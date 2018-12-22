The Best Boots to Pack for Your Next Ski Trip

Congrats: You booked your first ski trip. And once your excitement has settled down, you have to think about what you're going to wear. No need to worry about the big guns (aka all the snowboarding gear); you can rent that once you're at the resort. You might also have quite a few cozy coat options in your closet already. However, when it comes to shoes, your sneakers and everyday black ankle boots won't make the cut. Yes, you're going to need après-ski boots, aka boots that will keep your toes warm and cozy after hitting the slopes. And your search for said style ends here: Ahead, we've rounded up the best warm boots to wear after skiing and snowboarding. From classic moon boots to trendier, more colorful options, there's surely a pair for you.