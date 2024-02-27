Before Yesterday, I Had 50+ Pairs of Shoes—11 Styles I Got Rid of and 13 I Kept
Shoes have always been my thing. I'm constantly on the lookout for them—far more than I am for handbags, jewelry, or even clothes—and rarely am I strong-willed enough to deny myself a pair I rate highly. Because of this and the size of my New York City closet, it can often feel like my shoes are closing in on me, falling off a crowded top shelf in the middle of the night or peeking out from underneath a dresser or chair. They're everywhere. While I wish with every fiber in my being that I could have a storage system as impressive as Carrie Bradshaw's in my uptown apartment, I don't, which is how I ended up taking out every single one of my 50+ pairs of shoes last night and finally confronting my footwear problem head-on.
Deciding to purge my shoe collection and actually doing it are two very different things. By the time I'd removed every pair of boots, sneakers, flats, and heels out of its designated box and laid it out on the floor of my living room, I had no space to walk around let alone analyze and properly organize. Instead, I set about making cuts. Similar styles were lined up next to each other so I could see just how many pairs of black knee-high boots I've acquired (a lot) and what sneakers have remained in their original boxes unworn for months or even years. Slowly but surely, I was able to make those hard calls, placing one box and then another into my "no" pile.
My Living Room During My Shoe-Closet Clean-Out
About two hours and one TV break later, 20 pairs—40% of my entire collection—were packed up and set aside to be shipped out to various resale outlets, from The RealReal to Crossroads. Perhaps I haven't fully accepted that they're gone quite yet, but now that I've made the final decision to part ways with them, I feel lighter. I've probably said the words "there's no such thing as too many pairs of shoes" on many occasions throughout my 28 years, but maybe I was wrong. Holding onto them all wasn't doing me or my boyfriend, who constantly tripped over rogue pairs in the middle of the night, any good. On the off chance that you're in the same shoe-collecting boat that I was in just yesterday, I thought I'd dole out some advice that I learned in the last 24 hours by sharing which styles I decided to part ways with and which ones still felt current and cool enough to stay where they're at. Find out what made the cut below.
Heels I'm Parting Ways With: Platforms, Chunky Heels, PVC
Heels I'm Keeping: Timeless Styles, Almond Toes, Satin
Ever since the likes of Altuzarra and Prada sent satin kitten heels down the runway at their respective spring/summer 2024 shows, I've been smitten with the shoe style. So yes, this was an obvious keep.
Simple heels like these ones are a minimal dresser's favorite thing ever. They go with everything and make every outfit look sleek and put-together.
If I'd done this clean-out a year ago, maybe I wouldn't have kept such a high pair of heels, but I adore the style now, mostly because of Saint Laurent's recent offering of sky-high footwear.
A timeless shoe silhouette like this one will never go out of style, so there's no point in me getting rid of it.
Round- and square-toe heels haven't really been calling my name of late, but almond styles like this pair absolutely have. The shape has been gathering steam thanks to The Row, but this affordable pair from Massimo Dutti is a bit more my speed at the moment.
These $100 stiletto slingbacks in cherry red will make every outfit I wear them with that much chicer. They stay!
These check off every box for me. They're satin (check!) and timeless (check!), all the while being the talk of everyone in fashion right now. Say less.
Flats I'm Parting Ways With: Flatforms, Sporty Sandals, Gladiator Sandals
Flats I'm Keeping: Net and Mesh, Point-Toe Styles, Minimal Sandals
The fact that these look like $2500 shoes but only cost $25 is reason enough to add them into my closet.
Flat, simple sandals are always a must, especially in the spring and summer. They're easy to pack for seaside vacations and are great for slipping on when you're in a rush.
Sleek point-toe flats provide all of the style and elegance of heels without any of the discomfort.
I'm personally a big fan of mesh flats because they provide a level of protection that standard sandals don't. When living in NYC, you need that protection.
This is a simply perfect pair of shoes. That's it. That's all I have to say.
I just came here to say that you shouldn't sleep on Steve Madden's shoes, especially for spring. The price-to-style balance is stellar.
Anything by The Row will never get removed from my household once it enters it.
This is another beautiful example of sandal-like flats that aren't quite as exposed to the NYC elements.
The bracelet detail really adds to the appeal of these net flats.
Flats with a baby heel that just lifts you up by the tiniest amount? That's basically all I've ever wanted.
Sneakers I'm Parting Ways With: Chunky Soles, Neon Details
Sneakers I'm Keeping: Retro Styles, Logo-less Options, Metallics
I am not usually a huge sneaker person, as they always feel too loud or showy in my opinion. These, however, couldn't be further from either trait.
I'm not scared of a touch of color, especially when it's done well, so these retro yellow sneakers called out to me immediately.
Between the price and the logo-less appeal of these H&M sneakers, they were basically meant for me.
I sometimes get tired of everyone wearing the same Adidas Sambas, so when I can find a different, lesser-known style, I stick with it.
I feel like people don't usually go for black sneakers, but I find them to be really sleek and sophisticated for such a casual shoe style.
Trousers and a tank or tee can be elevated so easily with a pair of silver sneakers, which is exactly what I look for in footwear—something that does all the work.
My big exceptions for the "no Sambas" rule are the pairs designed by Grace Wales Bonner. I think she's a genius, and anytime I can get my hands on a pair of her sneakers with Adidas for a decent price, I will.
Boots I'm Parting Ways With: Block Heels, Platforms, Rubber Styles
Boots I'm Keeping: Stiletto Heels, Sock-Like Fits, Western-Inspired Styles
This is one boot style that just comes in handy. The ankle height works well for trousers or jeans, and the heel is approachable but still elevated.
I just think stiletto sock boots are the sexiest shoes ever made—period.
Take what I said about standard stiletto sock boots before and multiply it anytime patent leather is involved.
I love that these aren't overly Western inspired. There aren't any intricate designs or wild colors. They include all of the cool, practical aspects of the look without veering into costume territory.
These boots are lauded in the fashion industry for a reason. They're great, through and through.
Like I said, I'm very much into sleek, low-key iterations of the Westerncore trend, so yes, these are staying.
A little touch of croc print never hurt anybody—or any outfit.
The high stiletto heel on these boots is calling my name.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Trend People Are Buying Instead of Square-Toe Shoes
Hint: It's elegant.
By Allyson Payer
-
31 Tory Burch Sale Finds That I'm Low-Key Freaking Out About
Can you blame me?
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the $143 Skirt That's Guaranteed to Sell Out
I can feel it.
By Eliza Huber
-
7 Spring 2024 Trends Our Editors Are *Actually* Buying This Year
The office is buzzing with trend chatter.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
29 Nordstrom Items I Chose Over My 401(K)—Sorry, Dad
Whoops.
By Eliza Huber
-
It's True—I Really Did Find the 5 Best Nordstrom Items for Spring
Starting at $59.
By Eliza Huber
-
Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the Cutest $148 Madewell Shoes, and They're Still in Stock
Grab your driver's license and go get 'em!
By Drew Elovitz
-
As a Former Dancer, I Love These 16 Ballerina-Inspired Pieces From Nordstrom
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
By Emma Walsh