I’m Adding Some *Fun* to My Spring Wardrobe—6 Outfits I Can’t Wait to Recreate

I tend to lean on easy, simple, and effortless basics during the warm-weather season. Relaxed straight-leg jeans, and a plain white tee is usually on heavy rotation on any given week. This is probably the reason why I always relish in seeking out outfit inspiration that is a little more fun. I'm talking outfits that have an interesting aspect to them, whether it's combining unexpected prints, or the way pieces are layered together, or a chic combination of trending colors—this season I'm yearning to add a maximalist-but-wearable touch to my wardrobe.

I've already saved a handful of eye-catching outfits I can't wait to recreate. I'm sharing some of my finds below and shopping out the looks, in case you too, are keen to add a dose of playfulness to your wardrobe this season. Keep scrolling to get inspired by these trendy, cool, and exciting outfits.

Striped pants are a big trend this season, and I love the idea of pairing them with an unexpcted mis-matching striped t-shirt. The pale yellow hues in the t-shirt work perfectly with the ballet flats of the same color. The light blue crossbody bag adds just the right pop and the beige blazer adds a polished touch. Every element of this look just works so well together.

Bold, leopard print is having a major moment this season, and I love seeing the creative ways the fashion set are styling it. Who knew leopard print and this season's biggest color trend—butter yellow—work so well together? Style the look with this season's It-sneakers—Adidas SL 72 in burgundy, and a chic Chanel flap bag won't go amiss.

The perfect outfit for an upcoming beach vacation. Crochet pants adds a free-spirited touch to any look. Pair with a printed pink resort shirt and finish with white flip flops. This will take you from beach to bar in style.

There's something so unabashedly cool about pairing a leopard print mini skirt with a graphic tee. A leather jacket just adds to the cool factor, and bold accessories are the key to making the look fun.

This look is giving Carrie Bradshaw vibes and I'm 100% here for it. Capri pants are trending right now, and I'll be styling mine just like the outfit above—with minimalist kitten heel sandals, a cute graphic tee, a pink shoulder bag, and '90s sunglasses. Name a cuter outfit.

Nothing says playful summer fun quite like bold polka dots. Accent the look with a joyful fringe bag and hair scarf to take the ensemble to next level cool.

