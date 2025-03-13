The Boot Trend Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Styling Instead of Flats or Heels
Tall boots are officially the sleek alternative to flats and heels that fashion people with expensive taste can't stop wearing. The knee-high silhouette instantly elevates any outfit, giving even the simplest spring and summer looks a refined, rich feel. Whether paired with a tailored mini or a breezy dress, this boot style adds a polished touch that feels effortlessly stylish. While the idea of wearing tall boots in warmer weather might seem unexpected, the fashion set is proving it's the ultimate styling trick for a sophisticated, luxe wardrobe.
One of the chicest ways stylish insiders are wearing tall boots? With micro-minis and structured dresses. Instead of opting for predictable sandals or pumps, swapping in sleek boots adds an instant upgrade. Think fitted dresses, matching mini sets, and modern, minimalistic silhouettes that allow the boots to shine. The key here is choosing streamlined, well-tailored boots that elongate the leg and keep the overall look feeling elevated rather than overly retro.
Another major styling move involves pairing knee-high boots with tailored shorts and lightweight layers. A structured blazer, a polished tank, and knee-grazing boots create an effortlessly cool ensemble that works for a range of occasions. Whether you go for a monochrome moment or mix neutrals with soft pastels, the result is an outfit that feels undeniably elevated. Lean into this styling trick with buttery leather boots or sleek suede options in timeless shades like black, tan, and chocolate brown. See some of our favorite ways to style tall boots this spring below.
This oversize sweaterdress is the perfect transitional look for spring.
We love the mix of casual and polished elements here.
It's giving model-off-duty vibes.
You can't go wrong with an all-black ensemble.
A great combination to wear to the office.
The Adidas shorts lend a sporty, relaxed look.
We're obsessed with this matching red set.
This is how you style boxer shorts for a cool outfit.
We could wear this outfit all summer long.
Another great transitional outfit to take you into the new season.
We love the black-and-brown color combo here.
A cool way to style your black jeans this spring.
Western meets city chic.
All about the layering details here.
Yes, the blazer-dress trend is still going strong.
Casual, comfy, and super cute.
We love this unexpected way to wear loose jeans.
This outfit is so chic.
A fitted long-sleeve dress + tall boots = a foolproof spring outfit.
The oversize blazer makes this look 10 times chicer.
A little miniskirt and simple white top never fail.
Shop our favorite tall boots for spring and summer:
-
Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend
A fresh take on classic Mary Janes.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Pretty Flats Trend Katie Holmes Just Wore Makes Jeans Look High-End
Found my next purchase.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Can't Wait for People to Quit Flats and Bring Back This Elegant Shoe Trend
There's simply no better style.
By Eliza Huber
-
These Are the 7 Stylish Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Spring
I see chic denim outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Zara Just Delivered 8 Spring Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Chicer
From chic T-bar silhouettes to cherry-red shoes.
By Judith Jones
-
If a French Woman Shopped the Gap and Banana Republic Sales, These 30 Chic Picks Would Catch Her Eye
Oui, merci!
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Sorry, But I Feel So Basic Wearing My Black Sambas—6 Styles I'm Buying to Feel Cool Again
Hear me out.
By Michelle Scanga
-
This New Pretty Shoe Color Trend Is Going to Be as Popular Among Celebs as Red Shoes Were
Elizabeth Olsen is an early adopter.
By Allyson Payer