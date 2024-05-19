I’m Adding Some *Fun* to My Spring Wardrobe—6 Outfits I Can’t Wait to Recreate

Judith Jones
By
published

woman in crochet top and scarf

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

I tend to lean on easy, simple, and effortless basics during the warm-weather season. Relaxed straight-leg jeans, and a plain white tee is usually on heavy rotation on any given week. This is probably the reason why I always relish in seeking out outfit inspiration that is a little more fun. I'm talking outfits that have an interesting aspect to them, whether it's combining unexpected prints, or the way pieces are layered together, or a chic combination of trending colors—this season I'm yearning to add a maximalist-but-wearable touch to my wardrobe.

I've already saved a handful of eye-catching outfits I can't wait to recreate. I'm sharing some of my finds below and shopping out the looks, in case you too, are keen to add a dose of playfulness to your wardrobe this season. Keep scrolling to get inspired by these trendy, cool, and exciting outfits.

Striped pants and blazer outfit

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago)

Striped pants are a big trend this season, and I love the idea of pairing them with an unexpcted mis-matching striped t-shirt. The pale yellow hues in the t-shirt work perfectly with the ballet flats of the same color. The light blue crossbody bag adds just the right pop and the beige blazer adds a polished touch. Every element of this look just works so well together.

Shop the look:

Striped Poplin Resort Pants
Enza Costa
Striped Poplin Resort Pants

Leather Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats

Bdg Universal Boxy Tee
Urban Outfitters
Bdg Universal Boxy Tee

Patterned Suit Blazer - Women
mango
Patterned Suit Blazer

Mr Minimese
Deadly Ponies
Mr Minimese

Leopard print pants and sneakers with butter yellow top

(Image credit: @lunaisabellaa)

Bold, leopard print is having a major moment this season, and I love seeing the creative ways the fashion set are styling it. Who knew leopard print and this season's biggest color trend—butter yellow—work so well together? Style the look with this season's It-sneakers—Adidas SL 72 in burgundy, and a chic Chanel flap bag won't go amiss.

Shop the look:

Basic 100% Wool Short Sleeve Top
ZARA
Basic 100% Wool Short Sleeve Top

Topshop Crew Leopard Straight Leg Pants in Multi
Topshop
Topshop Crew Leopard Straight Leg Pants in Multi

Sl 72 Shoes
adidas
Sl 72 Shoes

Vintage Single Flap Bag
Vintage Chanel
Single Flap Bag

woman in crochet pants and pink top

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

The perfect outfit for an upcoming beach vacation. Crochet pants adds a free-spirited touch to any look. Pair with a printed pink resort shirt and finish with white flip flops. This will take you from beach to bar in style.

Shop the look:

South Beach Crochet Beach Pants in Cream - Part of a Set
South Beach
Crochet Beach Pants in Cream

Parker Button Down
Show Me Your Mumu
Parker Button Down

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flop

Leopard print skirt and graphic tee outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's something so unabashedly cool about pairing a leopard print mini skirt with a graphic tee. A leather jacket just adds to the cool factor, and bold accessories are the key to making the look fun.

Shop the look:

Damson Madder Lily Carpenter Mini Skirt
Damson Madder
Damson Madder Lily Carpenter Mini Skirt

Wait the Champagne 70's Loose Tee
RE/DONE
Wait the Champagne 70's Loose Tee

Pilcro Faux Leather Boyfriend Jacket
Pilcro
Pilcro Faux Leather Boyfriend Jacket

Chanel Tweed Quilted Mini Rectangular Flap Pink Multicolor
Chanel
Tweed Quilted Mini Rectangular Flap Pink Multicolor

By Anthropologie Slingback Pumps
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Slingback Pumps

capri pants and graphic tee

(Image credit: @rubylyn)

This look is giving Carrie Bradshaw vibes and I'm 100% here for it. Capri pants are trending right now, and I'll be styling mine just like the outfit above—with minimalist kitten heel sandals, a cute graphic tee, a pink shoulder bag, and '90s sunglasses. Name a cuter outfit.

Shop the look:

Coach Pink Buckle Leather Shoulder Bag Buckle
Coach
Pink Buckle Leather Shoulder Bag Buckle

The Coline
Jimmy Fairly
The Coline

Capri Jeans
Vintage Cavalli
Y2K Low Waist Capri Jeans

Jeffrey Campbell Doretta Kitten Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell Doretta Kitten Heels

Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Sugar Spill
OG Pastel Rainbow Tie Dye Tee

Polka dot outfit

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

Nothing says playful summer fun quite like bold polka dots. Accent the look with a joyful fringe bag and hair scarf to take the ensemble to next level cool.

Shop the look:

Lori Vest - Polka Dot
Posse
Lori Vest in Polka Dot

Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather
Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather

Crochet Bandana Headwrap
Forever 21
Crochet Bandana Headwrap

Nwt Street Level Burgundy Suede Fringe Bag
Street Level
Nwt Street Level Burgundy Suede Fringe Bag

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸