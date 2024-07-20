I've Just Come Back From Paris—6 Anti-Trend Tops French Women Are Wearing With Denim Shots

In the heat of the summer, the effortlessly chic style of French women shines through. Even though denim shorts are the ultimate laid-back wardrobe staple, Parisian women know the trick to styling shorts. By pairing them with specific types of tops, a standard basic becomes so much more.

They say to dress for the job you want, but I say to dress for the holiday you want. Whilst I don't have a trip to France on the cards (yet), I'll still look to these women for a few lessons in the art of denim shorts and dress as if I'm strolling through a Provençal town all summer long.

A few of the best tops to pair with shorts that have stood out to me are cropped cardigans, which offer a polished option that exudes understated elegance. The French penchant for striped tops also comes into play, with classic Breton shirts making a timeless statement when paired with denim shorts. If you're lacking some inspiration, scroll down for outfit ideas aplenty.

1. Crochet and Lace Shirts

Style Notes: I'm simply obsessed with how Emmanuelle styled her crochet blouse with denim shorts. Although the lace gives it a down-to-earth feel, it's still an extremely polished look for summer. The basket handbag also signals that warmer weather has arrived.

Shop the Look:

H&M Open-Back Pointelle-Knit Top £16 SHOP NOW The perfect top for going to the beach.

Whistles Crochet Detail Knit £129 SHOP NOW The scalloped neckline is so sweet.

& Other Stories Lace-Trimmed Blouse £145 SHOP NOW If an ethereal aesthetic is your thing, this blouse is the one.

2. Linen Button-Up Blouses

Style Notes: Bermuda shorts popped up in the '50s, became popular again in the '90s and now they're back in our closets. If you're unsure what to pair them with, leave it to French women to find the perfect top. Ellie's linen button-up errs on the side of casual, but paired with a leather belt, sandals and sunglasses, it's sophisticated.

Shop the Look:

COS Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW I've worn this shirt for three summers in a row.

Arket Loose Linen Shirt - Mole £77 SHOP NOW Brown and beige are the perfect summer neutrals—this strikes a balance between the two.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Sage Green £110 SHOP NOW Sage green looks good on everyone.

3. Cropped Cardigans

Style Notes: I'll be copying Tamara Mory and wearing a cardigan sans a shirt this summer. Just one button will do. If it's too warm, ditch the sleeves and opt for the cardigan's sunny cousin: a sweater vest.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW The perfect powder pink colour.

MANGO Knitted Cardigan With Bow £36 SHOP NOW Try ties instead of buttons with this cardi.

GANNI Pink Mohair Tie String Vest £185 SHOP NOW I adore the tiny bows and lack of sleeves.

4. Denim Shirts

Style Notes: Denim on denim may be called a Canadian tuxedo, but French women are also fans. Léna looks so chic wearing the trend with bright red kitten heels. Copy her clever styling for hotter summer days by leaving most of the buttons undone and rolling the sleeves.

Shop the Look:

H&M Feather Soft Denim Shirt £33 SHOP NOW I'll never say no to a denim shirt that's already ultra-soft.

Arket Denim Shirt - Blue £97 SHOP NOW Perfect for tucking, rolling or leaving loose.

& Other Stories Fringed Oversized Denim Shirt £125 SHOP NOW I love this option for pairing with ecru and white shorts.

5. Baby Tees

Style Notes: I'll always love my baggy tees, but French women are quite partial to fitted short-sleeve T-shirts right now. The fitted and cropped look goes so well with any colour or cut of denim short.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Ringer Muse Tee £58 SHOP NOW The red lining is just the right hint of colour.

H&M Fitted T-Shirt £4 SHOP NOW The perfect basic baby tee.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW If you want a slightly longer length.

6. Breton Striped T-Shirts

Style Notes: Breton stripe tops are the ultimate classic choice. I feel like I belong on a yacht in Saint-Tropez whenever I wear one. Whether you opt for a rolled short-sleeve or a longer-sleeve style, you can't go wrong with this classic.

Shop the Look:

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Navy and white, an ultra-chic colour combo.

& Other Stories Breton Stripe Top £27 SHOP NOW A boatneck cut is forever timeless.

Sézane Colette Marinière, Vintage Blue / Ecru £72 SHOP NOW The shoulder buttons are a lovely detail.

