I Just Created 10 Spectacular Outfits From H&M for Under $175

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit. Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, the way we style our staples and statement pieces can make a world of difference in our ensembles.

Today, I wanted to offer up a handful of chic and trend-forward outfit ideas made up of pieces I'm loving at H&M right now. Below, you'll find a little something for every summer occasion. Whether you're shopping for a casual warm weekend, a summer soirée, or a beach vacation, there are plenty of dresses, linen separates, sandals, and more to keep you looking chic and elevated for the season ahead. The best part? All the outfits below don't cost over $175. Music to our ears!

Look 1: $87

The fashion set is all about striped pants this warm-weather season. Give the casual trend a polished touch by pairing them with a chic black top and minimal sandals. A luxe-looking silk scarf (worn around your head or neck) will finish the look perfectly.

Shop the look:

H&M Ribbed Tank Top $9 SHOP NOW

Look 2: $60

Simple and chic, nothing says easy summer dressing like a crisp white linen maxi skirt and a white tank top. Silver accessories make for a fashion-forward finishing touch.

Shop the look:

H&M Ribbed Tank Top $7 SHOP NOW

H&M Short Beaded Necklace $13 SHOP NOW

Look 3: $157

A-line dresses are everywhere this season, and they're perfect for day-to-night dressing. Style a black one with mesh ballet flats and vintage-inspired earrings for an of-the-moment look.

Shop the look:

H&M Ramie Bandeau Dress $99 SHOP NOW

H&M Small Shoulder Bag $15 SHOP NOW

Look 4: $84

Bold printed pants exude a free-spirited touch and are a great alternative to jeans in the summer. Give them a cool-girl look by pairing them with a graphic tee and a straw tote.

Shop the look:

Look 5: $79

A striped tube top paired with elegant white linen pants oozes elegant South of France vibes. A statement straw hat is the perfect finishing touch.

Shop the look:

H&M Ribbed Tube Top $6 SHOP NOW

H&M Sloped Brim Straw Hat $20 SHOP NOW

Look 6: $95

For a '90s minimalist look, style a sleek black maxi dress with simple slides and oval sunglasses. The look is so chic for summer in the city.

Shop the look:

H&M Microfiber Maxi Dress $20 SHOP NOW

Look 7: $171

Lean into this season's biggest color trend—butter yellow—by choosing an effortless linen button-down paired with beige relaxed jeans. Ecru and tan accessories will pull the look together.

Shop the look:

H&M Wide Regular Jeans $68 SHOP NOW

Look 8: $138

This romantic H&M embroidered white dress is absolute perfection. All you need is a pair of espadrilles and a straw hat for a beautiful vacation look.

Shop the look:

H&M Embroidered Cotton Dress $60 SHOP NOW

H&M Straw Fedora Hat $30 SHOP NOW

Look 9: $145

We love the combination of a bold striped button-down with crisp white linen shorts. Tan slide sandals and a chic straw tote add to their effortless elegance.

Shop the look:

H&M Crossbody Straw Bag $25 SHOP NOW

Look 10: $81

For casual-chic summer cocktails al fresco, try a trendy sheer embellished skirt with metallic accessories and a simple white tee. Expect plenty of compliments.

Shop the look: