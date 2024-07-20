I've Just Come Back From Paris—6 Anti-Trend Tops French Women Are Wearing With Denim Shots

In the heat of the summer, the effortlessly chic style of French women shines through. Even though denim shorts are the ultimate laid-back wardrobe staple, Parisian women know the trick to styling shorts. By pairing them with specific types of tops, a standard basic becomes so much more.

They say to dress for the job you want, but I say to dress for the holiday you want. Whilst I don't have a trip to France on the cards (yet), I'll still look to these women for a few lessons in the art of denim shorts and dress as if I'm strolling through a Provençal town all summer long.

A few of the best tops to pair with shorts that have stood out to me are cropped cardigans, which offer a polished option that exudes understated elegance. The French penchant for striped tops also comes into play, with classic Breton shirts making a timeless statement when paired with denim shorts. If you're lacking some inspiration, scroll down for outfit ideas aplenty.

1. Crochet and Lace Shirts

Cream crochet top with blue denim shorts

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: I'm simply obsessed with how Emmanuelle styled her crochet blouse with denim shorts. Although the lace gives it a down-to-earth feel, it's still an extremely polished look for summer. The basket handbag also signals that warmer weather has arrived.

2. Linen Button-Up Blouses

White denim shorts and button-up top

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: Bermuda shorts popped up in the '50s, became popular again in the '90s and now they're back in our closets. If you're unsure what to pair them with, leave it to French women to find the perfect top. Ellie's linen button-up errs on the side of casual, but paired with a leather belt, sandals and sunglasses, it's sophisticated.

3. Cropped Cardigans

a woman wears a pink cardigan with denim shorts

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: I'll be copying Tamara Mory and wearing a cardigan sans a shirt this summer. Just one button will do. If it's too warm, ditch the sleeves and opt for the cardigan's sunny cousin: a sweater vest.

4. Denim Shirts

Denim top and shorts with red shoes

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Denim on denim may be called a Canadian tuxedo, but French women are also fans. Léna looks so chic wearing the trend with bright red kitten heels. Copy her clever styling for hotter summer days by leaving most of the buttons undone and rolling the sleeves.

5. Baby Tees

two women wear long denim shorts with short-sleeve T-shirts

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: I'll always love my baggy tees, but French women are quite partial to fitted short-sleeve T-shirts right now. The fitted and cropped look goes so well with any colour or cut of denim short.

6. Breton Striped T-Shirts

A french woman wears a striped T-shirt with denim shorts

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Breton stripe tops are the ultimate classic choice. I feel like I belong on a yacht in Saint-Tropez whenever I wear one. Whether you opt for a rolled short-sleeve or a longer-sleeve style, you can't go wrong with this classic.

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

