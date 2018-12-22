The Best Boots to Pack for Your Next Ski Trip

by Bianca Nieves

Photo:

@tamummcpherson

Congrats: You booked your first ski trip. And once your excitement has settled down, you have to think about what you're going to wear. No need to worry about the big guns (aka all the snowboarding gear); you can rent that once you're at the resort. You might also have quite a few cozy coat options in your closet already. However, when it comes to shoes, your sneakers and everyday black ankle boots won't make the cut. Yes, you're going to need après-ski boots, aka boots that will keep your toes warm and cozy after hitting the slopes. And your search for said style ends here: Ahead, we've rounded up the best warm boots to wear after skiing and snowboarding. From classic moon boots to trendier, more colorful options, there's surely a pair for you.

Pac Boots 

Bogner Trois Vallées Après Ski Boots ($387)

By just looking at these, you can tell how warm they are. 

The North Face Shellista Ii Waterproof Boot ($120)

You'll be ready for the slopes with these boots. 

Tecnica Moon Boot Monaco Low ($178)

If you're a bit extra, these are for you. 

Tory Sport Moccasin Boots ($298)

Here for this bright orange color. 

Sorel Explorer Carnival Boots ($130)

So cozy. 

Snow Boots 

Bernardo Winny Lace-Up Weather Boots ($155)

Opt for colorful boots instead of the usual neutral colors. 

Inuikii Patent Weather Boot ($425)

How cute are these? 

Mou Eskimo Boots ($299)

These plaid boots are perfect for when you're lounging around. 

Isabel Marant Nowles Boots ($680)

Who knew snow boots could be this chic? 

Ugg Viki Waterproof Boots ($220)

Not your typical Uggs, but they still do the trick. 

Moon Boot Suede Snow Boots ($240)

Count on Moon Boot for great snow boots. 

& Other Stories Leather Snow Boots ($179)

You'll wear these for all your ski trips. 

Sacai Black Ski Boots ( $1285) $732

You'll never want to take these off. 

Winter Hiking Boots 

Bershka Leather Track Sole Ankle Boots ($76)

At least make sure the shoelaces are colorful. 

Steve Madden Langeston Hiker Boots ($159)

Wear these all through winter. 

Ganni Sarai Boots ($475)

These will go with all your skiing outfits. 

Montelliana Margherita Shearling Trimmed Leather Boots ($370)

You can't escape the white-boot trend even when it comes to après-ski booties.

Acne Studios Tinnie Nubuck Ankle Boots ($620)

We love the colorful details of these black boots. 

Diemme Roccia Vet Suede-Trimmed Felt Ankle Boots ($380)

Cool and practical. 

Teva Montara III Boots ($170)

We want to wear these on a daily basis. 

