHOP NOW I'm not scared of a touch of color, especially when it's done well, so these retro yellow sneakers called out to me immediately.

H&M Sneakers $35 SHOP NOW Between the price and the logo-less appeal of these H&M sneakers, they were basically meant for me.

ADIDAS Country OG Leather Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW I sometimes get tired of everyone wearing the same Adidas Sambas, so when I can find a different, lesser-known style, I stick with it.

Massimo Dutti Sheepskin Trainers $199 $149 SHOP NOW I feel like people don't usually go for black sneakers, but I find them to be really sleek and sophisticated for such a casual shoe style.

J.Crew Field Sneakers $118 SHOP NOW Trousers and a tank or tee can be elevated so easily with a pair of silver sneakers, which is exactly what I look for in footwear—something that does all the work.

Adidas x Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers $341 SHOP NOW My big exceptions for the "no Sambas" rule are the pairs designed by Grace Wales Bonner. I think she's a genius, and anytime I can get my hands on a pair of her sneakers with Adidas for a decent price, I will.

ZARA Casual Athletic Sneakers $50 SHOP NOW Just easy.

Boots I'm Parting Ways With: Block Heels, Platforms, Rubber Styles

Boots I'm Keeping: Stiletto Heels, Sock-Like Fits, Western-Inspired Styles

Reformation Onya Ankle Boot $378 SHOP NOW This is one boot style that just comes in handy. The ankle height works well for trousers or jeans, and the heel is approachable but still elevated.

ZARA Square Toe Heeled Stretch Boots $109 SHOP NOW I just think stiletto sock boots are the sexiest shoes ever made—period.

Ferragamo Bri Boot $1690 SHOP NOW Take what I said about standard stiletto sock boots before and multiply it anytime patent leather is involved.

Vagabond Shoemakers Alina Western Bootie $210 SHOP NOW I love that these aren't overly Western inspired. There aren't any intricate designs or wild colors. They include all of the cool, practical aspects of the look without veering into costume territory.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 SHOP NOW These boots are lauded in the fashion industry for a reason. They're great, through and through.

STAUD Wally Western Bootie $425 SHOP NOW Like I said, I'm very much into sleek, low-key iterations of the Westerncore trend, so yes, these are staying.

TOTEME Slim Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots $1130 SHOP NOW A little touch of croc print never hurt anybody—or any outfit.

STEVE MADDEN Drea Black Pointed Toe Knee High Boot $130 SHOP NOW The high stiletto heel on these boots is calling my name.