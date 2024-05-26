I Just Created 10 Spectacular Outfits From H&M for Under $175

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit. Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, the way we style our staples and statement pieces can make a world of difference in our ensembles.

Today, I wanted to offer up a handful of chic and trend-forward outfit ideas made up of pieces I'm loving at H&M right now. Below, you'll find a little something for every summer occasion. Whether you're shopping for a casual warm weekend, a summer soirée, or a beach vacation, there are plenty of dresses, linen separates, sandals, and more to keep you looking chic and elevated for the season ahead. The best part? All the outfits below don't cost over $175. Music to our ears!

Look 1: $87

Striped pants, tank top, sandals, and scarf outfit.

(Image credit: Future)

The fashion set is all about striped pants this warm-weather season. Give the casual trend a polished touch by pairing them with a chic black top and minimal sandals. A luxe-looking silk scarf (worn around your head or neck) will finish the look perfectly.

Shop the look:

Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top

Sandals
H&M
Sandals

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

Satin Scarf
H&M
Satin Scarf

Look 2: $60

White tank top and white skirt outfit.

(Image credit: Future)

Simple and chic, nothing says easy summer dressing like a crisp white linen maxi skirt and a white tank top. Silver accessories make for a fashion-forward finishing touch.

Shop the look:

Ribbed Tank Top
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top

Short Beaded Necklace
H&M
Short Beaded Necklace

Long Skirt
H&M
Long Skirt

Buckle-Detail Sandals
H&M
Buckle-Detail Sandals

Look 3: $157

Black dress and mesh flats outfit.

(Image credit: Future)

A-line dresses are everywhere this season, and they're perfect for day-to-night dressing. Style a black one with mesh ballet flats and vintage-inspired earrings for an of-the-moment look.

Shop the look:

Ramie Bandeau Dress
H&M
Ramie Bandeau Dress

Braided Flats
H&M
Braided Flats

Fluted Earrings
H&M
Fluted Earrings

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

Look 4: $84

Graphic tee and pants outfit.

(Image credit: Future)

Bold printed pants exude a free-spirited touch and are a great alternative to jeans in the summer. Give them a cool-girl look by pairing them with a graphic tee and a straw tote.

Shop the look:

Printed T-Shirt
H&M
Printed T-Shirt

Straw Shopper
H&M
Straw Shopper

Crop Pull-On Pants
H&M
Crop Pull-On Pants

Two-Strap Slides
H&M
Two-Strap Slides

Look 5: $79

Linen pants outfit from H&M.

(Image credit: Future)

A striped tube top paired with elegant white linen pants oozes elegant South of France vibes. A statement straw hat is the perfect finishing touch.

Shop the look:

Ribbed Tube Top
H&M
Ribbed Tube Top

Sloped Brim Straw Hat
H&M
Sloped Brim Straw Hat

white linen pants
H&M
Linen Pants

Black slides
H&M
Slides

Look 6: $95

Black summer outfit from H&M.

(Image credit: Future)

For a '90s minimalist look, style a sleek black maxi dress with simple slides and oval sunglasses. The look is so chic for summer in the city.

Shop the look:

Microfiber Maxi Dress
H&M
Microfiber Maxi Dress

Oval Sunglasses
H&M
Oval Sunglasses

Crossbody Bag
H&M
Crossbody Bag

Braided Sandals
H&M
Braided Sandals

Look 7: $171

Yellow linen shirt and jeans outfit.

(Image credit: Future)

Lean into this season's biggest color trend—butter yellow—by choosing an effortless linen button-down paired with beige relaxed jeans. Ecru and tan accessories will pull the look together.

Shop the look:

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Shopper
H&M
Shopper

Wide Regular Jeans
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans

Intertwined-Strap Sandals
H&M
Intertwined-Strap Sandals

Look 8: $138

White dress outfit from H&M.

(Image credit: Future)

This romantic H&M embroidered white dress is absolute perfection. All you need is a pair of espadrilles and a straw hat for a beautiful vacation look.

Shop the look:

Embroidered Cotton Dress
H&M
Embroidered Cotton Dress

Wedge-Heel Espadrilles
H&M
Wedge-Heel Espadrilles

Rectangular Sunglasses
H&M
Rectangular Sunglasses

Straw Fedora Hat
H&M
Straw Fedora Hat

Look 9: $145

Striped shirt and shorts outfit.

(Image credit: Future)

We love the combination of a bold striped button-down with crisp white linen shorts. Tan slide sandals and a chic straw tote add to their effortless elegance.

Shop the look:

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Crossbody Straw Bag
H&M
Crossbody Straw Bag

Linen-Blend Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Shorts

Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

Look 10: $81

Embellished skirt and tee outfit from H&M.

(Image credit: Future)

For casual-chic summer cocktails al fresco, try a trendy sheer embellished skirt with metallic accessories and a simple white tee. Expect plenty of compliments.

Shop the look:

white t-shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

Spiral-Shaped Earrings
H&M
Spiral-Shaped Earrings

Rhinestone-Embellished Skirt
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Skirt

Buckle-Detail Heeled Sandals
H&M
Buckle-Detail Heeled Sandals

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

