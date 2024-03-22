10 French Perfume Brands That Will Instantly Elevate Your Fragrance Collection

I'd say that around 80% of my perfume collection is made up of French perfume brands. From well-known fragrance houses such as Yves Saint Laurent and Dior to more niche names including Serge Lutens and Parfums de Marly, the French really know what they are doing when it comes to smelling chic. If you didn't know, the country is home to some of the most iconic fragrances of all time (think Chanel No.5 and Guerlain Shalimar). Because of this, I thought it was only right that I rounded up the best French perfumes brands for you to try out for yourselves.

As a beauty editor, my friends and family often ask me what fragrances I would recommend, and nearly all of them are from the below brands. Not only do all of these bottles look incredibly stylish, but the scents are just as sophisticated as you would expect. It's hard to sum up what makes these French perfumes so good, but they all have a certain je ne sais quoi about them that it seems no one can resist. So, without further ado, keep on scrolling to add a hint of Parisian flair to your perfume collection...

The 10 Best French Perfume Brands, According to This Francophile Editor

1. Diptyque

First up is Diptyque. Possibly one of my favourite fragrance brands of all time, the French perfume house is known for it's circular, monochromatic logo. The brand was founded back in 1961, and these days you'd struggle to find a chic Parisian apartment that doesn't feature a Diptyque candle or diffuser. However, the perfumes are particularly popular thanks to the unique array of scents on offer.

Shop my favourites:

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Parfum £153 SHOP NOW Key notes: Tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine and amberwood This is my go-to spring and summer scent. Tropical tuberose and citrusy orange blossom are met with sensual jasmine for a beautifully balanced finish that makes this perfume ideal for both day and night.

Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Toilette £129 SHOP NOW Key notes: Sandalwood, cedar, cypress and myrtle If earthy scents are more your thing, then I highly recommend trying Tam Dao from Diptyque. The cocktail of fresh, citrusy and woody notes give a truly intoxicating finish.

2. Chanel

This brand needs no introduction. Chanel perfumes are some of the most famous fragrances of all time, and each scent manages to embody the luxury and elegance of the brand itself. If you want to smell expensive, then I highly recommend investing in one of these French scents.

Shop my favourites:

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau De Parfum £99 SHOP NOW Key notes: Jasmine absolute and rose essence My personal favourite is Chance Eau Tendre. This delicate fragrance sits beautifully on the skin and the fruity, floral notes give it a feminine edge.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée £84 SHOP NOW Key notes: Jasmine absolute and rose petal For an evening scent, you can't go wrong with Coco Mademoiselle L'eau Privée. Warm, sensual notes of amber and jasmine linger on the skin all night long.

3. Dior

Another classic French perfume brand is Dior. You may know a lot of the original scents, but recently the brand has been reinventing old classics with the help of legendary perfumer and Dior perfume creation director, Francis Kurkdjian.

Shop my favourites:

Dior J'adore L'or Essence De Parfum £144 SHOP NOW Key notes: Orange blossom, jasmine grandiflorum and centifolia rose absolute White, floral notes from the iconic J'adore perfume are blended with orange blossom, jasmine grandiflorum and centifolia rose to give this fragrance a new lease of life.

Dior Miss Dior Parfum £140 SHOP NOW Key notes: Jasmine, strawberry, amber, patchouli and cedar Miss Dior has been in my collection for years now, so I was so excited when I heard that the brand was releasing a new version inspired by the spirit of contemporary youth. If you like sweet, floral fragrances, then this is definitely the one for you.

4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Yes, Francis Kurkdjian may be the creation director of Dior's perfumes, but he also has his own fragrance house, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which he founded in 2009. Baccarat Rouge 540 might be the most famous scent from the brand, but there are so many other unique fragrances on offer.

Shop my favourites:

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum £245 SHOP NOW Key notes: Jasmine, saffron, ambergris and cedar wood This is one of the most addictive perfumes I have ever come across. It has a sweet, chocolatey scent that still manages to have a deep, rich finish thanks to notes of jasmine and saffron.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau De Parfum £185 SHOP NOW Key notes: Juniper berries, coriander seeds, amber, vanilla and musk A truly unique fragrance from the brand, Gentle Fluidity Gold, combines warm, creamy musk and vanilla with spicy coriander and fresh juniper berries. Trust me, everyone will compliment you when you wear this.

5. Serge Lutens

Perhaps a more niche French fragrance brand is Serge Lutens. I have a few of these perfumes in my collection and they are incredibly special to me. Founded by Serge Lutens himself in 2000, each fragrance is inspired by different memories and emotions and they are easily some of the most standout scents on the market.

Shop my favourites:

Serge Lutens Fleurs D'oranger Eau De Parfum £125 SHOP NOW Key notes: Orange blossom, jasmine of Egypt and white rose If you're looking for a new spring perfume, you can't go wrong with Fleurs D'oranger. It's fresh, it's floral and it's beautifully sweet.

Serge Lutens Un Bois Vanille Eau De Parfum £125 SHOP NOW Key notes: Mexican black vanilla, sandalwood and liquorice



Prefer warmer scents? I am obsessed with Un Bois Vanille, a creamy, comforting yet super sophisticated vanilla fragrance.

6. Frédéric Malle

Frédéric Malle has grown in popularity over the last few years, and it's not hard to see why. Malle has worked with the greatest perfumers in the world over the last 30 years and has used this knowledge to create some of the most distinctive French fragrances out there. I'm sure you've all heard of Portrait of a Lady, but there are so many different scents to explore from the brand.

Shop my favourites:

Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau De Parfum £200 SHOP NOW Key notes: Turkish rose, patchouli, sandalwood, frankincense, blackcurrant, clove and raspberry This perfume is full of character and is bound to turn heads thanks to rich, punchy notes.

Frédéric Malle French Lover Eau De Parfum £165 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pimiento, angelica, juniper flowers, cedar, patchouli, vetiver, galbanum and frankincense French Lover smells just as sexy as it sounds. There really is nothing on the market like this.

7. Yves Saint Laurent

My YSL perfumes have earned me so many compliments over the years which is why I recommend this French perfume brand to everyone I know. In my opinion, you can't go wrong with the well-known classics such as Black Opium and Libre.

Shop my favourites:

YSL Black Opium Eau De Parfum £95 £71 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pear accord, mandarin essence, vanilla, orange blossom, black coffee accord, cedarwood essence and patchouli The ultimate date night fragrance. Gourmand notes of coffee mix with sensual vanilla and soft orange blossom to balance out hints of cedarwood and white musk. The result is truly captivating.

YSL Libre Eau De Parfum £97 £73 SHOP NOW Key notes: Tangerine, neroli, lavender, jasmine sambac, orange blossom, white musks and vanilla extract



The notes above may not sound like they work together, but that's what makes YSL's Libre perfume so fantastic. One spritz will have you ready to stand out from the crowd.

8. Guerlain

I'll be honest, before getting into beauty I never really knew much about Guerlain perfumes. However, over the years I have been lucky enough to receive a few samples and I can't believe how good they are. Not only are they stunning to look at, but the fragrances I've tried are so powerful that I truly believe they are worth every penny.

Shop my favourites:

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau De Toilette £89 SHOP NOW Key notes: Calabrian neroli, vetiver, basil and fig accord



Yep, this bottle is a work of art. I always have this proudly displayed on my dressing table and the refreshing, floral scent is my go-to for this time of year.

Guerlain Angélique Noire Eau de Parfum £295 SHOP NOW Key notes: Angelica root, vanilla, cedarwood, sambac jasmine, caraway, pink pepper and pear Another of the brand's bestsellers is Angélique Noire. This is much more of an evening scent, with woody, spicy notes that are balanced out with warm, sweet vanilla.

9. Parfums de Marly

Another somewhat niche French brand is Parfums de Marly. Founded in 2009, they describe themselves as "a new vision of French luxury," and I couldn't agree more. They have reinvented classic notes and brought them into the 21st century with bold combinations. If you're yet to try this brand out, I highly recommend giving the below fragrances a go.

Shop my favourites:

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau De Parfum £245 SHOP NOW Key notes: Turkish rose, lily of the valley, peony, lychee, rhubarb, bergamot, nutmeg, cashmere wood and musk



This sweet, sensual fragrance has earned me so many compliments over the years.

Parfums de Marly Perseus Eau de Parfum £200 SHOP NOW Key notes: Balsam fir, tonka bean, cashmere wood, amber gris accord, bergamot, grapefruit and blackcurrant bud New from the brand is Perseus. This sparkling summer scent contains zesty notes of grapefruit which is met with comforting tonka bean and cashmere wood.

10. Lancôme

Last but by no means least is Lancôme. This leading beauty brand has become somewhat of a household name over the years and the fragrances are not to be missed.

Shop my favourites:

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum £95 SHOP NOW Key notes: Pear, blackcurrant, orange blossom, jasmine, iris, praline, vanilla, tonka bean and patchouli This is perhaps the brand's most famous scent and for good reason. The fruity, floral fragrance is so delicious it's hard not to fall in love with it.

Lancôme Tresor La Nuit Eau De Parfum £130 £98 SHOP NOW Key notes: Raspberry, lychee, bergamot, frankincense, rose, vanilla tahitensis, patchouli and papyrus.



This perfume also contains fruity, floral notes but is offset by woody patchouli and papyrus making it a great evening choice.

Opening image: @_jessicaskye